With stock up 5.0%, Insiders of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) must be wishing they had bought more last year

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) insiders who bought shares over the past year were rewarded handsomely last week. The stock rose 5.0%, resulting in a US$275m rise in the company's market capitalisation. As a result, the stock they originally bought for US$295k is now worth US$405k.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Univar Solutions

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Chairman Christopher Pappas bought US$167k worth of shares at a price of US$23.84 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$33.78. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Christopher Pappas bought 12.00k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$24.62. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Univar Solutions Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Univar Solutions insiders own about US$55m worth of shares. That equates to 1.0% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Univar Solutions Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in Univar Solutions and their transactions don't cause us concern. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Univar Solutions and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

