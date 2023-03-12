US stock futures rally as Fed acts to stabilise banks

FILE PHOTO: Monitors displaying the stock index prices and Japanese yen exchange rate against the U.S. dollar are seen at the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo
Wayne Cole
·3 min read

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY (Reuters) - U.S. stock futures rallied in Asian trade on Monday as authorities announced plans to limit the fallout from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), while investors wagered future hikes in U.S rates would now be less aggressive.

In a joint statement, the U.S. Treasury and Federal Reserve announced a range of measures to stabilise the banking system and said depositors at SVB would have access to their deposits on Monday.

The Fed said it would make additional funding available through a new Bank Term Funding Program, which would offer loans up to one year to depository institutions, backed by Treasuries and other assets these institutions hold.

The moves came as authorities took possession of New York-based Signature Bank, the second bank failure in a matter of days.

Analysts noted that, importantly, the Fed would accept collateral at par rather than marking to market, allowing banks to borrow funds without having to sell assets at a loss.

"These are strong moves," said Paul Ashworth, head of North American economics at Capital Economics.

"Rationally, this should be enough to stop any contagion from spreading and taking down more banks, which can happen in the blink of an eye in the digital age," he added. "But contagion has always been more about irrational fear, so we would stress that there is no guarantee this will work."

Investors reacted by sending U.S. S&P 500 stock futures up 1.2%, while Nasdaq futures rose 1.3%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan held steady as investors pondered the consequences for regional markets.

Japan's Nikkei fell 1.1% in choppy trade, while South Korea added 0.1%.

Such was the concern about financial stability, that investors speculated the Fed would now be reluctant to rock the boat by hiking interest rates by a super-sized 50 basis points this month.

Fed fund futures surged in early trading to imply only a 17% chance of a half-point hike, compared to around 70% before the SVB news broke last week.

The peak for rates came all the way back to 5.14%, from 5.69%, last Wednesday, and markets were even pricing in rate cuts by the end of the year.

That, combined with the shift to safety, saw yields on two-year Treasuries fall further to 4.51%, a world away from last week's 5.08% peak.

Longer-dated yields, however, edged up as the curve steepened.

"Accelerating your pace of hikes in the face of a significant bank failure may not be the wisest play for the Fed, especially if subsequent problems emerge stemming from similar root causes – underwater rates portfolios," said John Briggs, global head of economics at NatWest Markets.

Still, much will depend on what U.S. consumer price figures reveal on Tuesday, with an obvious risk that a high reading will pile pressure on the Fed to hike aggressively even with the financial system under strain.

The European Central Bank meets on Thursday and is still widely expected to lift its rates by 50 basis points and to flag more tightening ahead, though it will now have to take financial stability into account.

In currency markets, the dollar dipped 0.3% on the safe-haven Japanese yen to 134.63, though that was well off its early low. The dollar eased 0.4% on the Swiss franc, while the euro firmed 0.4% to $1.0690 as short-term U.S. yields dropped.

Gold climbed 0.6% to $1,879 an ounce, having jumped 2% on Friday. [GOL/]

Oil prices edged higher, with Brent up 10 cents at $82.88 a barrel, while U.S. crude rose 26 cents to $76.94 per barrel.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; editing by Diane Craft and Sam Holmes)

Recommended Stories

  • These Are the Top 5 Mistakes Investors Make. Here's How to Avoid Them

    People who are new to investing sometimes think that the most knowledgeable, expert investors have the most success. Personal finance enthusiast and investor Graham Stephan recently compared investing to amateur tennis. Stephan pointed out the top five mistakes investors make.

  • What every Zscaler investor needs to know about the stock

    We often talk about movers, how companies are performing in the stock market, but we don’t always know what these companies do. And more importantly, what do investors need to know? We go behind the ticker: Zscaler (ZS) is a fast growing competitor in the cyber security and enterprise space, with a market cap of about $17 billion. According to its website, “Zscaler anticipates, secures, and simplifies the experience of doing business for the world's most established companies.” So what is it? Who’s using Zscaler’s software and services? Well, the company protects consumer data for Charles Schwab (SCHW), it created work-from-home platforms for government entities like the City of Los Angeles, and built e-commerce infrastructure for giant consumer goods manufacturer, Unilever (UL). As Zscaler CEO, Jay Chaudhry explained to Yahoo Finance, "The world has to move to adapt new technologies, like Zero Trust. That's the real answer. Many companies are making progress, and many are behind." Headquartered in San Jose, California, Zscaler operates in 185 countries around the world, with a workforce of more than 2500 employees. It trades under the ticker symbol (ZS), with shares up 270% since its first day of trading in 2018.&nbsp; Zscaler’s flagship product is the ‘Zero Trust Exchange,' a cloud platform that’s distributed across more than 150 data centers around the world. "The way Zscaler was designed, it was assumed that the user could be working from anywhere and applications could be in data center, in factory. It's all in the cloud, so it doesn't matter because in the Zero Trust architecture, we don't put users on the network. We connect them like a switchboard," says Chaudhry. Like many pandemic darlings, like Cisco (CSCO), Okta (OKTA) and Cloudlfare (NET), the shares peaked in 2021 and have fallen more than 40% over the last year. Despite a poor performance in the stock market, Zscaler’s revenue has grown steadily since the pandemic due to the rise of hybrid work and a widespread transition to the cloud.

  • India tech minister plans to meet startups on SVB fallout

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -India's state minister for technology said on Sunday he will meet start-ups this week to assess the impact on them of Silicon Valley Bank's collapse, as concerns rise about the fallout for the Indian start-up sector. California banking regulators shut down Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) on Friday after a run on the lender, which had $209 billion in assets at the end of 2022, with depositors pulling out as much as $42 billion on a single day, rendering it insolvent. India has one of the world's biggest start-up markets, with many clocking multi-billion-dollar valuations in recent years and getting the backing of foreign investors, who have made bold bets on digital and other tech businesses.

  • SVB Collapse: Federal Regulators Shut Down Signature Bank in New York

    Another bank, Signature Bank in New York, was closed by federal regulators on Sunday, the second bank closure in three days.

  • No Bailout for SVB. Here’s What to Expect.

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen took a bailout of SVB off the table, but clarified that regulators are working to make sure the bank’s depositors don’t suffer.

  • Yellen says government trying to help Silicon Valley Bank depositors but dismisses bailout

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday that the U.S. government would not bail out Silicon Valley Bank, but is concerned about depositors reeling from what is the worst bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis and will try to help them. The sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, the lifeblood of young tech firms, has sent shockwaves through the startup ecosystem as countless firms scramble to find ways to meet next week's payroll and other operating expenses after the bank was taken over by the regulators on Friday.

  • Silicon Valley Bank collapse: Treasury, Fed and FDIC announce steps to ensure deposits will be paid in full

    The Federal Reserve, Treasury Department and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation announced Sunday that they will make additional funding available to ensure all Silicon Valley Bank deposits, both insured and uninsured, will be paid in full. "After receiving a recommendation from the boards of the FDIC and the Federal Reserve, and consulting with the President, Secretary [Janet] Yellen approved actions enabling the FDIC to complete its resolution of Silicon Valley Bank, Santa Clara, California, in a manner that fully protects all depositors," the said in a joint statement. The Fed also announced it will make additional funding available to "to eligible depository institutions to help assure banks have the ability to meet the needs of all their depositors."

  • As Uniti Group Inc.'s market cap (NASDAQ:UNIT) drops to US$1.0b, insiders might be questioning their decision to buy earlier this year

    The recent 16% drop in Uniti Group Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:UNIT ) stock could come as a blow to insiders who purchased US$983k...

  • San Francisco's historic Trocadero House damaged by falling tree

    The rainy, windy weather that battered the Bay Area last week is being blamed for knocking a tree into a beloved San Francisco landmark, the Trocadero Clubhouse in the city's Stern Grove.

  • Local gun store owners react to proposed firearms legislation

    As Michigan legislators advances expanded background checks, some local gun store owners react.

  • Saudi Wealth Fund Starts New Airline Headed by Former Etihad CEO

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailSVB Fallout Spreads Around World From London to SingaporeUS Plans Emergency Measures to Backstop Banks After SVBFDIC Races to Return Some Uninsured SVB Deposits MondaySaudi Arabia’s wealth fund has named former Etihad Aviation Group boss Tony Douglas chief executive officer of a new national airline, as the country looks to boost tourism and d

  • Where Were the Regulators as SVB Crashed?

    Silicon Valley Bank’s failure boils down to a simple misstep: It grew too fast using borrowed short-term money from depositors who could ask to be repaid at any time, and invested it in long-term assets that it was unable, or unwilling, to sell. When interest rates rose quickly, it was saddled with losses that ultimately forced it to try to raise fresh capital, spooking depositors who yanked their funds in two days. The question following the bank’s takeover Friday: How could regulators have allowed it to grow so quickly and take on so much interest-rate risk?

  • Billionaire investor Bill Ackman says feds 'screwed up' handling of Silicon Valley Bank collapse, warns they have '48 hours to fix a soon-to-be-irreversible mistake'

    Ackman criticized the government's lack of intervention in SVB's collapse on Friday, as well as its failure to monitor the bank for possible risks.

  • Peter Thiel's Founders Fund got its cash out of Silicon Valley Bank before it was shut down, report says

    Bloomberg reported that Thiel's VC fund took all its cash out of SVB after encountering problems with transfers during a "capital call."

  • Silicon Valley Bank collapse: Mark Cuban says Fed should 'immediately' take this action

    Mark Cuban raised questions about how regulators had allowed Silicon Valley Bank to end up in such a vulnerable position, and demanded that the Federal Reserve take immediate action.

  • For Only the 5th Time in 153 Years, This Leading Economic Indicator Is Sending a Terrifying Warning to Wall Street

    Under certain parameters, this leading indicator has a perfect track record of forecasting big trouble for the U.S. economy and Wall Street.

  • Paul Krugman says Silicon Valley Bank could've been called the 'Schmoozing and Vibes Bank,' but it's probably not another 'Lehman moment'

    The famed economist said the lender's issues were likely isolated from the wider financial system, but he did fear the effects on the VC ecosystem.

  • Silicon Valley Bank imploded in a single day. It could be just the tip of the iceberg.

    It turns out getting easy money at rock-bottom interest rates can come back to bite you if you're careless. More firms are about to find that out.

  • Investor Mark Suster says a "handful" of bad actors in VC destroyed Silicon Valley Bank

    Yesterday at around noon in Los Angeles, investor Mark Suster of the venture firm Upfront Ventures began urging "calm" on Twitter. Silicon Valley Bank had bungled its messaging on Wednesday around an effort to strengthen its balance sheet, and startup founders were beginning to fear that their deposits at the tech-friendly, 40-year-old institution were at risk. "More in the VC community need to speak out publicly to quell the panic about @SVB_Financial," wrote Suster, saying he believed in the bank's health and arguing that the biggest risk to startups, the VCs to whom the bank has long catered, and to SVB itself would be "mass panic."

  • Elon Musk says he's 'open to the idea' of buying Silicon Valley Bank, but a Tesla investor tells him 'no thanks'

    One Tesla shareholder feared the Twitter and Tesla CEO might sell "another $20 billion worth of $Tesla stock" to help finance a purchase.