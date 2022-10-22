With stock up 4.7%, Insiders of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) must be wishing they had bought more last year

Last week, Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) insiders, who had purchased shares in the previous 12 months were rewarded handsomely. The shares increased by 4.7% last week, resulting in a US$87m increase in the company's market worth. In other words, the original US$483k purchase is now worth US$726k.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Verve Therapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Chairman of the Board Burt Adelman for US$147k worth of shares, at about US$31.34 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$32.00 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the Verve Therapeutics insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

While Verve Therapeutics insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. They paid about US$21.27 on average. To my mind it is good that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, you should keep in mind that they bought when the share price was meaningfully below today's levels. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Verve Therapeutics insiders own 8.4% of the company, currently worth about US$161m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Verve Therapeutics Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Verve Therapeutics insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Verve Therapeutics. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Verve Therapeutics has 5 warning signs (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

