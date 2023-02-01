With stock up 11%, Insiders of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) must be wishing they had bought more last year

Insiders who bought Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) stock in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week. The company's market value increased by UK£131m as a result of the stock's 11% gain over the same period. Put another way, the original UK£199k acquisition is now worth UK£253k.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Chairman of the Board Robin Freestone for UK£99k worth of shares, at about UK£1.94 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (UK£2.39), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

In the last twelve months Moneysupermarket.com Group insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Moneysupermarket.com Group Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Moneysupermarket.com Group insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. In total, insiders bought UK£60k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From looking at our data, insiders own UK£849k worth of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock, about 0.07% of the company. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Do The Moneysupermarket.com Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Moneysupermarket.com Group stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Moneysupermarket.com Group. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Moneysupermarket.com Group.

