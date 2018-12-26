Wall Street opens higher after four session slide

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., December 24, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, led by technology and retail shares, after a punishing few sessions left the benchmark S&P 500 on the brink of bear market territory.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 65.53 points, or 0.30 percent, at the open to 21,857.73. The S&P 500 <.SPX> opened higher by 12.02 points, or 0.51 percent, at 2,363.12. The Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> gained 64.94 points, or 1.05 percent, to 6,257.86 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)