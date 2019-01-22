Stock futures decline as global growth concerns weigh

Stock futures pointed to a lower open as new signs of slowing global growth continue to emerge.

Futures for the S&P 500 (ES=F) fell 0.68%, or 18.25 points, as of 9:06 a.m. ET. Dow futures (YM=F) declined 0.65%, or 160 points, while Nasdaq futures (NQ=F) fell 0.8%, or 54.5 points.

Tuesday’s session kicks off a holiday-shortened week for equities, as the U.S. stock market was closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Meanwhile, world leaders are gathered this week in Davos in Switzerland through Friday for the annual World Economic Forum.

On Monday, China reported that its economy expanded by 6.6% last year, the slowest pace of growth for the country since 1990. This comes as data for China’s consumer spending, factory activity and car sales all sagged for the fourth quarter of 2018.

President Donald Trump, who canceled his delegation’s trip to the WEF due to the partial government shutdown, commented on China’s bruised growth data in a Twitter post earlier this week.

“China posts slowest economic numbers since 1990 due to U.S. trade tensions and new policies. Makes so much sense for China to finally do a Real Deal, and stop playing around!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Fang Xinghai, vice chairman of China’s Securities Regulatory Commission, told a seminar in Davos that he expects economic growth will slow further to 6% in 2019 due to trade tensions with the United States and a cooling housing market.

Fang’s forecast falls just below the International Monetary Fund’s growth outlook for 2019. The IMF, in its updated World Economic Outlook report released earlier this week, said it expects China’s economy will slow to a 6.2% pace of growth in both 2019 and 2020. This is unchanged from the IMF’s previously reported outlook from October 2018.

While China’s economic troubles continue to dominate headlines, similar slowdown concerns weigh on other emerging and developed economies alike. The IMF lowered its expectations for total global growth to 3.5% in 2019 and 3.6% in 2020. This represents a reduction of 0.2 and 0.1 percentage points from its October forecast and is the IMF’s second downward revision in three months. The IMF’s previous October reduction to its worldwide growth forecast was due primarily to escalating trade tariffs between China and the United States. The IMF reiterated this point in its latest revision and added weakness in German auto manufacturers due to new fuel emission standards, tepid domestic demand in Italy and the prospects of a “no-deal” Brexit to its list of global concerns.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York. Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images More

The IMF expects that U.S. growth will slow to 2.5% in 2019 and 1.8% in 2020 from an estimated expected final pace of 2.9% last year. These figures are unchanged from the October 2018 projections. However, the IMF in its most recent report cited the ongoing U.S. government shutdown – which began in mid-December – as a newly introduced perturbation to domestic markets, noting that the shutdown “further weighed on financial sector sentiment toward year-end.”

The government shutdown, now in its 32nd day, could well pose a meaningful risk to first quarter U.S. GDP, according to estimates by a range of analysts. Brett Ryan, a senior U.S. economist at Deutsche Bank, wrote in a note last week that the partial government shutdown had already created an at least 0.3 percentage point drag on real GDP growth. Michael Feroli, an analyst with JPMorgan, lowered his projection for first-quarter annualized real GDP growth to 2% from 2.25% due to the shutdown. And the White House said in its own estimate that each week of the government shutdown will cause a 0.13 percentage point decline in U.S. growth.

Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter: @emily_mcck

