Stock your kitchen and save big on All-Clad's famous cookware right now

Get ready for all your holiday meals and save at the same time at the All-Clad VIP Factory Seconds sale.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Before you start planning your Thanksgiving and holiday menus, you might want to think about upgrading your pots, pans and kitchen tools. Right now, you can score big savings on some of our favorite cooking essentials at All-Clad's factory sale.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

From now through September 24, home chefs can take deep discounts on cookware and kitchen must-haves during the warehouse savings event.

Everything included in the All-Clad VIP Factory Seconds sale is a genuine All-Clad product. These pots and pans work just as well as the pricier ones you can buy off the shelf, albeit with some minor cosmetic flaws, like dents and scratches. Some may also come without the typical All-Clad engravings. Items included in the event are final sale, so we've rounded up some of our favorites to help you decide.

Get ready for holiday cooking with epics savings on All-Clad kitchen products.

During the sale you can get our favorite upgrade pick for nonstick pans, the 10-inch nonstick stainless steel pan. Usually priced at $150, the frying pan can be yours for just $89.95—a savings of 40%. The induction-compatible pan aced our tests and provided fast and even heating, perfect for cooking pancakes!

Keep scrolling for the best kitchen essentials you can pick up right now at the All-Clad VIP Factory Seconds Sale.

Pans

Stock up on All-Clad pans during their warehouse sale.

Pots

Shop All-Clad pots at deep discounts right now.

Specialty cookware

Story continues

Snag speciality All-Clad cookware on a budget during the warehouse sale.

Bakeware and accessories

Pick up bakeware and kitchen accessories at the All-Clad VIP Factory Seconds sale.

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: All-Clad cookware: Save big on all the kitchen essentials you need