Sto-Rox high school on lockdown after threat made involving students

Sto-Rox Junior/Senior High School is operating on a modified lockdown Friday after a threat was made involving students.

According to a post on the Sto-Rox website, police notified the district, which encompasses McKees Rocks and Stowe Township in Allegheny County, there was a community threat involving students. Local police are increasing their presence at the junior and senior high school but did not recommend closing the building. The district said police are investigating and will keep them informed of any developments.

Channel 11 has reached out to Sto-Rox School District for more information.

