Is the Stock Market Closed on MLK Day?

Neither the stock market nor the bond market is open for trading on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which in 2019 falls on Jan. 21. The stock and bond markets will re-open on Tuesday, following the three-day holiday weekend that commemorates the birthday of the civil rights leader. While King was born on Jan. 15, the federal holiday falls on the third Monday in January. MLK Day is also a federal bank holiday.
The following is a schedule of all stock market and bond market holidays for 2019. Please note that regular trading hours for the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq Stock Market are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern on weekdays. The stock markets close at 1 p.m. on early-closure days; bond markets close early at 2 p.m.
2019 Market Holidays
|Tuesday, Jan. 1
|New Year's Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Monday, Jan. 21
|Martin Luther King Jr. Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Monday, Feb. 18
|Presidents Day/Washington's Birthday
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Thursday, April 18
|Maundy Thursday
|Open
|Open
|Early close
(2 p.m.)
|Friday, April 19
|Good Friday
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Friday, May 24
|Friday Before Memorial Day
|Open
|Open
|Early close
(2 p.m.)
|Monday, May 27
|Memorial Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Wednesday, July 3
|Day Before Independence Day
|Early close
(1 p.m.)
|Early close
(1 p.m.)
|Early close
(2 p.m.)
|Thursday, July 4
|Independence Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Monday, Sept. 2
|Labor Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Monday, Oct. 14
|Columbus Day
|Open
|Open
|Closed
|Monday, Nov. 11
|Veterans Day
|Open
|Open
|Closed
|Thursday, Nov. 28
|Thanksgiving Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Friday, Nov. 29
|Day After Thanksgiving
|Early close
(1 p.m.)
|Early close
(1 p.m.)
|Early Close
(2 p.m.)
|Tuesday, Dec. 24
|Christmas Eve
|Early close
(1 p.m.)
|Early close
(1 p.m.)
|Early Close
(2 p.m.)
|Wednesday, Dec. 25
|Christmas Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Tuesday, Dec. 31
|New Year's Eve
|Open
|Open
|Early Close
(2 p.m.)
Holiday observations
When a holiday falls on a weekend, market closures are dictated by two rules:
- If the holiday falls on a Saturday, the market will close on the preceding Friday.
- If the holiday falls on a Sunday, the market will close on the subsequent Monday.
