Wall Street opens higher as post-Christmas rally continues

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday in broad-based gains, with technology stocks providing the biggest boost as the market rallied for the third day.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 74.79 points, or 0.32 percent, at the open to 23,213.61. The S&P 500 <.SPX> opened higher by 9.94 points, or 0.40 percent, at 2,498.77. The Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> gained 37.29 points, or 0.57 percent, to 6,616.79 at the opening bell.
(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)