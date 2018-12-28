Stocks rise, pointing to third consecutive session of gains

U.S. stocks tracked broad advances in global equities on Friday, adding to gains from the past two trading sessions.

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 0.45%, or 11.19 points, as of 9:50 a.m. ET. The Dow (^DJI) rose 0.24%, or 55.16 points, after adding a combined 1,346.62 points over the past two trading sessions. The Nasdaq (^IXIC) rose 0.33%, or 23.62 points.

Stocks are currently trading in the seven-day trading period often referred to as a “Santa Claus rally,” an annual event spanning the last five sessions of the year through the first two sessions of the new year during which equities tend to rise. The S&P 500 has averaged a 1.7% gain and traded higher about 78% of the time during this period since 1928, analysts from Oppenheimer wrote in a note Wednesday. As of market close Thursday – the third session of this year’s Santa Claus rally period, since stocks did not trade on Tuesday due to the Christmas holiday – the S&P 500 traded higher by 5.86%.

Risk assets aside from equities have also begun to buck a months long downward trend. Crude oil prices rose for the second of the past three trading days, with U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures (CL=F) rising 1.14% to $45.12 per barrel as of 9:21 a.m. ET.

An ongoing partial government shutdown is so far doing little to rattle broader markets. Historically, this has tended to be the case, with the S&P 500 rising during each the last five shutdowns in 2018, 2013 and 1995.

The current shutdown, which began after funding for nine government departments ran out on December 21, is likely to continue into 2019. Both the Senate and House of Representatives held brief sessions Thursday afternoon, but neither chamber took any votes on a funding agreement. President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats have been in a deadlock over providing billions of dollars for Trump’s proposed wall at the southern border, which the president has made a contingency for signing any funding measures.

According to recent reports, about 800,000 workers are directly impacted by the shutdown, with approximately half of these individuals expected to work without pay. These 800,000 workers comprise about 35% of the federal civilian workforce, and nondefense federal spending represents about 2.6% of total GDP, according to analysts from JPMorgan.

On net, each week that the government is closed would reduce annualized GDP growth by about 0.1 to 0.2 percentage points, the analysts estimate. This considers the hours of the employees working without pay, which would likely still be counted in GDP. However, any drag from the shutdown would reverse once the government reopens, the analysts added. JPMorgan has kept its real GDP growth forecasts for the fourth quarter of 2018 and first quarter of 2019 unrevised at 2.5% and 2.25%, respectively.

STOCKS: Tesla names Oracle, Walgreens Boots Alliance executives to board

Tesla (TSLA) a said in a statement that it has named Larry Ellison, the founder and executive chairman of Oracle (ORCL), and Kathleen Wilson-Thompson, global chief human resources officer at Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), as new independent directors to its board. Ellison previously said during a call with investors in October that Tesla is his second-largest investment, without specifying the size of his stake. Tesla and CEO Elon Musk agreed to appoint a new chairman and two independent board members following an SEC lawsuit that alleged Musk defrauded in a tweet about taking the company private at $420 per share. Robyn Denholm, and existing board member, was named chairwoman of the board in November. Shares of Tesla rose 2.56% to $324.23 per share as of 9:31 a.m. ET.

Green Growth said on Thursday that it planned to make a hostile takeover bid for Aphria (APHA) in an all-stock deal valuing the Canadian cannabis company at $2.1 billion. The U.S. cannabis operation said its offer values Aphria at C$11 per share, or about 46% upside to the company’s closing price on December 24. However, Aphria said in a statement Friday that the proposal “significantly undervalues” the company, although it created an independent committee of directors to consider the proposal, it said. Shares of Aphria rose 11.67% to $6.27 each as of 9:30 a.m. ET. Peer pot stocks including Tilray (TLRY), Cronos Group (CRON) and Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED.TO, CGC) also edged higher.