With stock up 17%, Insiders of Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU) must be wishing they had bought more last year

Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU) insiders who bought shares over the past year were rewarded handsomely last week. The stock rose 17%, resulting in a AU$26m rise in the company's market capitalisation. As a result, the stock they originally bought for AU$103k is now worth AU$161k.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Lindsay Australia Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Non-Executive Director Matthew Stubbs for AU$74k worth of shares, at about AU$0.37 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of AU$0.57. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Matthew Stubbs bought a total of 280.00k shares over the year at an average price of AU$0.37. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Lindsay Australia insiders own 27% of the company, worth about AU$47m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Lindsay Australia Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Lindsay Australia shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders own shares in Lindsay Australia and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Lindsay Australia. For example - Lindsay Australia has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

