Stock futures edge lower as investors await inflation data

U.S. equity futures are pointing to a slightly lower open.

Futures for the S&P 500 (ES=F) fell 0.21%, or 5.5 points, as of 7:54 a.m. ET. Dow (YM=F) futures slipped 0.15%, or 36 points, while Nasdaq (NQ=F) futures fell 0.32%, or 21.25 points.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell delivered a speech on Thursday asserting that the central bank can “watch patiently and carefully as we see the economy evolve.” Powell said that data currently shows inflation is still in check and the labor market remains “very strong.”

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics will release its latest Consumer Price Index results at 8:30 a.m. ET. The “core” CPI – excluding volatile food and gas prices – is expected to have risen 2.2% in December over last year. The Fed often looks to the core index as a gauge of inflation in the economy compared to the central bank’s 2% target.

Powell acknowledged recent volatility in financial markets, which he said are “expressing a view of concern about downside risks associated with global growth and with trade.” When asked if the Federal Reserve still plans two rate hikes in 2019, Powell asserted the central bank is not on a set course.

Powell’s reassurances of flexibility in the monetary path forward coming out of the worst December for the stock market since the Great Depression helped send U.S. stocks surging to their fifth consecutive day of gains.

Meanwhile, U.S. officials signaled that China’s trade negotiator may visit Washington, D.C., this month. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters on Thursday that “the current intent” is for Vice Premier Liu He to come to Washington later in January. This follows three days of discussions between mid-level negotiators from the U.S. and China in Beijing earlier this week. President Donald Trump told reporters on Thursday that “we’re negotiating and having tremendous success with China.”

Mnuchin noted that the government shutdown “would have no impact” on Liu’s planned visit.

The current partial government shutdown has entered its 21st day, tying it with the shutdown of December 1995 to January 1996 as the longest in U.S. history. About 800,000 federal workers are being affected by the shutdown, with about half of them furloughed and the other half forced to work without pay. Trump on Thursday walked out of a meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer after Pelosi declined to finance the border barrier Trump has demanded as a contingency for his signing legislation to end the partial shutdown.

The ongoing shutdown has led at least one firm to lower expectations for U.S. growth going forward. JP Morgan analyst Michael Feroli on Thursday downwardly revised his first quarter annualized real gross domestic product growth projection to 2% from 2.25%.

“The primary reason for the downward revision is the economic impact of the ongoing shutdown of the federal government,” Feroli wrote in a note. “Each week the government is shut down subtracts 0.1-0.2% from quarterly GDP growth. Since the output of the government sector is not priced and sold in the market, it has to be inferred by the number of hours worked by government employees.”

