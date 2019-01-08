Stock futures steady on trade optimism

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

By Sruthi Shankar

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures pointed to a third consecutive day of gains for Wall Street on Tuesday, lifted by expectations that the United States and China would strike a deal to end their months-long trade war that has battered financial markets.

S&P 500 e-minis <ESc1> were up 0.68 percent, set to add to a four percent gain in the past two days, sparked by a strong jobs data and the Federal Reserve chief's remarks that calmed worries that interest rate hikes would hurt growth.

A second day of U.S.-China trade talks in Beijing extended into Tuesday evening, a source with knowledge of the meetings told Reuters, after U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Monday that Beijing and Washington could reach a trade deal that "we can live with".

The meetings are the first face-to-face talks since U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed in December to a 90-day truce in a trade war.

Trade and growth concerns have been at the heart of a selloff at the end of 2018 that culminated in Wall Street posting its worst monthly performance in about a decade in December, driving down earnings growth estimate and stock valuations.

The S&P 500 <.SPX> hit a record high on Sept. 21 before tumbling about 20 percent to a 20-month low on Christmas Eve.

The index has climbed about 8.5 percent since then, with investors waiting for the fourth-quarter earnings season to kick off for a clear picture on how the trade war and a slowdown in global growth will take a toll on profits.

Analysts estimate S&P 500 companies to increase their fourth-quarter earnings per share by 15 percent. That compares with expectations of 20 percent growth three months ago, according to Refinitiv IBES data.





(GRAPHIC: U.S. profit growth since 1968 - https://tmsnrt.rs/2RzHi55)





At 7:32 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis <1YMc1> were up 178 points, or 0.76 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis <NQc1> were up 49 points, or 0.75 percent.

Though Monday's rally was led by technology and internet stocks, Samsung Electronics' <005930.KS> profit decline due to weak chip demand again turns the spotlight on growth in technology companies after Apple Inc's <AAPL.O> rare move to cut sales forecast.

Goldman Sachs said in a client note that it expects 2019 to be a challenging year for semiconductors, particularly in the first half.

PG&E Corp <PCG.N> shares dipped 1.3 percent in premarket trading after S&P Global Ratings stripped the California power utility of its investment-grade credit rating and kept it under review for a further downgrade.

United States Steel Corp <X.N> dropped 0.5 percent after Credit Suisse downgraded to 'neutral'.





(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)