Stitt insists Oklahomans need a pay raise, pushes for income tax cut in special session

Gov. Kevin Stitt speaks May 20, 2023, at the inauguration of Oklahoma's Mexican Consulate in Oklahoma City.

Despite growing opposition in the House and a reluctant Senate, Gov. Kevin Stitt doubled down Thursday on his call for a special session focused on tax cuts.

In an interview with The Oklahoman, Stitt said residents needed a pay raise. He said a tax cut would help accomplish that. Earlier this week, the governor called the Oklahoma Legislature into a special session for the second time in six months to talk about taxes. Stitt is seeking a .25% reduction in the personal income tax.

Stitt, however, faces an unfriendly state Senate.

Shortly after the governor’s call, Senate Pro Tempore Greg Treat issued a media statement calling the special session a waste of taxpayer money.

“It is disappointing the governor would call another special session,” said Treat, R-Oklahoma City.

“I met with the governor and Speaker [Charles] McCall Thursday. The governor laid out his intentions for a special session regarding tax cuts. I outlined to the governor we will not know how much money the state will have to spend on a tax cut until the Board of Equalization meets to certify budget numbers in mid-February.”

Thursday afternoon, Stitt acknowledged the pushback from the Senate but added he would continue his efforts for a tax cut.

Gov. Kevin Stitt speaks to reporters about his tax cut proposals.

“Hopefully the third time is a charm,” Stitt said. “I called a special session in ’22. And then we went into regular session and didn’t get a tax cut done in '22-'23, and this is the third one that we’ve called right before the ’24 session. I know the House is going pass it, they’ve passed it every time.”

Stitt said there may be a philosophical difference with the Senate.

“Some people believe in bigger government and they want to just continue to increase spending, but I think we’re going to be putting Oklahomans in a bad, bad situation in the future if you just spend every dime you have.”

In his statement about the special session, Stitt said the state had $5.4 billion in savings, a strong economy and fiscally conservative policies.

“Oklahoma is well-positioned to reduce the personal income tax burden on all four million Oklahomans,” the governor said.

The state, the governor told the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs, was $457 million up. He said .25% tax cut would cost about $88 million the first year and $250 million in Year Two.

Legislators say it's too soon to know if state can afford tax cut

Some lawmakers, however, disagreed.

Earlier this month, state Sen. Roger Thompson, chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said the state wasn’t as flush as the governor thought.

“When you pull out the one-time expenditures, the state has a little more than $264.7 million in recurring revenue," Thompson said. "It's not as rosy as the governor thinks."

Thompson said the governor's figures include money from the revenue stabilization fund, the Legacy Capital fund and unspent state recovery funds, money that's earmarked for one-time expenses.

"We want to make sure we deal with recurring funds and not one-time money," he said.

Stitt countered that the state can afford the cut. He said in his five years as governor, the state has developed a huge savings account and held down spending and strategically invested in some areas of state government.

"I just really believe we have to be the most business friendly state and to keep the momentum going," he said. "We can absolutely afford it right now. When we have excess revenue when are you gonna cut taxes?"

Gov. Kevin Stitt speaks during his State of the State address.

Before lawmakers give government another pay raise, Stitt said, the Legislature "should give Oklahomans a pay raise."

"Right now, Oklahomans haven't a pay raise, as a matter of fact they've had a pay cut because inflation is harming every single person," the governor said. "The take-home is different than it was over the past three or four years with inflation out of control."

Stitt said he had met with legislative leadership, but "it was more of the same." He said Tuesday he met with members of both the House and Senate and showed them just how much the state had invested in roads and bridges and pay raises for law enforcement.

Stitt: It's time Oklahomans got a 'pay raise'

"I'm not going to suggest we cut revenue below expenses, but I'm just saying when there is excess revenue you've got a couple of options, you can keep raising expenses, but you're gonna put Oklahoma in a bad situation," the governor said. "That's why it was important to me to first build the huge savings account that we've done. Now it's time to give Oklahomans a pay raise."

With just a couple of weeks before the start of the regular legislative session, Stitt could face an uphill battle getting a tax cut done during a special session. Though some lawmakers agree the state's budget could fund some type of tax cut, the governor's ongoing debate with the Senate could complicate the issue.

Thursday, Stitt acknowledged the problem, saying his meeting with some lawmakers were just "more of the same slow tactics."

"We need to do a tax cut now," the governor said.

State lawmakers will return to the Capitol on Feb. 5 for the first day of the regular session. The governor's special session scheduled to begin Jan. 29.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Gov. Kevin Stitt fights for income tax cut, says people need a raise