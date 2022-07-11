STMicroelectronics and GlobalFoundries announce new French site

FILE PHOTO: Screen displays the company logo for semiconductor and chip maker, GlobalFoundries Inc. during the company's IPO at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square in New York
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Emmanuel Macron
    Emmanuel Macron
    President of France

PARIS (Reuters) -Chipmaker STMicroelectronics and U.S. peer GlobalFoundries announced on Monday plans for a new site in France that they said would create around 1,000 new jobs and support European Union plans to develop more microchips.

The companies said the new French site would comprise a projected multi-billion-euro collaborative investment that included significant financial support from the French state.

President Emmanuel Macron is preparing to announce some 6.7 billion euros ($6.8 billion) worth of investments from major global companies at this week's Choose France summit.

The partners did not disclose the amount of investment at the new site but Le Figaro newspaper earlier reported it would be nearly 4 billion euros.

They added that the new site, at Crolles near the Italian and Swiss borders, would contribute to a European Commission strategy for Europe to produce 20% of the world's microchips by 2030. It would also help STMicroelectronics' plans to raise its revenues to above the $20 billion level.

"This new manufacturing facility will support our $20 billion plus revenue ambition," said Jean-Marc Chery, president and CEO of STMicroelectronics.

"We will have more capacity to support our European and global customers as they transition to digitalization and decarbonization," he added.

Last month, Macron said he wanted Europe to have 10 tech giants in the next five years. In February, the European Union eased funding rules for innovative semiconductor plants to try to boost the EU's own technology chip industry.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Bradley Perrett)

Recommended Stories

  • How Gas Prices Are Actually Determined

    The financial press had plenty to report on in the first half of 2022, with inflation rising to its highest levels in over 40 years, stocks falling into a bear market and cryptocurrency crashing. But...

  • Giant Congo Cobalt Mine Exports at Risk as Investors Feud

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarBiden’s Quest for Saudi Oil Faces Reality-Check of Slim CapacityAn intensifying feud between shareholders of the giant Tenke Fungurume Mining SA in the Democratic Republic of Congo may lead a court-appointed administrator to block its exports of copper and cobalt. The administrator, Sage Ngoi

  • SCB X Weighs Options for $1.5 Billion Asset Management Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- SCB X Pcl is considering options including a sale of its asset management unit, people familiar with the matter said, amid growing industry consolidation in Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarBiden’s Quest for Saudi Oil Faces Reality-Check of Slim CapacitySCB X, formerly known as Siam Co

  • Euro-Zone Recession Risk Seen Rising Even as Inflation Peak Near

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarBiden’s Quest for Saudi Oil Faces Reality-Check of Slim CapacityThe risk of a euro-area recession is growing as the likelihood of natural gas shortages rises and inflation remains at record levels,

  • Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Is Using Debt Safely

    The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says...

  • Made in America: these are some of the companies bringing manufacturing back to the US

    Since the pandemic, many companies have unveiled plans to build new factories at home after being hit by tariffs related to the China trade war.

  • Canada to release equipment for Russia-Germany gas pipeline

    The Canadian government says it will allow the delivery to Germany of equipment from a key Russia-Europe natural gas pipeline that has undergone maintenance — equipment the absence of which Russia's Gazprom cited last month as a reason for more than halving the flow of gas. The return of turbines from the Nord Stream 1 pipeline sent to Montreal for a scheduled overhaul has been complicated by sanctions imposed on Russia over the war in Ukraine. Canada's minister of natural resources, Jonathan Wilkinson, said in a statement late Saturday that "Canada will grant a time-limited and revocable permit for Siemens Canada to allow the return of repaired Nord Stream 1 turbines to Germany.”

  • Shanghai plans more COVID testing amid fresh curbs across China

    Multiple Chinese cities are adopting fresh COVID-19 curbs, from business halts to lockdowns, to rein in new infections, with the commercial hub of Shanghai bracing for another mass testing campaign after detecting the BA.5 Omicron subvariant. As China sticks to its "dynamic zero-COVID" policy of promptly stamping out all outbreaks, the strict curbs by local governments come despite low caseloads, at a time when much of the world co-exists with the virus. The central government has said curbs must be as targeted as possible to reduce damage to the world's No. 2 economy, after this year's major disruptions clogged global supply chains and hit international trade.

  • 5 Most Popular Cryptos This Week: SOL, DOGE, SHIB, XTZ, AAVE

    Major cryptos look set to end the week with solid gains, with BTC and ETH both up double-digits.

  • Natural gas prices are straining economies and industries around the world, and experts say the global supply crunch won't get much better

    Natural gas has shifted from a reliable and cheap source of energy to expensive and hard to come by. Experts say its not likely to get much better.

  • Cutting China’s Pork Prices Means Reining In Millions of Farmers

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s success in bringing down the price of pork could hinge on how effectively central government manages a sprawling sector that still numbers millions of family farmers.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarBiden’s Quest for Saudi Oil Faces Reality-Check of Slim CapacityA surge in the cost of China’s staple meat has official

  • 1 Green Flag for ExxonMobil in 2022, and 1 Red Flag

    ExxonMobil has benefited from the massive run-up in oil prices, but not everything is positive at this energy giant.

  • Deere Has Gone High Tech Under This CEO

    Deere’s John C. May is enhancing the company’s equipment business with technologies that help customers be more productive and efficient.

  • Oil drops on China COVID worries

    Oil prices fell on Monday in volatile trade, reversing some gains from the previous session as markets braced for new mass COVID testing in China potentially hitting demand, a worry that outweighed ongoing concerns about tight supply. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures declined by $1.38, or 1.3%, to $103.41, paring a 2% gain from Friday. The market was rattled by news that China had discovered its first case of a highly transmissible Omicron subvariant in Shanghai and that new cases had jumped to 63 in the country's largest city from 52 a day earlier.

  • Rice Faces Squeeze on Higher Fertilizer Costs and Booming Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Rice production is under threat in parts of Asia from higher fertilizer costs at a time when demand is increasing, posing a potential risk to food security and efforts to contain inflation.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarBiden’s Quest for Saudi Oil Faces Reality-Check of Slim CapacityCrop yields may decline in Thailand, the

  • These Two Retail Giants Just Might Be Inflation-Proof -- Here's Why

    Walmart and Amazon have considerable power over their suppliers, and now they're leaning on them to shoulder the cost of inflation.

  • Is a Recession Coming? Investors Turn to Earnings for Clues

    (Bloomberg) -- A looming recession, runaway inflation, an energy crisis in Europe and a euro that’s sunk to near parity with the dollar: corporate earnings worldwide face a laundry list of challenges this season that could create another reason to dump stocks.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarBiden’s Quest for Saudi Oil Faces Reality-Check

  • Farm and Food: Market forecast for summer: cloudy with a chance of hardheadedness

    Alan Guebert discusses the commodity futures market and the market forecast for summer.

  • Explainer-Why Russia drives European and British gas prices

    The Nord Stream 1 pipeline that transports gas from Russia to Germany will undergo planned maintenance from Monday, cutting gas supplies to Europe and raising concerns about a prolonged halt to supply. Russia has already reduced production to 40% of the pipeline's capacity, which has helped to push up European and British gas prices. Below are some of the factors explaining the impact of Russian supplies on Europe's gas markets, including those that do not rely on Russian gas directly.

  • Amazon Prime Day 2022: 5 tips to find the best deal

    Ralphie Aversa breaks down tips and tricks on how to find the best deals this Amazon Prime Day with Reviewed Editor in Chief, David Kender, and Managing Editor of Partner Content, Kate Ellsworth.