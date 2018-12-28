Wall Street opens higher as post-Christmas rally continues

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 27, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday in broad-based gains, with technology stocks providing the biggest boost as the market rallied for the third day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 74.79 points, or 0.32 percent, at the open to 23,213.61. The S&P 500 <.SPX> opened higher by 9.94 points, or 0.40 percent, at 2,498.77. The Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> gained 37.29 points, or 0.57 percent, to 6,616.79 at the opening bell.





