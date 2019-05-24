Is the stock market closed for Memorial Day?

U.S. stocks markets are closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day. Foreign financial markets will be open.

The New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq will resume normal trading hours on Tuesday.

The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association also recommended the U.S. bond market to close on Monday. The bond market closes at 2 p.m. on Friday for the three-day holiday weekend.

The next market holiday is Independence Day, which falls on July 4.

