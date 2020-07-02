Is the Stock Market Closed for the Fourth of July?

Traders will enjoy a long holiday weekend away from their desks. That's because the stock market is closed Friday, July 3, in observation of Independence Day; the fourth of July falls on a Saturday this year.

Bond traders not only get all of Friday off, but the bond markets will shut down early on Thursday, July 2, closing up shop at 2 p.m.

Regular trading hours for both the stock market and the bond market resume on Monday, July 6.

The following is a schedule of all stock market and bond market holidays for 2020. Please note that regular trading hours for the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq Stock Market are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern on weekdays. The stock markets close at 1 p.m. on early-closure days; bond markets close early at 2 p.m.

2020 Market Holidays

Date Holiday NYSE Nasdaq Bond Markets Wednesday, Jan. 1 New Year's Day Closed Closed Closed Monday, Jan. 20 Martin Luther King Jr. Day Closed Closed Closed Monday, Feb. 17 Presidents' Day/Washington's Birthday Closed Closed Closed Thursday, April 9 Maundy Thursday Open Open Early close

(2 p.m.)

Friday, April 10 Good Friday Closed Closed Closed Friday, May 22 Friday Before Memorial Day Open Open Early close

(2 p.m.)

Monday, May 25 Memorial Day Closed Closed Closed Thursday, July 2 Day Before Independence Day Open Open Early close

(2 p.m.)

Friday, July 3 Independence Day (Observed) Closed Closed Closed Monday, Sept. 7 Labor Day Closed Closed Closed Monday, Oct. 12 Columbus Day Open Open Closed Wednesday, Nov. 11 Veterans Day Open Open Closed Thursday, Nov. 26 Thanksgiving Day Closed Closed Closed Friday, Nov. 27 Day After Thanksgiving Early close

(1 p.m.)

Early close

(1 p.m.)

Early close

(2 p.m.)

Thursday, Dec. 24 Christmas Eve Early close

(1 p.m.)

Early close

(1 p.m.)

Early close

(2 p.m.)

Friday, Dec. 25 Christmas Day Closed Closed Closed Thursday, Dec. 31 New Year's Eve Open Open Early close

(2 p.m.)

Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 New Year's Day Closed Closed Closed

Market Holiday Observations

When a holiday falls on a weekend, market closures are dictated by two rules:

If the holiday falls on a Saturday, the market will close on the preceding Friday.

If the holiday falls on a Sunday, the market will close on the subsequent Monday.

Stock and Bond Market Hours

The "core trading" stock market hours for the NYSE and Nasdaq are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays. However, both exchanges offer premarket trading hours between 4 and 9:30 a.m., as well as late trading hours between 4 and 8 p.m.

Bond markets typically trade between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.