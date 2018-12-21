Stocks mixed after two-day sell-off

U.S. stocks were mostly higher on Friday, shrugging off concerns over a potential government shutdown and some disappointing new economic data on the heels of a two-day sell-off.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 0.17%, or 5.38 points, as of 10:08 a.m. ET. The Dow (^DJI) rose 0.44%, or 101.4 points, while the Nasdaq (^IXIC) fell 0.51%, or 37.02 points.
The government will experience a partial shutdown affecting a number of major agencies if a continuing resolution to provide funding is not inked before midnight. President Donald Trump said Friday morning that a government shutdown would last “for a very long time” if a new spending measure omits his request for billions of dollars in funding for a border wall. A House of Representatives bill passed Thursday includes the $5 billion in funding for the wall, while the Senate version of the measure passed on Wednesday omitted the funds.
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis resigned on Thursday, the day after Trump’s plans to withdraw troops from Syria became public. The U.S. Dollar index (DX-Y.NYB) rose following his resignation, which has prompted speculation of a ramp up in “America First” policies. Mattis noted in his resignation letter that the strength of the U.S. is linked to the strength of its global alliances.
Meanwhile, oil prices added to declines after tumbling to the lowest price in more than a year on Thursday. U.S. crude oil prices (CL=F) fell 0.39% to $45.70 per barrel as of 9:27 a.m. ET, and prices for the commodity are down about 41% over the past 56 trading days. Brent crude (BZ=F), the international benchmark, tumbled 1.53% to $53.52 per barrel on Friday.
Quadruple witching takes place for the fourth and final time this year. This is a phenomenon that occurs on the third Friday in March, June, September and December. During quadruple witching, market index futures, market index options, stock options and stock futures expire on the same day, which tends to result in heightened trading volume.
ECONOMY: Third-quarter GDP reading ticks down, Durable goods orders disappoint in November
The U.S. economy grew at a 3.4% rate in the third quarter, slightly below previous estimates of 3.5%, according to the third print on gross domestic product released Friday. In the second quarter, real GDP increased 4.2%. With the third estimate for the third quarter, personal consumption expenditures and exports were revised down, while private inventory investment was revised up, according to the statement. The consensus belief among economists is that economic growth is slowing in the fourth quarter to about 2.5%.
New orders for manufacturing durable goods increased 0.8% in November, missing consensus estimates of a 1.6% pace of growth, according to Bloomberg data. This follows a decrease of 4.3% in October. Excluding transportation, durable goods orders fell 0.3%, whereas consensus expectations had called for an increase of 0.3%. Excluding defense orders, new durable goods orders fell 0.1% in November, following a 1.4% decrease in October.
Non-defense new orders for capital goods excluding aircraft fell 0.6% in November, reversing a 0.5% increase in October. Shipments for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft fell 0.1% in November, also reversing a rise of 0.8% in October.
Personal income rose 0.2% in November, missing consensus expectations of a 0.3% increase. However, personal spending increased 0.4% for the month, outpacing expectations by 10 basis points, according to a release from the Bureau of Economic Analysis on Friday. The core personal consumption expenditures price index, a preferred Federal Reserve inflation measure that excludes food and energy prices, rose 0.1% for the month of November, the same pace of increase as in October. Year-over-year, the core PCE index rose 1.9%, close to the Fed’s target of 2%.
The University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index rose to 98.3 in December from 97.5 in November, and exceeded expectations of 97.4 for the month. The sentiment index averaged 98.4 in 2018, marking the best year since 2000’s average of 107.6.
“Surprisingly, even in the last week of the survey, falling stock prices were reported by just 12% as a primary concern about recent economic developments,” Richard Curtin, chief economist for the surveys of consumers, said in a statement. “This may reflect their initial dismissal as another indication of the heightened volatility of stock prices, and not signal an emerging downtrend. While next month’s data may reflect increased concerns, it has been news of changing job and income prospects that have been of the greatest concern to consumers.”
STOCKS: Nike surges on strong earnings, Citi downgrades Altria’s stock
Nike’s stock (NKE) rose after the athletic shoe and apparel maker delivered quarterly results on Thursday afternoon that beat expectations on the top and bottom lines, improved its gross margins and posted strong sales in North America and China. Adjusted earnings were 52 cents per share on revenue of $9.37 billion, blowing past consensus estimates of 46 cents a share on revenue of $9.37 billion. Company executives noted on a conference call that Nike’s digital business in North America increased 30% for the quarter ending in November. Shares of Nike rose 8.11% to $73.01 per share as of 9:32 a.m. ET.
CarMax (KMX) beat expectations for quarterly earnings but missed on revenue and same-store sales in results released Friday morning. Net sales and operating revenue were $4.3 billion, slightly below estimates of $4.32 billion. Used vehicle same-store sales, a key metric for retailers, declined 2.1%, although total used vehicle sales increased 2.3%. Net earnings came out to $1.09 per share, 9 cents better than expected. Shares of CarMax rose 1.87% to $57.78 each as of 9:32 a.m. ET, reversing declines during early trading.
Altira (MO) had its stock downgraded to Sell from Neutral by Citi after the tobacco producer took a 35% stake in e-cigarette company Juul. Citi’s price target was lowered to $45 for shares of Altria from $67 previously. Citi analysts said in a note that the deal signals that Altria is uncertain about the future of its core cigarette business. Morgan Stanley analysts, on the other hand, said the deal could be a strategic hedge for Altria’s cigarette business, while acknowledging the $12.8 billion deal comes at a high cost for the company. Morgan Stanley kept an Equal Weight rating for shares of Altria with a $54 price target. Shares of Altria fell 2.5% to $49.18 each as of 9:30 a.m. ET.
