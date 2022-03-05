Stock Market’s ‘Denial Trade’ on Russian Invasion Is Buckling

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nikos Chrysoloras
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

(Bloomberg) -- Equity markets have come round to the idea that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could have long-term consequences for the global economy.

Most Read from Bloomberg

European stocks slumped at the end of the week and are at the lowest in a year as the sweeping measures slapped on Russia disrupt trade with one of the world’s main suppliers of key commodities, especially energy.

U.S. stocks also declined, though by far less, reflecting the more limited exposure to Russia.

The latest moves mark a turnaround from the early reaction to the assault on Ukraine. An initial drop in stocks after the war started was followed by a rally, helped by a “buy the dip” mentality and speculation that central banks would back off on interest-rate hikes. Strategists at JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup Inc. pushed the idea of short-lived pain and that history pointed to the emergence of buying opportunities.

The contrast between hopeful markets and the messages from politicians was stark, but any optimism is crumbling as the Russian attacks intensify.

And far from being temporary, it’s more likely that sanctions will be sustained and possibly strengthened, exacerbating the pressure on countries already struggling to contain seemingly unstoppable inflation.

“It is interesting that the market did not believe that the war would start a month ago, then we did not believe that it would escalate past Donetsk and Luhansk, so, it is a bit of a denial trade,” says Marija Veitmane, senior strategist at State Street Global Markets.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 Index fell 3.6% on Friday, capping its worst week since the early days of the pandemic in 2020. The S&P 500 slipped 0.8%, a fourth decline in five days.

The shock of the war -- Russia had repeatedly denied it would invade despite its troop build-up -- has catapulted commodity prices from gas and oil to wheat and aluminum to fresh records.

That’s increasing a squeeze on companies and households, with damaging implications for investment, spending and growth. So great is the threat, particularly for Europe, that the specter of stagflation has re-emerged.

“Beyond energy there is the risk of shocks to other commodities given global linkages for all types of input chemicals,” said Matt Peron, director of research at Janus Henderson Investors. “So far, however, these issues remain contained and are likely to be manageable if the conflict and resultant production issues are short lived. If it stretches on, the ripple effects will be significant.”

In addition, the conflict may signal the start of a fundamental decoupling between Russia, one of the world’s major energy and commodity producers, and Europe and the U.S.

Diplomats and European Union officials in Brussels say that even if military operations in Ukraine conclude and Vladimir Putin’s armies prevail, this will only reinforce the sanctions targeting Russia’s central bank as well as its lenders and industrial champions. Sanctions will be eased only if Putin reaches a consensual compromise with the government of Ukraine, a scenario that appeared, as of Friday, unlikely.

For Dimitris Valatsas, chief economist at Greenmantle, the best historical analogy is the oil rally, inflation spike and demand destruction that followed the collapse of Iranian production in the late 1970s.

“With wholesale gas prices nearly 10 times higher than they were a year ago and crude oil prices nearly double, the European household will take a heavy hit to disposable income,” he said. “This will depress consumption more broadly and thus hurt companies with European consumer exposure.”

By some measures, the gloom is more pronounced than it appears from the moves seen immediately after the outbreak of the war.

Paul O’Connor, head of multi-asset at Janus Henderson, noted that euro-area stocks are now trading at a 25% discount to consensus analyst targets, “a level of distrust only previously seen in the U.S. sub-prime crisis, the euro debt crisis and the early days of the pandemic.”

But not all sectors have suffered. European renewable energy stocks surged as much as 24% and the likes of Vestas Wind Systems A/S rallied amid expectations that the invasion will cement Europe’s political will to accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels.

Similarly, defense stocks soared as Germany reacted to Russia’s aggression with a pledge to reverse decades of restraint in military spending. Miners and energy are now the only sectors which have posted gains this year in the Stoxx 600, a wager that the commodities rally will continue.

So where can investors put their money?

“High quality companies that provide sustainable dividends,” says Peron at Janus Henderson. “While inflation is generally challenging for markets in that it compresses margins, lowers multiples, and elevates the risk of more aggressive central bank policy, on a relative basis, sectors with pricing power typically outperform.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Though far away, Ukraine connection is strong

    More than one million Americans have Ukrainian descent.

  • UK will speed up sanctions against Russians, Johnson says

    Britain will be able to move more quickly to sanction Russian businessmen over President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine as a result of new legal measures which will be sent to parliament next week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said. Asked by foreign correspondents in London why Roman Abramovich, the highest-profile Russian businessman in Britain due to his ownership of Chelsea Football Club, had not been sanctioned, Johnson said the government had to move carefully.

  • Aviation sanctions could paralyze travel across Russia's 11 time zones

    Many nations around the world have banned Russian airlines from flying over their airspace and landing at their airports. Those sanctions could have another impact that could soon paralyze travel across Russia.

  • Swiss politician files criminal complaint against Credit Suisse

    A Swiss member of parliament has filed a criminal complaint against Credit Suisse, he told Reuters on Friday, asking the country's attorney general to investigate potential sanctions violations after the Financial Times this week reported the bank had asked investors to destroy documents linked to loans to Russian oligarchs. The Financial Times reported on Wednesday that Credit Suisse had asked hedge funds and other investors to destroy documents relating to its richest clients' yachts and private jets. Credit Suisse said on Thursday no client data had been erased within the bank when it asked investors to destroy documents relating to a transaction in November last year, in reaction to the report.

  • PayPal shuts down its services in Russia citing Ukraine aggression

    Payments company PayPal Holdings Inc shut down its services early on Saturday in Russia, citing "the current circumstances," joining many financial and tech companies in suspending operations there after the invasion of Ukraine. "Under the current circumstances, we are suspending PayPal services in Russia," President and Chief Executive Dan Schulman said in a statement. A company spokesperson said PayPal will support withdrawals "for a period of time, ensuring that account balances are dispersed in line with applicable laws and regulations.”

  • Elon Musk Says Russia’s War Means More Oil Production Needed Now

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk says more fossil fuel production is needed now, even if it’s bad for his electric car company, Tesla Inc. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: UN Council to Meet, Safety Corridors Set UpRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteWhite House Weighs Ban on Russian Oil Imports as Congress FumesPutin’s Financial Isolation by World’s Powerful Is a Cautionary Tale for Xi Jinping“Hate to say it, but we

  • Russian Formula One driver Nikita Mazepin sacked by Haas

    Haas confirmed its partnership with title sponsor Uralkali has also been terminated.

  • Alexander Vindman Calls on U.S. to Cut Oil, Send Drones For Ukraine Fight

    (Bloomberg) -- Alexander Vindman, the former national security official who played a key role in former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment, called on the U.S. to ban imports of Russian oil and send drones and other weaponry to support Ukraine’s effort to fight off Russia’s invasion. Most Read from BloombergRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Slams ‘Weak’ NATO, Russia Blocks MediaPut

  • Could sanctions on Russia affect the US economy?

    Drivers have felt the pain at the pump, but could sanctions against Russia have wider impacts on the U.S. and world economies?

  • Ukraine Update: About 200,000 Expected to Evacuate Mariupol

    (Bloomberg) -- Evacuations are starting from the Ukraine city of Mariupol after a humanitarian corridor is opened. About 200,000 people are expected to leave the seaport city, with the Red Cross to guarantee a temporary ceasefire. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: UN Council to Meet, Safety Corridors Set UpRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteWhite House Weighs Ban on Russian Oil Imports as Congress FumesPutin’

  • Elizabeth Warren Says Wall Street ‘Undermining’ Russia Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Senator Elizabeth Warren, a vocal critic of Wall Street, said banks are “undermining” sanctions on Russia by snapping up the nation’s corporate bonds and suggesting clients buy assets on the cheap. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: UN Council to Meet, Safety Corridors Set UpRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteWhite House Weighs Ban on Russian Oil Imports as Congress FumesPutin’s Financial Isolat

  • Russian firms are scrambling to open Chinese bank accounts in response to sanctions: report

    A worker at a Moscow branch of a Chinese state bank told Reuters that "200 to 300 companies" had made enquiries in recent days.

  • US Army Soldiers Depart for Europe

    US Army soldiers on March 1 departed Georgia for Germany on a mission to “reassure NATO allies” and “deter Russian aggression,” the Department of Defense (DoD) said.Video released by DVIDS shows soldiers assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division boarding a Delta plane at Hunter Army Airfield in Savannah on March 1.On February 24, President Joe Biden approved the deployment of 7,000 troops, including the Fort Stewart, Georgia-based 3rd Infantry Division. It brings the total number of US troops deployed in Europe to 12,000, the DoD said. Credit: DVIDS via Storyful

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • What China thinks of the global economic war against Russia

    China has long expressed its displeasure with what it calls the US’s “financial hegemony” and its corresponding ability to slap sanctions on foreign countries. Now, as the US and Europe hit Russia with unprecedented sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, Chinese officials, academics, and experts are grappling with the implications of the unfolding full-scale global economic and financial war. Officially, Beijing has opposed the use of sanctions against Russia, deeming them illegal, and counterproductive.

  • Russian oil has Europe in a ‘stranglehold’: Bill Browder

    Hermitage Capital Management CEO Bill Browder joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss how new sanctions against Russia are affecting the the global economy.

  • Melinda Gates Says Bill's Jeffrey Epstein Relationship Contributed to Divorce

    Melinda French Gates said Jeffrey Epstein’s friendship with ex-husband Bill contributed to their divorce. Speaking with ‘CBS Mornings’ on Thursday, the philanthropist recalled telling the Microsoft co-founder that she didn’t like that he’d met with the convicted sex offender, who died in 2019. Bill and Melinda announced the end of their 27-year marriage in May 2021. The two share three children together.

  • ‘Jeopardy!’ Offers Explanation for Clue About Ukraine and Russia Amid Invasion

    The team behind Jeopardy! is addressing a clue involving Ukraine and Russia that aired on Friday’s episode. During the episode that featured a Double Jeopardy! category entitled “Bordering Russia,” the $800 clue, as read by host Ken Jennings, was as follows: “The Kerch Strait — along with serious border issues — separates Russia from this […]

  • Shell Buys Russia’s Flagship Urals Oil at a Record Discount

    (Bloomberg) -- Shell Plc, Europe’s largest oil company, bought a cargo of Russia’s flagship crude at a record discount, underscoring the company’s decision to keep buying supplies from the country after its invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: UN Council to Meet, Safety Corridors Set UpRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteWhite House Weighs Ban on Russian Oil Imports as Congress FumesPutin’s Fi

  • Virginia fires women’s hoops coach Thompson after 4 seasons

    Virginia dismissed women's basketball coach Tina Thompson after four seasons on Thursday. Thompson has one year remaining on her contract.