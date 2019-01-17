Is the Stock Market Closed on MLK Day?

Both stock traders and bond traders have the day off on Monday to celebrate the birthday of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

Neither the stock market nor the bond market is open for trading on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which in 2019 falls on Jan. 21. The stock and bond markets will re-open on Tuesday, following the three-day holiday weekend that commemorates the birthday of the civil rights leader. While King was born on Jan. 15, the federal holiday falls on the third Monday in January. MLK Day is also a federal bank holiday.

The following is a schedule of all stock market and bond market holidays for 2019. Please note that regular trading hours for the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq Stock Market are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern on weekdays. The stock markets close at 1 p.m. on early-closure days; bond markets close early at 2 p.m.

2019 Market Holidays

DateHolidayNYSENasdaqBond Markets Tuesday, Jan. 1 New Year's Day Closed Closed Closed Monday, Jan. 21 Martin Luther King Jr. Day Closed Closed Closed Monday, Feb. 18 Presidents Day/Washington's Birthday Closed Closed Closed Thursday, April 18 Maundy Thursday Open Open Early close

(2 p.m.)

Friday, April 19 Good Friday Closed Closed Closed Friday, May 24 Friday Before Memorial Day Open Open Early close

(2 p.m.)

Monday, May 27 Memorial Day Closed Closed Closed Wednesday, July 3 Day Before Independence Day Early close

(1 p.m.)

Early close

(1 p.m.)

Early close

(2 p.m.)

Thursday, July 4 Independence Day Closed Closed Closed Monday, Sept. 2 Labor Day Closed Closed Closed Monday, Oct. 14 Columbus Day Open Open Closed Monday, Nov. 11 Veterans Day Open Open Closed Thursday, Nov. 28 Thanksgiving Day Closed Closed Closed Friday, Nov. 29 Day After Thanksgiving Early close

(1 p.m.)

Early close

(1 p.m.)

Early Close

(2 p.m.)

Tuesday, Dec. 24 Christmas Eve Early close

(1 p.m.)

Early close

(1 p.m.)

Early Close

(2 p.m.)

Wednesday, Dec. 25 Christmas Day Closed Closed Closed Tuesday, Dec. 31 New Year's Eve Open Open Early Close

(2 p.m.)



Holiday observations

When a holiday falls on a weekend, market closures are dictated by two rules:

If the holiday falls on a Saturday, the market will close on the preceding Friday.

If the holiday falls on a Sunday, the market will close on the subsequent Monday.

