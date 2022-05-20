With stock up 50%, Insiders of Tyranna Resources Limited (ASX:TYX) must be wishing they had bought more last year

Tyranna Resources Limited (ASX:TYX) insiders who purchased shares in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week. The stock climbed by 50% resulting in a AU$3.9m addition to the company’s market value. Put another way, the original AU$237k acquisition is now worth AU$284k.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Tyranna Resources

Notably, that recent purchase by Jason Peterson is the biggest insider purchase of Tyranna Resources shares that we've seen in the last year. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (AU$0.009), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months Tyranna Resources insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Insiders at Tyranna Resources Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Tyranna Resources. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought AU$219k worth of shares. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Does Tyranna Resources Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Tyranna Resources insiders own 33% of the company, worth about AU$3.9m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Tyranna Resources Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Tyranna Resources insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Tyranna Resources has 4 warning signs (2 are concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

