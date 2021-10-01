Stock is hot in pandemic-era deal spree

Courtenay Brown
·2 min read

Those turbocharged stock gains are coming in handy. More frequently, companies are using their shares as the hot currency to snap up other firms.

Why it matters: There’s been an uptick in the number of stock M&A transactions during this year's deal frenzy, helped by soaring valuations. But cash still looms large — and the growth in stock deals may be fleeting amid market volatility.

What’s happening: Video conferencing giant Zoom just called off an all-stock deal with Five9 that was initially worth nearly $15 billion — what would have been one of the biggest tech combinations of the year (behind the Square-Afterpay deal, also all-stock). The cloud-based call center’s shareholders shot it down.

  • One possible factor is a shrinking premium. Zoom's stock — which soared to meteoric heights as a poster child of the “stay at home” trade — lost steam. It's down 28% since the deal was announced (Five9's stock is down about 11% in comparison).

  • Influential proxy advisers like ISS recommended Five9 shareholders reject the deal because “it exposes …[them] to a more volatile stock whose growth prospects have become less compelling as society inches towards a post-pandemic environment."

Zoom's (now dead) deal is part of a boom of that sort in the tech sector. Over 160 deals announced so far this year have included a stock consideration — the most since 2004, according to data provided to Axios by Refinitiv.

  • Tech stocks are the face of the stock market’s historic bounceback (and then some), giving those companies an even hotter-than-usual currency to do deals.

Data: Refinitiv; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

The big picture: About 6% of year-to-date U.S.-based deals at least partially involve stock, per Refinitiv — a sliver, but still the biggest share in a decade.

  • Those deals — where the acquirer is a public company — accounted for 41% of the total value, 2 percentage points higher than this time last year.

The bottom line: “Those who are using stock — their currency is highly valued. It’s allowed them to meet the pricing demands of those who are ready to sell,” Bill Doran, a deal attorney at Benesch, tells Axios.

