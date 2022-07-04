Stock Market Faces Earnings Shock as Economy Falters

Stock Market Faces Earnings Shock as Economy Falters
Joe Easton and Michael Msika
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Don’t let optimism among equity analysts fool you: Earnings forecasts are likely to be slashed as spiraling inflation and rising interest rates put the brakes on spending.

Most Read from Bloomberg

That’s the view from the latest Bloomberg MLIV Pulse survey, with 65% of 629 respondents saying analysts are “behind the curve” factoring in the damage.

The survey results -- which skewed heavily toward people in the US and Canada, with 62% primarily based there, followed by 21% in Europe -- echo warnings elsewhere that consensus estimates are too optimistic. Morgan Stanley’s Lisa Shalett has likened forecasters to “deer in headlights.”

“Analysts might have some catch-up to do in terms of thinking about economic growth,” said Anna Macdonald, a fund manager at Amati Global Investors Ltd. Many companies are set to face a downturn in demand, having only just restocked their inventories at higher prices due to supply chain disruptions, she said by phone. “The hit to corporate earnings could be quite rapid and quite extreme.”

It’s not just pros, though, who are pessimistic: a large chunk -- 36% -- of the survey respondents identified as retail investors.

If a recession indeed arrives, survey takers predict stocks may take a hit, with 57% seeing an economic contraction as a greater risk to equities over the next year than higher yields triggered by sticky inflation. Retail investors were the only group identified in the survey that worry less about recession than about inflation pushing yields higher.

That may partly be because the retail investors in the survey were predominantly based in the US and Canada, while Europeans were more concerned by recession than North Americans. Almost two-thirds of respondents in Europe, where the European Central Bank has yet to start raising rates, identified recession as a greater threat. In the US and Canada, that number was 55%.

Typically during a recession, S&P 500 earnings drop about 13%, according to Goldman Sachs. Within four quarters, they’ve usually only recovered by 17%, the bank’s strategists said in a note. Market rebounds are also slow, with the S&P 500 taking more than 1,000 days to recover from plunges during the dotcom and global financial crises, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The bounce-back was faster during the Covid-19 pandemic, however.

According to strategists at Sanford C. Bernstein, 12-month forward earnings in US and Europe have risen 7% over the past six months. The MSCI World equity index, meanwhile, has plunged more than 20% as economists like those at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development slashed growth forecasts.

Though they remain largely optimistic, equity analysts are becoming more cautious on earnings. An index from Citigroup Inc. tracking weekly estimate revisions has been mostly negative for the past four months. And strategists at JPMorgan Chase & Co. last month cut estimates for large-cap US technology firms.

Away from stocks, meanwhile, MLIV Pulse survey respondents are still relatively upbeat on the dollar’s prospects, even after the US currency’s recent strength. Some 35% of respondents said the Bloomberg Dollar Spot index will rise in the third quarter versus 24% who think it will fall.

Respondents to the April MLIV survey predicted the dollar index would continue rising. Since then, it’s gained about 5% as the Federal Reserve became more aggressive on rate hikes.

The dollar should “remain on a stronger footing” as high inflation persists, Derek Halpenny, MUFG Bank’s head of European global markets research, told Bloomberg Television.

Fore more markets analysis, see the MLIV blog. For previous surveys, see NI MLIVPULSE.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Many Major Economies to Hit Recession in Next Year, Nomura Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Many major economies will enter recessions over the next 12 months amid tightening government policies and rising living costs, pushing the global economy into a synchronized growth slowdown, according to Nomura Holdings Inc.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russi

  • How the ECB Plans to Keep Markets in Check as It Hikes Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- Less than three weeks before embarking on a series of interest-rate increases, the European Central Bank is honing its plans to keep government-bond markets from panicking as it does so.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutJPMorgan’s Aronov Ignores the ‘Ca

  • The Home-Goods Boom Is Over, Leaving the Bed and Bath Stocks High and Dry

    Stocks like Bath & Body Works, Bed Bath Beyond and RH all recently saw their stocks plunge on weak outlooks and growth worries. What that says about consumer spending.

  • Argentine President Weighs New Economy Minister After Shock Exit

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutJPMorgan’s Aronov Ignores the ‘Cash Is Trash’ Chorus: Q&AArgentine President Alberto Fernandez is yet to choose his new eco

  • Weddings are ‘through the roof this year,’ Zola CEO

    The wedding business is booming. After the pandemic forced couples to postpone walking down the aisle, weddings are ‘through the roof this year,’ as the cost to attend the big celebration soars.

  • Oil Swings as Traders Grapple With Recession Concerns, Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fluctuated as investors weighed concerns that a global slowdown will erode demand against still-solid physical market signals.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutJPMorgan’s Aronov Ignores the ‘Cash Is Trash’ Chorus: Q&AWest Texas Intermediate rose tow

  • Cash-strapped Sri Lanka keeps schools closed as country struggles without fuel

    Cash-strapped Sri Lanka appealed to the country's expatriates to send money home through banks to pay for new oil purchases amid a worsening fuel shortage.

  • Vox Populi: 'Abortion is not a Constitutional right, it’s a Constitutional choice'

    Readers offer their thoughts on access to abortion after the Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade - in addition to the Jan. 6 hearings and more.

  • No experience, no resume, you're hired! Hotels fight for staff

    Top European hotel chains are hiring workers without experience or even a resume as executives admit years of underpaying staff have come back to bite, leaving them unable to meet post-pandemic travel demand. Thousands of workers left the hospitality industry when international travel shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many chose not to return, finding better paid employment elsewhere, leaving hoteliers facing a desperate shortage.

  • AFP calls Russian army ‘Ukraine separatists’ and gets condemnation from Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry

    Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry has condemned the French news agency AFP for describing the Russian army in Ukraine as “Ukrainian separatists.”

  • Why Banks Don't Use This Important Factor as Proof You Can Afford a Home

    It can be frustrating to talk about housing costs with others and hear how little they spend on mortgage payments compared to how much I spend on my rent every month. A major reason for this is the difference between rent and mortgage payments, and the real amount of money required to become a homeowner. What does a mortgage payment cover?

  • Unconvincing price moves as the economy cools

    Inflation data released last week was mixed. It certainly wasn’t the “clear and convincing” evidence of cooling prices that the Federal Reserve has been looking for.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks: Two EV Makers In Buy Zones After Booming Sales

    Here are July's best Chinese stocks to buy and watch as China ends Covid lockdowns and offers new EV subsidies. BYD and Li Auto are in buy zones.

  • KKR Stock Has Tanked. Why It Could Be a Bargain.

    Investors have punished shares of alternative-asset managers like KKR. Why this could be the bottom.

  • How ‘heartbeat’ abortion law could affect Georgia’s film industry

    Georgia’s pending abortion law has the potential to drive away some of the state’s booming film industry.

  • 3 Top Chip Stocks to Supplement Your Nvidia and AMD Position

    The semiconductor industry is seemingly in a tailspin, but there's extreme value to be had out there.

  • Nick Kyrgios' father accuses Wimbledon officials of double standards

    The father of Nick Kyrgios has accused Wimbledon umpires of double standards and claimed that his controversial son would have been instantly disqualified on Saturday night if he had smashed a ball into the crowd.

  • Tesla Q2 deliveries hit by China shutdowns; says June was best month ever

    Tesla released its Q2 production and delivery figures, which came roughly inline with street estimates. Tesla produced 258,580 vehicles and delivered 254,695 vehicles in Q2. Deliveries, which the industry looks at closely as a proxy for sales, were expected to be in the 250K range, after estimates had been knocked down by Wall Street analysts over the past few weeks over concerns from COVID shutdowns in China.

  • Jobs, JOLTS, and the Fed: What to know this week

    June’s all-important jobs report and minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last policy-setting meeting are expected to highlight a holiday-shortened trading week ahead.

  • 60 Random Tom Cruise Facts to Celebrate His 60th Birthday

    From his early high school theater days to Scientology to his recent blockbuster successes, Tom Cruise has lived a lot of life. 60 Random Tom Cruise Facts to Celebrate His 60th Birthday Consequence Staff