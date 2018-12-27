Dow futures drop 300 points after Wednesday’s historic gain

U.S. equities are on pace to return to the red after posting their best session for the day after Christmas ever on Wednesday.

Futures for the S&P 500 (ES=F) fell 1.52%, or 38 points, as of 9:01 a.m. ET. Dow (YM=F) futures slid 1.53%, or 351 points, chipping away at gains of 1,086 points as of Wednesday’s close. Nasdaq (NQ=F) futures fell 1.54%, or 96.75 points.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 and the Dow posted their largest single-session point advances ever. On a percentage basis, each of the indices had their best session since March 2009, with the S&P 500 advancing 4.96%, the Dow up by 4.98% and the Nasdaq higher by 5.84%.

Wednesday’s record-breaking advances came amid surging oil prices, positive indicators of retail sales strength for the holiday season and reassurances from the White House that the jobs of both Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin were secure.

But with the rally quickly fading, stocks are steering back toward the downtrend they have been following for the past several months. Even with Wednesday’s gains, the S&P 500 is down 7.7% for the year, the Dow is down 7.45% and the Nasdaq is lower by 5.06%.

Trade-related headlines returned to the forefront on Thursday. Trade talks between the U.S. and China are set to begin the week of January 7 in Beijing, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter. According to the report, Chinese Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng confirmed that he and U.S. officials will sit down for talks next month but did not specify the date.

President Donald Trump and China’s President Xi Jinping agreed in early December to postpone additional tariff hikes for 90 days while the two countries continue negotiations. The Trump administration had previously planned to raise the rate on tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports on January 1. Trump has pushed for China to reduce its trade barriers and cease alleged theft of intellectual property.

The reported upcoming trade negotiations come amid ongoing friction between the U.S. and some of China’s biggest telecommunications companies. Reuters reported Thursday that Trump is considering an executive order to declare a national emergency that would ban U.S. companies from using equipment produced by Huawei (HUAWEI) and ZTE (0763.HK). The U.S. alleges that the companies may use the equipment to spy on Americans for the Chinese government, which both companies have previously denied.

STOCKS: Foxconn said to launch iPhone production in India

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) will pay more than $135 million in order to settle claims of improperly handling transactions involving shares of foreign companies, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission statement Wednesday. The SEC said that JPMorgan improperly provided American Depositary Receipts, or U.S. securities representing shares of foreign companies, to brokers and their clients who did not have the corresponding foreign shares. With the settlement, JPMorgan agreed to pay back ill-gotten gains and additional penalties without admitted or denying the SEC’s findings. Shares of JP Morgan fell 1.47% to $94.55 each as of 8:04 a.m. ET.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 26, 2018. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon More

Loop Capital analyst Alan Gould reiterated a Buy recommendation for shares of CBS (CBS) and said the stock has the “most favorable risk/reward of media companies” in his coverage. He added that uncertainty around a new CEO for the company, discussions over NFL rights and a potential merger with Viacom have driven share prices down to an attractive level. However, he reduced his price target to $59 from $68 to reflect volatility in the stock. Shares of CBS rose 1.31% to $43.94 each as of 8:16 a.m. ET.

Foxconn (2354.TW) may begin assembling top-end Apple (AAPL) iPhones in India as early as 2019, according to a report from Reuters citing a source familiar with the matter. The Taiwanese electronics manufacturer is said to be producing Apple’s more expensive models, including the iPhone X series, in the country, marking Foxconn’s first iPhone production operations in India. Shares of Apple fell along with the broader market, slipping 1.27% to $157.17 each as of 8:35 a.m. ET. Shares of Foxconn rose 0.5% to $60.30 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.