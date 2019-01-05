This Stock Gained 50% in 2018. Is It a Buy in 2019?

There is nothing good about stock declines like this most recent one. Sure, some stocks may have lower valuations that could make them more compelling buys, but it's hard to push that buy button after watching your portfolio's value drop double digits in a few months.

One stock that hasn't suffered from this most recent drop is The WD-40 Company (NASDAQ: WDFC). Yes, the company behind that ubiquitous spray can of lubricant that is probably sitting in your garage. Not only did WD-40's stock gain 50% this past year, but it is still hovering around its all-time high.

Selling WD-40 is a pretty resilient business, but one-year gains like this for a company selling a consumer staple product seem a bit off base. So let's take a look at what went right for WD-40 in 2018 and whether it can maintain this torrid pace in 2019.

WD-40's suite of products on display. More

Image source: The WD-40 Company.

Doing what it's been doing for decades

For long-term investors, WD-40 is pretty much everything you would want from a stock. It's a high-margin product with a strong brand to drive sales. Also, it is a product that requires little to no investment in new technology or capital spending. In fact, the WD-40 Company doesn't even manufacture its own products -- it uses third-party manufacturers -- so the cost of doing business is very low.

The combination of high margins and low capital commitments translates to an incredibly high-rate-of-return business that pays a modest dividend and boosts per-share earnings with a steady diet of share repurchases. The stock's 50% gain in 2018 wasn't that much of an aberration, surprisingly, as the company has consistently trounced the S&P 500 on a total return basis.

WDFC Total Return Price Chart More

WDFC Total Return Price data by YCharts.

A business this simple with results like this appears too good to be true. That may be the case for this stock. While the business itself has done incredibly well, Wall Street has taken note of its performance. For the past decade, the valuation for WD-40's stock has increased rather steadily. This is a stock that traded at a price-to-earnings ratio between 15 and 20 for decades. Over the past 10 years, though, its valuation has been steadily increasing such that it now trades at a PE ratio close to 40.