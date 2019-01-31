Stock market's end-of-year swoon shrank 401(k) millionaire's club

Stock losses in the last three months of 2018 trimmed the ranks of 401(k) millionaires at Fidelity Investments, knocking the total number from its record high reached in the third quarter.

The tally of investors with at least $1 million in their 401(k) accounts dropped 28.6 percent to 133,800 from 187,400 at the end of the third quarter, when U.S. stock markets were at or near their highs. It’s the lowest number of millionaires since the third quarter of 2017 when the total was 133,000, according to Fidelity.

The number of IRA millionaires also decreased to 138,800 from 170,200 in the third quarter. An IRA, or individual retirement account, is a tax-deferred personal retirement plan sponsored by the government.

“We’ve seen 401(k) millionaires climb significantly, but it’s part of the nature of being at the tipping point,” said Meghan Murphy, a vice president at Fidelity. “For those who just broke that level, as the market changes, they come back below.”

Average 401(k) balance

Average 401(k) balances also got a haircut during the fourth quarter when a Christmas Eve rout took the Standard & Poor’s 500 index to the brink of a bear market.

The average fourth-quarter account balance was $95,600, down 10.2 percent from the record high of $106,500 at the end of the third quarter. The drop was smaller than the quarterly declines of the Dow Jones industrial average at negative 11.8 percent, the Standard & Poor's 500 index at negative 14 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq index at negative 17.5 percent.

Year over year, the average 401(k) balance was off 8.3 percent from $104,300 in the fourth quarter of 2017, according to Fidelity, which oversees more than 30 million retirement accounts and $6.9 trillion in investor assets.

No panic selling

Despite the downward spiral at the end of 2018, investors remained calm, Murphy said. Not many account holders changed their allocations and contributions never wavered in the face of decline after decline.

“People were not panicking,” Murphy said. “We’ve seen historically [that telephone] calls [from investors] might increase with volatility. We saw a little bit of an increase, but nothing compared to 2008 or even 2016,” when early market swings prompted a rash of calls.

Just 5.6 percent of 401(k) investors changed their asset allocation in the fourth quarter, and the majority – 67.4 percent – made only one change. Ninety-nine percent of 401(k) savers contributed to their nest eggs during the quarter, the highest quarterly share since the first quarter of 2011.

Overall for the year, the average 401(k) contribution was $6,850, tying a record high. The average IRA contribution in 2018 was $4,200, up 10 percent over the average total in 2017.

“The upside to a market downturn is that you’re buying into lower prices,” Murphy said. “In 2008 and 2009, those who continued to contribute reaped the most in the market recovery.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Stock market's end-of-year swoon shrank 401(k) millionaire's club