Stitt asks Oklahoma AG to probe and possibly oust McCurtain County sheriff

Gov. Kevin Stitt has called on Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond to investigate complaints of official misconduct against McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy and potentially move to oust him from office.

“As I understand it, Sheriff Clardy has, at the least, willfully failed or neglected to diligently and faithfully ‘keep and preserve the peace’ of McCurtain County, which is a duty enjoined upon him … Should you find that there is reasonable cause for such complaint, I urge you to institute proceedings to oust Sheriff Clardy from office” pursuant to a state statute, Stitt said in a letter sent Friday afternoon to Drummond.

More: Full audio released of Oklahoma sheriff discussing killing journalists

The letter is another move by the governor to exert pressure on Clardy to step down. The governor called on Sunday for the voluntary resignations of McClardy and other county officers who participated in a March 6 conversation that included talk of lynching Black people and killing journalists. The governor also requested an investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. Stitt told reporters on Friday that his office had been pursuing all potential legal channels to get Clardy out of office.

A spokesman for Drummond said Saturday, “As we have previously stated, the Office of the Attorney General is investigating this matter. Attorney General Drummond will review the Governor’s letter and take appropriate action.”

More: McCurtain County scandal spotlights need for local watchdog journalism

A recording of the March 6 conversation, which occurred at county offices, was made secretly by the publisher of the local paper, the McCurtain Gazette-News, and released last week, along with a report about the participants.

One of them, Mark Jennings, a county commissioner, resigned on Wednesday. Clardy has “publicly refused to resign,” Stitt said in the letter to Drummond.

According to an account of the conversation by the paper, Jennings and Clardy spoke about racist law enforcement treatment of Black people, with Jennings saying, “Take them down to Mud Creek and hang them up with a damned rope. But you can’t do that anymore.”

Story continues

The conversation, in which Captain Alicia Manning of the sheriff’s office and county jail administrator Larry Hendrix also participated, included talk apparently of killing the publisher and reporter at the paper, who are father and son, Bruce and Chris Willingham.

Jennings allegedly said, “I know where two deep holes are dug if you ever need them.” Clardy then said, “I’ve got an excavator.” Jennings then allegedly said that he knew “two or three hit men” in Louisiana, describing them as “very quiet guys.”

The McCurtain-Gazette-News published a series of stories in 2021 and 2022 about the conduct of the sheriff’s office, detailing personnel matters and the handling of evidence.

Chris Willingham alleged in a federal lawsuit that the stories resulted in retribution from the sheriff’s office. The lawsuit was filed just hours before the secretly recorded conversation occurred. Bruce Willingham left a recording device in the room after a public meeting of the county commissioners.

McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy

Clardy, his employees and the McCurtain County jail trust also face multiple lawsuits alleging excessive force. Clardy was first elected to office in 2016.

Clardy released a statement on Facebook last week alleging that the recording was made illegally and that the past few days had been “amongst the most difficult and disruptive in recent memory.”

The sheriff’s statement said there had been an ongoing investigation into “multiple, significant” violations of a state law that prohibits secretly recording a conversation “in which you are not involved and do not have the consent of at least one of the involved parties.”

The statement did not address the alleged comments about lynching and hiring hit men.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt steps up pressure on sheriff to resign