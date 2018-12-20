Stock sell-off intensifies as investors digest Fed decision

U.S. stocks slid, extending Wednesday’s losses following a Federal Reserve decision and commentary that failed to placate markets.

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell 1.01%, or 25.36 points, as of 11:28 a.m. ET. The Dow (^DJI) declined 1.11%, or 258.5 points, while the Nasdaq (^IXIC) fell 1.42%, or 94.56 points.

Stocks took a beating Wednesday after Federal Reserve officials announced their decision to raise the benchmark interest rate 25 basis points to between 2.25% and 2.5%, increasing the cost of borrowing money and affecting rates for home mortgages, credit cards and auto loans. But the Fed’s dot plot for next year now points to a median of two rate hikes in 2019, from three previously. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled that the Fed has now arrived at the lower end of the neutral rate range, or a level which would neither overly stimulate nor slow the economy.

Investors have been digesting a plethora of commentary from the Federal Open Market Committee’s policy statement and Powell’s press conference yesterday.

“Powell’s press conference, while remaining upbeat, highlighted some dark clouds on the horizon: growth in other economies has moderated, and financial conditions have become less supportive of growth,” JPMorgan analyst Michael Feroli wrote in a note.

Feroli said Powell’s statements came across as “generally more dovish” than the FOMC statement. But he added that one area where Powell “firmly batted down expectations of a dovish turn was balance sheet normalization: he dismissed any idea that they were contemplating using the balance sheet to respond to incoming data.”

Powell said during Wednesday’s press conference that the central bank would continue shrinking its balance sheet at the current rate, allowing $50 billion worth of bonds the Fed had purchased to stimulate the economy during and after the financial crisis to run off per month. Earlier this week, President Donald Trump implored the Fed to freeze this action, tweeting: “Stop with the 50 B’s.”

Bonds on the long end of the yield curve continued to decline Thursday morning. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell less than 1 basis point to 2.771%, narrowing its spread with the 2-year note to 9.8 basis points as of 11:31 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury note fell 3 basis points to 2.983%.

Budweiser brewer teams up with Tilray to research cannabis drinks, Marlboro-maker takes a stake in Juul

Altria (MO) announced Thursday that it sealed a $12.8 billion investment in Juul, taking a 35% stake in the e-cigarette company valued at $38 billion. Altria, which makes Marlboro cigarettes, said it will provide Juul with shelf space and access to Altria’s customers, as well as access to the company’s about 230,000 retail locations. S&P Global Ratings downgraded Altria’s issuer credit and issue-level ratings on unsecured debt to BBB from A- following the investment, while stating that the outlook remains stable. S&P noted that the stake in Juul, along with the previously announced investment in Cronos (CRON), will produce a debt-to-EBITDA ratio slightly under 3x for Altria. Shares of Altria fell 2.53% to $50.12 each as of 9:37 a.m. ET.

AB InBev (BUD), the maker of Budweiser and the world’s largest beer brewer, said Wednesday that it is partnering with Canadian cannabis company Tilray (TLRY) to research cannabis-infused drinks. The companies said they will invest a combined $100 million to research non-alcoholic drinks containing tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, and cannabidiol, or CBD. Shares Tilray rose 5.9% to $75.23 each as of 9:38 a.m. ET, while shares of AB InBev rose 0.34% to $69.04 each.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) delivered quarterly adjusted earnings that beat analyst expectations. However, the stock fell after the company said it will be aggressively cutting costs in a plan to save $1 billion per year within three years, which will lead to restructuring and other charges. Same-store retail sales for consumer items including toiletries and cosmetics fell 3.2% in the quarter, which Walgreens said was due to de-emphasizing certain products including tobacco. Shares of Walgreens fell 2.48% to $71.47 each as of 9:38 a.m. ET.