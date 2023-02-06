With stock up 5.5%, Insiders of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) must be wishing they had bought more last year

Last week, Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) insiders, who had purchased shares in the previous 12 months were rewarded handsomely. The shares increased by 5.5% last week, resulting in a US$68m increase in the company's market worth. In other words, the original US$148k purchase is now worth US$264k.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Digi International

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when President Ronald Konezny bought US$99k worth of shares at a price of US$19.85 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$35.21), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 7.50k shares worth US$148k. On the other hand they divested 2.63k shares, for US$57k. In total, Digi International insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Digi International

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 3.9% of Digi International shares, worth about US$49m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Digi International Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Digi International shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Digi International and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Digi International. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Digi International that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

