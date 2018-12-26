U.S. stocks edged higher after the S&P 500 plummeted to bear market levels on Christmas Eve.

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 1.27%, or 28.49 points, as of 9:42 a.m. ET. The Dow (^DJI) advanced 1.08%, or 235.07 points, while the Nasdaq (^IXIC) rose 1.77%, or 104.89 points.

At the end of Monday’s session, the S&P 500 was lower by 19.77% from its year-to-date closing high of 2,930.75. The index closed lower by 20% from its intraday high of 2,940.91 from September, reaching the percentage decline from a recent peak required to define a bear market.

Investors are digesting commentary from President Donald Trump, who told reporters at the White House on Tuesday that he thought U.S. companies were having “record kinds of numbers” and that now is a “tremendous opportunity to buy” stocks amid the months long downturn. At current levels, the price-to-earnings ratio of the S&P 500 is just above 13 times estimated earnings for the coming year, giving U.S. equities the most attractive valuations in about five years, according to Bloomberg data.

Trump also said that he has “confidence” that the Federal Reserve will “get it pretty soon” when it comes to interest rates, which the president believes have been rising too quickly. The comments helped to quell concerns over the future of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, whom Trump has consistently publicly slammed over the Fed’s path of interest rate increases.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices edged higher after U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures settled at their lowest level since June 2017 on Monday. U.S. crude prices (CL=F) rose 4.11% to $44.28 per barrel as of 9:39 a.m. ET, while Brent crude prices (BZ=F) rose 2.81% to $51.89 per barrel.

Gold prices climbed as investors fled from riskier assets including equities and oil. Spot gold prices (XAUUSD=X) rose 2% to $1,278.10 per ounce as of 9:48 a.m. ET.

STOCKS: Retail stocks rise as holiday spending surges, Intel receives grant from Israel

Retail stocks rose after Mastercard (MA) reported that U.S. retail sales were the strongest in six years between November 1 and December 24. For the period before Thanksgiving through Christmas, holiday sales increased 5.1% to more than $850 billion, according to a report by Mastercard SpendingPulse. Online shopping grew 19.1% versus the same period in 2017, while online sales growth for department stores alone rose 10.2%. Shares of Target (TGT) rose 1.75% to $62.63 each, shares of Walmart (WMT) increased 1.85% to $87.40 each and shares of Macy’s (M) rose 3.48% to $29.13 each as of 9:50 a.m. ET.

Intel (INTC) received a $185 million grant from the Israeli government for a promised $5 billion expansion of the company’s production operations in Israel. The Santa Clara, California-based tech company is among the largest employers and exporters in Israel and is expected to hire 250 new employees and increase its local purchases as a result of the deal. Shares of Intel rose 1.53% to $44.26 each as of 9:50 a.m. ET.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, Dec. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) More

JD.com (JD), a Chinese e-commerce giant, said on Wednesday that its board authorized a $1 billion share buyback program, which will be funded using its existing cash balance. JD.com’s stock has recently come under pressure amid concerns of a slowdown in China’s economy, as well as public scrutiny over potential sexual assault charges against the company’s CEO Richard Liu. U.S. prosecutors in Minnesota said on Friday they would not file charges against Liu. Shares of JD.com rose 1.32% to $20.01 per share as of 9:51 a.m. ET.

A top Amazon (AMZN) executive reportedly privately advised the Trump administration on creating a new internet portal that could generate billions of dollars for the e-commerce company, according to a report from The Guardian. While the contract for the new portal has not yet been awarded, it could potentially provide an access point for Amazon into a $53 billion market for federal purchases of commercial products, according to the UK newspaper. Shares of Amazon rose 3.72% to $1,394 per share as of 9:51 a.m. ET.