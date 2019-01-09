Stocks climb as U.S.-China trade delegations conclude talks

U.S. stocks rose as three days of meetings between trade delegations from the U.S. and China appeared to end on a positive note.

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 0.56%, or 14.55 points, as of 12:32 p.m. ET. The Dow (^DJI) rose 0.57%, or 136.13 points, while the Nasdaq (^IXIC) rose 0.95%, or 65.21 points.

U.S. equities are kicking off the new year on a high note, with the S&P 500 closing higher for all but one session so far in 2019. More dovish tones from Federal Reserve officials and optimism about progress toward a resolution for the U.S.-China trade war have helped reinvigorate investors’ risk appetite.

A return to risk assets following December’s sharp sell-off has also sent crude oil prices higher, with the commodity’s prices on track for an eighth consecutive session of advances. Prices for West Texas Intermediate crude (CL=F) rose 4.48% to $52.01 per barrel as of 12:22 p.m. ET, while prices for Brent crude (BZ=F) advanced 4.04% to $61.09 per barrel.

Delegations from the U.S. and China concluded trade discussions on Wednesday, which lasted longer than expected in a signal that both sides were “serious in conducting the consultations,” according to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang. The upbeat outlook added fuel to a broad rally from Asia to Europe, with the Hang Seng Index up 2.27% and the Shanghai Composite higher by 0.71% on Wednesday.

The United States Trade Representative released a statement Wednesday elaborating on some of the details of the meeting. According to the statement, the delegations discussed trade fairness and reciprocity, and were engaged “with a view to achieving needed structural changes in China with respect to forced technology transfer, intellectual property protection, non-tariff barriers, cyber intrusions and cyber theft of trade secrets for commercial purposes, services, and agriculture.”

“The talks also focused on China’s pledge to purchase a substantial amount of agricultural, energy, manufactured goods, and other products and services from the United States,” the USTR said in the statement. “The United States officials conveyed President Trump’s commitment to addressing our persistent trade deficit and to resolving structural issues in order to improve trade between our countries.”

Wednesday afternoon, the Federal Reserve will release minutes from the December meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, during which members announced the fourth rate hike of 2018 and raised the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 2.25% to 2.5%. The minutes, published at 2 p.m. ET Wednesday, will provide further details into the rationale behind the voting members’ latest monetary policy decision, as well as their outlook on future moves.

Meanwhile, the partial government shutdown has entered its 19th day, making it the second longest in U.S. history. Congressional Democrats and President Donald Trump have hit an impasse over providing $5 billion in funding for a wall at the southern border, preventing lawmakers from passing funding measures for a swathe of agencies. Trump delivered a televised address Tuesday night declaring a wall is “absolutely critical to border security,” which was combatted by an immediate televised response from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who called the wall unnecessary.

“We still think a split-the-deal difference on the amount of funding for border security is coming, with Trump getting some additional spending while agreeing to fresh protections for ‘Dreamers,’ the children of illegal immigrants who may be allowed to stay in the U.S.,” Greg Valliere, chief global strategist at Horizon Investments, said in a note Wednesday. “A deal could emerge by late next week, in our opinion, as the impact of the shutdown begins to bite, especially at U.S. airport security lines.”

While the ongoing government shutdown has not made a visible impact on the U.S. equity market to date, it has led several major firms to adjust their outlooks for the broader economy. Bank of America Merrill Lynch adjusted its fourth-quarter GDP tracking estimate a tenth lower to 2.8% “to reflect the economy impact of the government shutdown,” the firm’s analysts wrote in a note Monday. And analysts from JPMorgan wrote in a note Friday that each week of the shutdown would likely reduce annualized GDP growth by about 0.1 to 0.2 percentage points. This considers the estimated 800,000 workers directly impacted by the shutdown – or about 35% of the federal civilian workforce – and the fact that non-defense federal spending accounts for about 2.6% of total GDP.