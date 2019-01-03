Stock futures tumble as Apple flashes warning signs

U.S. stock futures tumbled after Apple (AAPL) lowered its outlook for fiscal first quarter 2019 revenue, validating concerns of deteriorating demand for flagship products from one of the country’s largest tech companies and propelling worries of a global growth slowdown.

Futures for the S&P 500 (ES=F) slid 0.91%, or 23 points, as of 9:07 a.m. ET. Dow (YM=F) futures declined 1.03%, or 240 points. Nasdaq (NQ=F) futures slipped 1.63%, or 104 points.

Any moves in Apple’s stock contribute heavily to shifts in the three major indices. Apple makes up nearly 10% of the tech-heavy Nasdaq and 3.4% of the S&P 500. And every $1 loss in Apple’s share price contributes to an about 6.8-point decline on the price-weighted Dow – as well as a $4.75 billion reduction in Apple’s market capitalization.

Apple shocked investors after market close Wednesday by pre-announcing it was lowering its revenue expectations for the fiscal first quarter 2019, which encapsulates they key holiday season. The tech giant lowered its quarterly revenue guidance to $84 billion from the $89 billion to $93 billion it projected earlier and shaved down its outlook for gross margins. Apple shares tanked as much as 8.5% in extended trading.

An electronic screen displays Apple stock at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York. Microsoft is threatening to overtake Apple as the world’s most valuable publicly traded company. AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File) More

Beyond the downwardly revised guidance, Apple’s justification for its revenue outlook reduction ignited investor concern. Apple CEO Tim Cook said in his letter to investors that demand for the company’s weakness in Greater China and other emerging markets contributed to the “vast majority of the year-over-year iPhone revenue decline,” and noted that “China’s economy began to slow in the second half of 2018.”

The explicit references to weakness in the world’s second largest economy was taken by many investors as further confirmation of a global growth slowdown. Apple’s announcement follows a slew of data from China pointing to weakening conditions in some of the country’s biggest industries. On Wednesday, the Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index for China showed a reading of 49.7 in December from 50.2 in November, the first time since May 2017 that the reading fell below 50, indicating contraction in manufacturing activity.

ECONOMY: U.S. adds more jobs than expected in December, according to ADP/Moody’s report

Private sector job creation surged more-than-expected in the U.S. for the month of December, according to the latest monthly results of the ADP/Moody’s Analytics survey released Thursday. U.S. companies added 271,000 new positions, exceeding consensus expectations of 180,000 new jobs and the downwardly revised 157,000 new positions created in November. Service-related industries comprised 224,000 new hires, with professional and business services coming out ahead with 66,000 new positions. The rosy results for non-farm private sector employment at the end of 2018 come amid concern of a slowing U.S. economy, and precede the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ monthly jobs report slated for release Friday, with consensus estimates calling for an addition of 180,000 new jobs.

“The 271,000 surge in the ADP measure of private employment in December provides further evidence that, for all the recent volatility in financial markets, the U.S. economy remains in a healthy shape going into 2019,” Andrew Hunter, chief U.S. economist for Capital Economics, wrote in a note Thursday. “The ADP survey hasn’t always been a particularly useful guide to the official non-farm payrolls figures, but this report suggests there may be some upside risk to our forecast that the December employment report, due tomorrow, will show a 180,000 gain in non-farm payrolls.”

Weekly jobless claims increased more-than-anticipated for the week ending December 29, according to the Department of Labor’s weekly report. New unemployment claims totaled 231,000 for the week, exceeding consensus estimates by 11,000 and the prior week’s results by 10,000. Continuing claims for the week ending December 22 also rose more-than-expected, registering at 1.74 million versus 1.69 million anticipated. For the week prior, continuing jobless claims were upwardly revised to 1.708 million.