Stocks push higher amid big bank results, Brexit vote uncertainty

U.S. stocks climbed as mixed signals abroad pulled focus from the most recent batch of corporate earnings, which included results from several major banks. Uncertainty over a Brexit vote later today in the U.K. parliament and positive signs for China’s economy added noise to Tuesday’s trading.

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 0.64%, or 16.67 points, as of 10:43 a.m. ET. The Dow (^DJI) increased 0.27%, or 64.28 points, while the Nasdaq (^IXIC) rose 1.14%, or 78.95 points.

European stocks traded choppily as British Prime Minister Theresa May faces a parliamentary vote on her deal to exit the European Union later today. Investors are largely expecting that her deal will be defeated, but the size of the loss will be instrumental in determining the path forward before the country is due to depart the EU on March 29.

At least one firm has advised its clients to avoid trading the pound today due to expected volatility for sterling surrounding the vote.

“Over the next 24 hours what all we’re going to find out is the degree to which May loses, how much she loses by,” David Bailin, global head of investments at Citi Private Bank, told Bloomberg News in Singapore. “That is not something that one actually trades on.”

Stocks in Asia, however, were more firmly in the green as China’s central bank said it plans to cut taxes, increase spending and provide financing to businesses to help spur the country’s trade war-battered economy. Between July and September, China’s economy expanded at an annual pace of 6.5%, the slowest rate of growth since the global financial crisis. Other recent economic data has pointed to softening in the country’s key manufacturing sector.

Amid a confluence of global concerns, “the standard measure of policy uncertainty is flashing red,” Torsten Slok, chief international economist for Deutsche Bank, wrote in a note Tuesday.

“It is difficult for investors and central banks to navigate in this environment,” he added. “Expect more dovishness from global central banks as long as uncertainty persists.”

Several major U.S. companies shed light on other concerns affecting domestic corporations in earnings results reported today. JPMorgan Chase (JPM), the largest U.S. bank by assets, missed on quarterly profit expectations largely due to weakness in fixed income trading revenue, reaffirming concerns for the financial sector amid heightened market volatility in the final months of 2018. JPMorgan Chase’s results come following Citigroup’s quarterly report on Monday, during which the bank missed expectations for quarterly revenue in part because of a 21% decline in fixed income trading.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon also called for more collaboration between political leaders in Washington, D.C., and the business community as turmoil between the two threatens to weigh on corporations and the broader economy.

“As we head into 2019, we urge our country’s leaders to strike a collaborative, constructive tone, which would reinforce already-strong consumer and business sentiment,” he said in a statement. “Businesses, government and communities need to work together to solve problems and help strengthen the economy for the benefit of everyone.”

Separately, Delta Airlines (DAL), in its quarterly earnings report Tuesday, cited the partial government shutdown as one of the factors impacting the company’s revenue for its March quarter. The company now sees adjusted unit revenue to be between flat and up two percent for the quarter.

The shutdown has affected airlines requiring federal officials to approve plans to introduce new jets and routes. Plus, the absentee rate of TSA screeners – who will not receive regular paychecks during the shutdown – has climbed, leading to long lines at airports.

ECONOMY: U.S. Producer Price Index declined more than expected in December