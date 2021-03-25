'An important tailwind for the market': Morning Brief

Sam Ro
·Managing Editor
·4 min read

Get the Morning Brief sent directly to your inbox every Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET. Subscribe

Thursday, March 25, 2021

History says to expect more bullish upward revisions to earnings estimates

Wall Street still can't keep up with the economy.

On Tuesday, RBC Capital Markets' top U.S. equity strategist Lori Calvasina joined the chorus of top equity strategists already boosting their 2021 earnings forecast for the S&P 500 (^GSPC).

"We have raised our S&P 500 EPS forecast from $168 to $177 for 2021, and from $186 to $193 for 2022," she wrote. "The biggest change from our last update in late January is on GDP, where our economics team anticipates real GDP growth of 6.6% in 2021 and 4% in 2022."

Outside of what seems to be largely a weather driven slowdown in February, economic data has been surprising to the upside. And with COVID-19 vaccines getting distributed and economic stimulus being unleashed, it wouldn't be too surprising to see good news about the economy continue.

However, Credit Suisse's Jonathan Golub believes his fellow Wall Street equity strategists may still be far too cautious in their revenue and earnings forecasts for the S&P, considering where the economy may be headed.

"Our work shows that every 1% change in GDP drives a 21⁄2–3% change in revenues, and even larger improvements in profits," Golub wrote in a note to clients on Tuesday, noting that economists are currently forecasting 7.8% nominal GDP growth for 2021.

He included this chart to illustrate the relationship.

"2021 revenues are forecasted to grow 9.6%," he said. "However, based on the relationship shown above, economic forecasts imply 14% revenue upside [(2.7*Nominal GDP of 7.8%) – 7.2% = 14.0%]. If these predictions are even directionally correct, S&P 500 revenue and earnings estimates are far too low."

One thing many have learned in the past year is that it's incredibly difficult to make any forecasts with much accuracy during extreme economic shocks. Importantly, things don't happen very gradually.

In fact, it was just a year ago that Golub said S&P 500 EPS for 2020 could plummet to about $143, even as the consensus was estimating a decline to about $161. According to FactSet, it looks like he was remarkably close with actual EPS coming in at around $140.

The fact that we are still arguably early in this economic cycle bodes well for Golub's bullish observations.

"Historically there are two distinct patterns of estimate revisions: improvement in the early stages of a recovery and steady decline during the mid- and late-cycle years (2018 was an exception due to tax changes)," he wrote. "In each of the past two recovery periods, the trend of positive revisions lasted 2-3 years, providing an important tailwind for the market."

By Sam Ro, managing editor. Follow him at @SamRo

What to watch today

Economy

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Initial jobless claims, week ended March 20 (730,000 expected, 770,000 during prior week)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Continuing jobless claims, week ended March 13 (4.000 million expected; 4.124 million during prior week)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: GDP annualized quarter-over-quarter, 4Q third print (4.1% expected, 4.1% in prior print)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Personal consumption, 4Q third print (2.4% expected, 2.4% in prior print)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Core PCE quarter-over-quarter, 4Q third print (1.4% expected, 1.4% in prior print)

  • 11:00 a.m. ET: Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Activity, March (26 expected, 24 in February)

Earnings

  • 7:00 a.m. ET: Darden Restaurants (DRI) is expected to report adjusted earnings of 70 cents per share on revenue of $1.63 billion

Top News

Oil prices dip again as Suez Canal remains blocked [Yahoo Finance UK]

European markets fall ahead of EU COVID vaccine summit [Yahoo Finance UK]

AstraZeneca resubmits US data for COVID vaccine after criticism [Yahoo Finance UK]

After H&M, more foreign retail brands under fire in China in Xinjiang fallout [Reuters]

The tough questions Congress should ask Big Tech CEOs today [Yahoo Finance]

Yahoo Finance Highlights

147,000 University of Phoenix students are being sent direct payments in deceptive advertising settlement

Coinbase competitor Blockchain.com raises $300 million in crypto funding frenzy

Disney+ set to raise prices in the US this week

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit.

Find live stock market quotes and the latest business and finance news

For tutorials and information on investing and trading stocks, check out Cashay

Recommended Stories

  • European markets fall ahead of EU COVID vaccine summit

    The European Union will decide on whether to ban vaccine exports at a two-day video-conference starting today.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate officers, board members, and others ‘in the know’ – don’t just manage the companies, they know the details. Legally, they are not supposed to trade that knowledge, or to blatantly trade on it, and disclosure rules by government regulators help to keep the insiders honest. Their honest stock transactions, however, can be highly informative. These are the people with the deepest knowledge of particular stocks. So, when they buy or sell, especially in bulk, take note. In this case, we’ve used the TipRanks Insiders’ Hot Stocks tool to find two stocks whose price has dropped recently – and that drop has coincided with some ‘informative buy’ insider trades. Let's take a closer look. Intercept Pharma (ICPT) We’ll start in the pharmaceutical sector, with Intercept, a specialist in the treatment of chronic liver conditions. Intercept Pharma is working to develop treatment for several chronic and serious diseases of the liver, including primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company’s chief compound, obeticholic acid (OCA), was developed as an analog of the CDCA bile acid, and can play a role in treating liver conditions through the FXR receptor pathway. OCA, also called Ocaliva, has received approval by the US FDA and in Europe for use to treat PBC. Intercept has, in recent months, seen important changes. First, the company has experienced churn in the upper management. Effective this past January 1, the company’s COO Jerome Durso stepped up to the CEO post, and earlier this month CFO Sandip Kapadia announced that he will step down on March 26. His position will be filled on an acting basis by Rocco Venezia as an interim measure. On the business side, the company reported 4Q20 results at the end of February. The release showed significant gains in worldwide sales of OCA. Q4 net sales reached $83.3 million, up 18% year-over-year, and the full year sales grew 25% yoy to reach $312.7 million. The company gave guidance toward $325 million to $355 million for 2021 net sales of OCA. On a negative note, the EPS net loss in Q4 was worse than expected, coming in at $1.58 against a forecast loss of $1.47. And, while the OCA sales were up from last year, quarterly revenue was also below expectations. After the earnings release, the stock fell 19%. That loss came on top of a difficult 9 months for Intercept. The stock is down ~74% over that period. The run of losses started last June, when the FDA rejected an application for approval of OCA to treat NASH-related liver fibrosis. OCA is currently undergoing an extensive Phase 3 trial for this condition, to back new applications for approval by the end of this year. There are no current medications for the treatment of NASH and its complications, and Intercept anticipates the market could reach $5 billion in annual sales. Turning to the insider trading, we see that Srinivas Akkaraju, of the Board of Directors, purchased 237,000 shares of ICPT in three tranches between March 10 and March 12. The total cost came to $5.02 million, and Akkarju’s stake in the company is now worth $13.95 million. Looking to the future, Wedbush's Liana Moussatos remains cautiously optimistic. The 5-star analyst rates ICPT an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and her $88 price target implies an impressive upside of 331% over the next 12 months. (To watch Moussatos’ track record, click here) “We are making multiple adjustments to our model. Management plans to resubmit the OCA/NASH NDA to the FDA by YE:21. Consequently, we pushed our U.S. launch date for OCA/NASH from 7/15/2022 to 2/15/2023 to allow enough time to fulfill FDA requirements and commercial preparations. We decreased our estimated treatable PBC population from about 34K to 32K due to the impact of potential OCA/PBC label changes for patients reaching the most advanced stages of PBC,” Moussatos noted. Moussatos is the bullish outlier here; Wall Street’s analyst corps is clearly divided on this stock, as shown by the breakdown of the 14 recent reviews. These include 6 Buys, 7 Holds, and 1 Sell, making the consensus rating a Moderate Buy. Shares are priced at $20.40 and the average price target of $43.33 suggests an upside of 112% from that level. (See ICPT stock analysis on TipRanks) Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) Shifting gears, we’ll move over to the insurance industry, where Kinsale Capital is a provider of excess and surplus lines insurance products. These are policies which customers take out to protect against ‘excess’ risk, or risks that are too high for their regular insurance company. Kinsale focuses exclusively on these high-risk insurance products, and keeps control of both its claims and underwriting processes. Kinsale has seen significant growth in both revenues and earnings over the past year. At the top line, revenues in 4Q20 were up 51% to $139.33 million, and EPS, at $1.65 per share based on $38.2 million in net income, was up 109% from the prior year. For the full year, Kinsale’s revenues reached $459.88 million, a gain of 45% year-over-year. Full year EPS rose from $2.86 in 2019 to $3.87 in 2020, a yoy gain of 35%. The gains in revenues and income were driven by increases in all of the company’s main business segments. For both the quarter and the full year, Kinsale saw significant increases in gross written premiums, net investment income, underwriting income, and operating return on equity. The company finished 2020 with $1.3 billion in cash and invested assets, up 44% from December 2019. Despite the sound results reported, KNSL shares are down over the past three months. The shares peaked in mid-December, and have lost 35% since then. The drop in share price has not discouraged Steven Bensinger, from the company’s Board of Directors, from increasing his holding. On March 10, Bensinger bought two tranches of stock totaling 3,500 shares, paying $607,000. This brings his full holding in the company to more than 30,000 shares, valued at over $5.3 million. Wall Street likes this insurance company, and Casey Alexander, covering the company for Compass Point, lays out a solid bull case. “We continue to believe that the basic fundamental picture remains positive for KNSL. E&S premiums growth continues strong (46% YoY) and underwriting is strongly profitable, leading to an industry-leading combined ratio... KNSL also claims a technology-enabled expense advantage over peers that should lead to additional reserve redundancy. KNSL is making some inroads to the insuretech space, although moving cautiously while this new paradigm develops,” Alexander opined. Alexander rates the stock a Buy, and puts a $225 price target that indicates room for 39% upside in the year ahead. (To watch Alexander’s track record, click here) Solid results in a traditional finance sector like insurance will always get a thumbs up on Wall Street, so it is not surprising to see that the Strong Buy consensus rating here is unanimous, based on 3 recent reviews. The stock has an average price target of $235, for a 45% upside potential from the current share price of $161.94. (See KNSL stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • On Twilio, Two Out of Three Might Be Bad

    In the updated daily Japanese candlestick chart of TWLO, below, we see that prices have failed at the underside of the 50-day moving average line. The trading volume has remained subdued this month and the On-Balance-Volume (OBBV) line shows only a minor recovery. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator is pointed lower below the zero line.

  • Suez Canal remains blocked impacting trade traffic and oil prices

    Oil prices, which rebounded on Wednesday after news that the Suez Canal was being blocked by a huge tanker, dipped again on Thursday morning.

  • 3 Stocks Cathie Wood Bought Last Week That Could Just Make You Rich

    Start with an industry-leading position, add a healthy dose of addressable market and a dash of secular tailwinds, and you have the recipe for a life-changing investment.

  • Ted Cruz refuses reporter’s request that he wear a mask during press conference

    CDC guidelines recommend vaccinated people continue to wear masks to prevent the spread of the disease

  • Asian woman dragged by car in San Francisco in shocking attack

    Coronavirus pandemic has seen wave of Anti-Asian hate crimes across US

  • GOP senator defends blocking voters from casting ballots on Sundays: ‘Remember the sabbath’

    Mississippi Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith responds to Chuck Schumer’s comments criticising a Georgia proposal to restrict early voting

  • Barista hid co-worker under bins and likely saved her life in Boulder shooting

    ‘I knew since she is my elder, as she is older than me, I must protect her,’ says Logan Smith

  • Taxpayer-backed SNP deal which promised 2,000 jobs delivers fewer than 50

    Fewer than 50 of a promised 2,000 new jobs have been created as a result of a taxpayer-backed takeover of the UK’s last aluminium smelter, a senior SNP minister has admitted. Fergus Ewing, the SNP rural economy secretary, said the 44 additional people had been hired since the Scottish Government agreed to provide a 25-year financial guarantee, estimated to be worth £575 million, that allowed steel magnate Sanjeev Gupta to take over an industrial site in Fort William, in 2016. Then, it was claimed that the investment would create 1,000 direct jobs and a further 1,000 indirect jobs, while adding £1 billion to the local economy, within a decade.

  • The Latest: Johnson holds on to win beat Long in Match Play

    Top seed Dustin Johnson closed out a long day at the Dell Technologies Match Play by outlasting Adam Long in 18 holes. Justin Thomas at No. 2 was the only player among the top 4 seeds to lose Wednesday on the first day of group play. Matt Kuchar built a 5-up lead and held on to beat him on the 16th hole.

  • Ex-Texas Wesleyan baseball coach who was fired over an email is back as a manager

    Former Texas Wesleyan baseball coach Mike Jeffcoat will manage the Cleburne Railroaders in 2021.

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell unveils name of his upcoming social media platform

    Site will reportedly go live in the next two weeks

  • Human-rights groups are urging the Biden administration to get children out of the makeshift Border Patrol facilities

    Journalists haven't been allowed into holding facilities in Texas, but government-shared videos show large groups of children sleeping on thin mats on the floor.

  • A 7-year-old girl was shot dead in her father's lap during Myanmar's anti-coup protests, reports say

    Myanmar's military junta have killed scores of protesters and detained thousands since seizing power in a coup on February 1.

  • Maskless woman hurls n-word at Black cashier after being refused service in New York market

    Witness calls incident ‘most outright racist thing I’ve ever seen’

  • Two people were found stabbed to death after a person witnessed the violent attack during a Zoom meeting and called 911

    A man and a woman in California were found fatally stabbed on Monday and a 32-year-old suspect has been detained, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

  • Sarm Heslop missing: FBI investigating disappearance of British woman

    Authorities have not declared a criminal investigation in the search

  • I tried 3 cosmopolitan recipes from celebrity chefs, and the best has become my go-to cocktail

    I followed recipes from chefs Ina Garten, Guy Fieri, and Alton Brown to see who makes the best classic cocktail, made popular by "Sex and the City."

  • Myanmar airs allegations of bribery against Suu Kyi

    PLEASE NOTE: VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC IMAGES Myanmar's military broadcast a video of a top official accusing former leader Aung San Suu Kyi of taking bribes, on Tuesday (March 23).In the testimony, the former city chief of Yangon alleges he gave Suu Kyi money, gold bars, and even silk "whenever needed". Spokesman Zaw Min Tun also downplayed the number of casualties from the widespread crackdown on people protesting against miltary rule.He said that only 164 demonstrators were killed.However, a tally by local activists is higher.They put the number just above 260 people since the military coup on February 1st.The spokesman also accused protesters of widespread destruction of property.That comes as friends and family mourn the deaths of protesters.Including two teenage boys - the youngest known civilians killed in the military crackdown.One of them is 14-year-old Tun Tun Aung.Radio Free Asia Burmese reported he was shot by security personnel at his front door on Monday, when he went out to fetch some drinking water for his mother who had to witness an open casket funeral for her son only a day later."I said to him 'my son, you are so young. If you want to follow (the protest), I will accompany you and cheer you on.' But now, this breaks my heart."The junta has tried to justify the coup by saying last year's election won by Suu Kyi's party was a fraud - an accusation rejected by the electoral commission.