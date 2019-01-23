Stock Market ‘Deflation’ Could Trigger Bear Market: Nobel Laureate Robert Shiller

By CCN.com: The US stock market could fall prey to deflation and tumble into a full-blown bear market in 2019. That's what Yale University professor Robert Shiller, a Nobel Prize-winning economist, said at the 2019 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Shiller says the Dow Jones has been recovering from its plunge in late-2018, but there's still a risk of a major downturn ahead.

"I'm not confident of my ability to predict, but I think there's a risk (of a bear market in 2019)," Shiller told CNBC on Jan. 23 (video below). "I categorize risks in terms of 'narratives.' And this bear-market narrative has taken a strong hold."