FILE PHOTO: Traders look at price monitors as they work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., January 3, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures pared gains on Friday after a better-than-expected U.S. jobs report allayed fears over economic health, but bolstered concerns that the Federal Reserve would stay on its current path of interest rate hikes.

At 8:31 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis <1YMc1> were up 221 points, or 0.98 percent. S&P 500 e-minis <ESc1> were up 25.25 points, or 1.03 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis <NQc1> were up 75.25 points, or 1.22 percent.

Moments before the data, Dow e-minis <1YMc1> were up 1.27 percent, S&P 500 e-minis <ESc1> were up 1.34 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis <NQc1> were up 1.48 percent.





(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)