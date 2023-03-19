Stock futures nudge higher on Credit Suisse buyout

FILE PHOTO: Man walks past an electronic board showing Japan's Nikkei average and stock prices outside a brokerage, in Tokyo
Reuters
·2 min read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - A volatile day looms in Asia on Monday, as investors' relief at a rescue deal for Credit Suisse and co-ordinated support from global central banks was tinged with nerves over how deep troubles run in the world's banking and financial system.

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% in bumpy early trade. In the thin morning hours of currency trade, the U.S. dollar was marginally weaker on the euro. The safe-haven yen was steady.

In a little over a week, the fallout from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank - which has roiled confidence in the banking system - has brought a globally systemic lender to its knees.

Over the weekend, UBS said it will buy Credit Suisse for 3 billion francs ($3.2 billion) and assume up to $5.4 billion in losses, in a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities.

Central banks including the U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and Bank of Japan pledged to deepen support for liquidity, by increasing the frequency seven-day dollar-swap operations from weekly to daily.

"The best we can say was there are certainly a lot of concerns about Credit Suisse contagion risk," said Rodrigo Catril, a senior currency strategist at National Australia Bank in Sydney.

"The news overnight from Switzerland has helped," he said, though added that the central bank moves had calmed as well as created nerves.

"It's the irony of good news reflecting how bad things are. It's great we're seeing this concerted effort from central banks, and it's positive, but it does also highlight how troubling the circumstances are and how worried central banks appear to be as well."

U.S. 10-year Treasury bond June futures fell 19 ticks in early trade. U.S. interest rate futures bounced around either side of flat, as investors try and figure out what moves to contain bank wobbles mean for global interest rates.

Pricing implies about a 60% chance that the Fed hikes rates at its meeting later in the week, but has also priced in several rate cuts by the end of the year.

Stockmarkets were yet to open in Asia. In foreign exchange trade the Swiss franc, which took a beating as worries about Credit Suisse grew last week, rose about 0.4% to 0.9264 to the dollar.

The yen traded steady at 131.87 per dollar. The euro rose 0.1% to $1.1067.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Recommended Stories

  • Australian Banks Are ‘Unquestionably Strong,’ RBA’s Kent Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Australian banks are “unquestionably strong” with solid capital and liquidity buffers, a senior Reserve Bank official said, alleviating fears that stresses in the global financial system could hurt the nation’s big four lenders.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now Wo

  • UBS to buy crisis-hit bank Credit Suisse in bid to avoid financial chaos

    Central banks around the world hail £2.7bn merger which saw Swiss government bend the rules for swift action

  • UBS mulls takeover of Credit Suisse with possible Swiss govt guarantees -sources

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -UBS is examining a takeover of Credit Suisse that could see the Swiss government offer a guarantee against the risks involved, said two people with knowledge of the matter on Saturday. Under the plan, Credit Suisse's Swiss business could be spun off, they added. UBS, Credit Suisse, and Switzerland's financial regulator FINMA declined to comment when approached by Reuters.

  • BlackRock's Hildebrand reportedly taking part in UBS, Credit Suisse talks

    Asked about the report, BlackRock spokesman Ryan O'Keeffe said in a telephone interview that "Philipp has no formal involvement in these discussions at all." Hildebrand, who joined New York-based asset manager BlackRock in 2012, previously chaired the governing board of the Swiss National Bank.

  • Credit Suisse, the Risk-Taking Swiss Banking Giant, Succumbs to Crisis

    Credit Suisse Group AG, the Swiss banking giant that liked to live dangerously, has run out of road. The bank’s downfall has roots in the way it exited the last financial crisis flush with confidence. When the financial system seized up in 2008, Credit Suisse emerged in better shape than many rivals.

  • Team USA advances to semifinals in World Baseball Classic

    Team U.S.A. earned a 9-7 victory against Venezuela, with Phillies’ shortstop Trea Turner hitting a monster grand slam.

  • Turner's grand slam lifts US over Venezuela, into WBC semis

    Trea Turner hit a go-ahead grand slam in the eighth inning that lifted the United States over Venezuela 9-7 Saturday night and into the World Baseball Classic semifinals. The defending champion U.S. will face Cuba on Sunday night for a spot in the WBC final against Japan or Mexico. St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Adam Wainwright will start for the U.S. against Cuba.

  • Exclusive-Swiss authorities mull imposing losses on Credit Suisse bondholders -sources

    Swiss authorities are examining imposing losses on Credit Suisse bondholders as part of a rescue of the bank, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Sunday. However, European regulators are apprehensive about such a move for fear that it could hit investor confidence elsewhere in Europe's financial sector, the sources said, speaking on the condition of anonymity. Losses on bondholders may need to be larger if Credit Suisse were wound down rather than if it were taken over by UBS, one of the sources said.

  • Saudis, Qataris and Norway to see big losses on UBS deal for Credit Suisse

    The chairman of Saudi National Bank, Ammar Al Khudiary, went on Bloomberg TV on Wednesday and was asked if it would increase its stake. “The answer is absolutely not, for many reasons outside the simplest reason, which is regulatory and statutory,” he said.

  • This Cash-Gushing Semiconductor Stock Just Hiked Its Dividend 23% -- and Plans to Double It in a Few Years

    When the economy gets wobbly, semiconductor stocks tend to struggle. After all, semiconductor companies have historically been cyclical, with booming sales when times are good -- as they were through much of the pandemic -- and busting when demand dries up. Consumer electronics chips are facing the dual headwinds of a gap in demand after many loaded up with a new phone or PC two years ago, and economic challenges caused by the Federal Reserve rapidly raising interest rates.

  • The Fed is about to release its first policy decision since 3 banks collapsed. Here's what high-profile commentators and analysts say it will do.

    Another rate hike? A pause? Here's what some financial heavyweights see the Fed doing with interest rates as fears of a banking crisis grow.

  • Want to Rack Up $500 in Quarterly Dividend Income? Invest $17,500 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    These supercharged income stocks, with an average yield of 11.47%, can generate $500 every three months from an initial investment of $17,500.

  • Credit Suisse says $17 billion of its debt now worthless, angering bondholders

    Credit Suisse said 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.24 billion) of its Additional Tier 1 debt will be written down to zero on the orders of the Swiss regulator as part of its rescue merger with UBS, angering bondholders on Sunday. FINMA, the Swiss regulator, said the decision would bolster the bank's capital. The move reflects authorities' desire to see private investors share the pain from Credit Suisse's troubles.

  • Want $3,300 in Dividend Income? Invest $30,000 in These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    The company focuses on providing financing to middle-market businesses. Ares Capital's portfolio currently includes 466 companies. Like all BDCs registered as regulated investment companies, Ares Capital returns at least 90% of its taxable income to shareholders to avoid paying federal taxes.

  • Warren Buffett has weighed in on bank runs, bailouts and the dangers of insuring deposits. Here are 9 quotes that shed light on today's banking crisis.

    Buffett has explained how to calm bank panics, warned that government guarantees distort markets, and underlined the vast fallout from small mistakes.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in ExxonMobil in 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    It seems like ages ago that a pandemic and massive supply glut forced oil prices to temporarily fall below zero, meaning that sellers were paying buyers to take their oil. It decimated stocks like oil major ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), which fell as much as 70% from its high. The lessons learned from this scenario can prepare investors for the next potential downturn in a historically cyclical industry.

  • UBS agrees to buy Credit Suisse for more than $2 billion - FT

    UBS will pay more than 0.50 francs ($0.5401) a share in its own stock, far below Credit Suisse’s closing price of 1.86 francs on Friday, FT reported, citing sources. The Swiss National Bank has agreed to offer a $100 billion liquidity line to Credit Suisse as part of the deal, the FT added, citing two people familiar with the matter. Credit Suisse and UBS declined to comment.

  • 3 Surefire Dividend Stocks That'll Help You Build Wealth

    Dividend stocks outperformed non-dividend payers by a 2-to-1 ratio over the last several decades. According to data from Hartford Funds and Ned Davis Research, dividend stocks managed 9.6% average annualized total returns since 1973 compared to a 4.8% return for those that don't pay dividends. The best returns tend to come from dividend growers and initiators (10.7% average annual total return).

  • 10 Most Undervalued Defense Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 most undervalued defense stocks to buy according to hedge funds. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Most Undervalued Defense Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The Russian invasion of Ukraine and President Biden’s pledge to continue helping Ukraine against the […]

  • UBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG agreed to buy Credit Suisse Group AG in a historic, government-brokered deal aimed at containing a crisis of confidence that had started to spread across global financial markets. Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessSwitzerland Weighs Full or P