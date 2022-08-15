Stock buybacks bigger than ever and no sign of a slowdown | Retire on Track

Evan Guido

Company stock buybacks are bigger than ever. In June, S&P reported that for the past 12 months ended in March, buybacks were a record $985 billion, up 97% from the year-ago period. Buybacks in the first quarter of the year reached $281 billion, up 4% from the fourth quarter of 2021 and 58% from the year-ago quarter.

And there’s no sign of a slowdown. “Buybacks could easily set another record in 2022,” S&P’s analyst says.

Buybacks are a polarizing issue. On the one side are critics who say companies employ buybacks at the expense of growth and provide a “sugar high” in terms of earnings per share (EPS) growth. On the other are proponents who say they return cash to shareholders, signal support from the company that the stock’s value should be higher, and are a sensible choice when growth opportunities are limited. I find that the strong arguments for and against stock buybacks both are overstated.

No one disputes that they do increase EPS. The math is straightforward. If a company reports earnings of $1 billion in 2022 and has 500 million shares of common stock outstanding, that works out to $2 a share. If the company earns $1 billion in 2023 and decreases the shares outstanding to 450 million shares – a reduction of 10% – EPS is $2.22.

That’s a pretty good increase in annual EPS for doing nothing except cutting the shares outstanding. Now, I’m not saying companies buy back stock in an attempt to deceive investors, though it might happen sometimes. But buybacks are certainly a low-quality way to increase EPS and, according to a McKinsey report, they actually have little long-term effect on the average return total return to shareholders. Investors tend to notice the role of buybacks in EPS growth at some point, the report says.

Buybacks don’t clearly inhibit company growth, either. A 2018 Harvard Business Review article found that S&P 500 companies might be buying back a lot of stock, but they’re also “plowing substantial amounts of capital into R&D and capital expenditures.”

Note that two years later, the same publication ran an article titled “Why Stock Buybacks Are Dangerous for the Economy.” So you can find justification for just about any point you want to make about buybacks in academic literature.

I prefer to focus my energy on studying the growth from a company’s operations. When you see that a company has reported EPS, don’t stop at the headline number. Dig into the earnings report to see how much of this growth is from the company’s ongoing products and services.

Buybacks are a popular option for companies. They aren’t necessarily good or bad, but the questions I always have when a buyback program is authorized are 1) How good is the company at buying back its shares? In other words, is it buying opportunistically, or is it overpaying for the shares? and 2) Is the company continuing to focus on growing sales and earnings through expanding products and services? Because in the end, that’s the best reason for share prices to increase.

Evan R. Guido is the founder of Aksala Wealth Advisors LLC, a 2018 Forbes Next-Gen Advisors List Member, and Financial Professional at Avantax Investment ServicesSM. Evan heads a team of retirement transition strategists for clients who consider themselves the “Millionaire Next Door.” He can be reached at 941-500-5122 or eguido@aksalawealth.com. Read more of his insights at heraldtribune.com/business. Securities offered through Avantax Investment ServicesSM, member FINRA, SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Avantax Advisory ServicesSM, insurance services offered through an Avantax affiliated insurance agency. 8225 Natures Way, Suite 119, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: EVAN GUIDO: Wondering about the pros and cons of stock buybacks?