Stock: Drink-drive arrest as boy killed and another child injured

Several police cars have been sent to Stock Road

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after a boy was killed when a car collided with two children in an Essex village.

Emergency services were called to Stock near Chelmsford at about 08:20 GMT.

The boy died at the scene and the other child was taken to hospital.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving whilst unfit through drink and drugs.

Stock Road was closed between School Lane and Honeypot Lane and Essex Police said they expected closures to remain in place for some time.

Stock lies between Chelmsford and Billericay, just south of the A12

The arrested man remained in custody.

Det Insp Mark Fraser said: "This is quite clearly an incredibly tragic incident which will be felt by many people across the area, not least the families of the two young victims.

"Our role is to establish the circumstances which led up to this incident, which we will do meticulously and I would ask people not to speculate, whether in person or online.

"I would also like to thank everyone who has already come forward to speak to us and would urge anyone who has information and not yet spoken to us to please come forward."

Essex Police urged people with dashcam footage or additional information to come forward.

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830