With stock up 5.0%, Insiders of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) must be wishing they had bought more last year

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) insiders who bought shares over the past year were rewarded handsomely last week. The stock rose 5.0%, resulting in a US$275m rise in the company's market capitalisation. As a result, the stock they originally bought for US$295k is now worth US$405k.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Check out our latest analysis for Univar Solutions

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Univar Solutions

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Chairman Christopher Pappas bought US$167k worth of shares at a price of US$23.84 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$33.78. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Christopher Pappas bought 12.00k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$24.62. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Univar Solutions is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Does Univar Solutions Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Univar Solutions insiders own about US$55m worth of shares. That equates to 1.0% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Univar Solutions Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in Univar Solutions and their transactions don't cause us concern. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Univar Solutions and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

Of course Univar Solutions may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

