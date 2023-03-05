Stock Market’s Fate Comes Down to the Next 13 Trading Sessions

Stock Market’s Fate Comes Down to the Next 13 Trading Sessions
2
Jessica Menton and Elena Popina
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Four major events over the next 13 trading sessions will be the key catalysts in determining whether this year’s stock-market revival gets derailed or starts rolling again after a February slump.

Most Read from Bloomberg

It all begins Tuesday, when Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivers his two-day biannual monetary policy testimony on Capitol Hill. With the S&P 500 Index coming off its best week in a month, investors will be searching for any hint on the central bank’s interest-rate hiking path.

“The market is clinging to every single positive thing Powell says,” Emily Hill, founding partner at Bowersock Capital, said. “The minute the word ‘disinflation’ left his lips in a speech earlier this year, the market soared.”

Indeed, the rally at the end of last week was spurred by Atlanta Fed chief Raphael Bostic saying the central bank could pause this summer.

After Powell, comes the February jobs report on March 10 and consumer-price index on March 14. Another hot reading on employment growth and inflation could dash any hopes that the Fed will pullback soon.

“There are such conflicting signals in the economy,” Hill said. “So you’re going to see overreactions from investors to the upcoming data.”

Then, on March 22, the Fed will give its policy decision and quarterly interest-rate projections, and Powell will hold his press conference. After that, investors should have a pretty clear idea of whether the central bank will halt its rate hikes some time in the coming months.

Investors are anxious about most of this. Forward implied volatility is back in the low 30s for the consumer-price-index day and nearing 40 for Fed rate-decision day later, meaning traders are betting on some big swings, data compiled by Citigroup show. However, a forward implied volatility reading of 26 on jobs data day indicates the market is underpricing that risk, according to Stuart Kaiser, Citigroup’s head of US equity trading strategy.

As for the stock market itself, the prevailing sense has been calm. The S&P 500 posted a daily move of less than 0.5% in either direction for the three-trading days ending March 1, a streak of tranquility last seen in January when investors boosted their bets that the US economy may avert a recession as inflation ebbs.

Here’s what traders will be monitoring.

Powell Testimony

The Fed chair’s biannual monetary policy report to the US Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday and the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday are likely to offer hints on the US economic outlook, specifically inflation, wage pressures and employment. Traders will also look for clues on additional steps the Fed will take to control elevated prices.

Jobs Report

The labor market was strong in January. That’s an important driver of inflation, because wage growth can keep prices higher. And it’s a risk for stock prices because sticky inflation would prevent the Fed from pausing rate hikes. Economists predict that the February unemployment rate will come in at 3.4%, unchanged from January. Nonfarm payrolls growth is expected to drop to 215,000 after a surprising burst of 517,000 jobs a month earlier. But ultimately the data comes down to wages and whether the Fed thinks they’re slowing fast enough to drive inflation lower.

Inflation Data

The February consumer price index reading is crucial, after it jumped to start the year. Any sign of persistent inflation could push the Fed to raise rates even higher than already expected. The forecast for February’s CPI is 6%, an improvement from January’s 6.4%. Core CPI, which strips out the volatile food and energy components and is seen as a better underlying indicator than the headline measure, is projected to rise 5.4% from February 2022 and 0.4% from a month earlier. The Fed’s inflation target, which takes in more than just the CPI reading, is 2%.

Fed Decision

The market is pricing in a September peak in interest rates at 5.4%, nearly a percentage point above the current effective federal funds rate. Traders are preparing for the possibility of the Fed returning to jumbo rate hikes, with overnight index swaps pricing in about 31 basis points of tightening later this month.

Of course, the Fed’s forward expectations and Powell’s comments after the decision will affect market sentiment. But it’s about big misses, like inflation readings coming in much hotter than expected, that would derail the stock market’s recovery attempts, according to Michael Antonelli, market strategist at Baird.

“If the terminal rate goes from 5% to 5.5%, that will be a headwind, but it won’t crater the stock market the way it did last year,” Antonelli said in a phone interview. “Last year, we didn’t know what the worse-case scenarios was going to look like, but this year the window of potential outcomes is much narrower. And investors like that.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Colombia Prices Rise Less than Forecast to a Fresh 24-Year High

    (Bloomberg) -- Colombian inflation accelerated less than expected in bittersweet news for policymakers as core price increases continued to gain pace.Most Read from BloombergMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieChina’s Modest GDP Growth Target Reduces Need for More StimulusWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceAmazon Is Closing Its Cashierless Stores in NYC, San Francisco and SeattleRussia Is Getting Around Sanctions to Secure Supply of Key Chips for WarThe cons

  • Everyone is predicting a recession – but I just don’t buy it

    In the early 1990s, having claimed to have spotted “the green shoots of recovery”, Norman Lamont was widely derided. But it turned out he was right.

  • Huawei ‘abandons’ plans for £1bn Cambridge research campus

    Huawei has quietly shelved plans for a £1bn Cambridge research campus as the embattled Chinese telecoms giant winds down its UK presence.

  • Texts From Crypto Giant Binance Reveal Plan to Elude U.S. Authorities

    Binance exploded onto the crypto scene in 2017 and grew into the world’s biggest digital-currency exchange. It largely operated from hubs in China and then Japan, yet a fifth of its customers were in the U.S., where authorities signaled a coming crackdown on unregulated offshore crypto players. Any lawsuit from U.S. regulators would be like “nuclear fall out” for Binance’s business and its officers, a Binance executive warned colleagues in a 2019 private chat.

  • Want to Invest Your Tax Refund? This Investment Offers Low-Risk And Inflation Protection

    As tax season continues, many individuals are anticipating receiving a tax refund - and figuring out what fun item or experience they'll splurge on. As much fun as a new ATV would be, though, it might be smarter to invest … Continue reading → The post Torn On How To Spend Your Refund? This Investment Offers Low-Risk And Inflation Protection appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Amazon and Better.com’s unlikely pairing

    Last week, my good friend and and Equity podcast co-host Natasha Mascarenhas and I reported that Amazon had struck a deal with embattled online mortgage lender Better.com to offer up a new benefit to employees. Specifically, Better.com announced it was launching Equity Unlocker, a program that allows employees to use their vested equity as collateral for a down payment when trying to buy homes. Amazon employees in Florida, New York and Washington State will be the first to try the tool.

  • 49ers' Christian McCaffrey recalls comical emergency QB experience vs. Eagles

    Christian McCaffrey called one play in the huddle as the 49ers' emergency QB in the NFC Championship Game and it didn't go so well.

  • Congress has no clue what it's like to serve in the military. That's a problem

    If Congress and the White House had even minimal military experience, we might better trust their judgment on matters of war and peace.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. The AES Corp. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Helmerich & Payne (HP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Helmerich & Payne (HP) closed at $44.83, marking a -0.31% move from the previous day.

  • Emotional Ko retains HSBC Women's World Championship title

    South Korea's Ko Jin-young became the first player to successfully defend her HSBC Women's World Championship title when she closed with a three-under-par 69 in Singapore on Sunday."It was a great honour to defend my title," Ko said.

  • East Palestine toxic train derailment shows urgency of passing new safety law, Sen. Brown says

    Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown on Sunday touted the need for new bipartisan rail safety legislation weeks after the toxic train derailment in East Palestine sparked an uproar over existing regulations and precautions for rail companies. The Democratic lawmaker said he believed his proposal, backed by him and Ohio's Republican senator, J.D. Vance, among others, could pass their chamber even if its prospects in the House were less clear.

  • Powell Set to Lay Groundwork for Higher Rates on Capitol Hill

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is expected to echo fellow central bankers in suggesting interest rates will go higher than policymakers anticipated just weeks ago if economic data continue to come in hot.Most Read from BloombergMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieChina’s Modest GDP Growth Target Reduces Need for More StimulusWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceAmazon Is Closing Its Cashierless Stores in NYC, San Francisco and SeattleRussia

  • 3 Best Cloud Stocks to Buy in March

    The cloud market has grown steadily over the years, with market leaders Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Microsoft launching their respective cloud platforms in 2006 and 2010. Meanwhile, figures from Grand View Research state the cloud market will continue expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 14.1% through 2030. This e-commerce giant began offering cloud services on its platform Amazon Web Services (AWS) in March 2006, reaching a leading 34% market share in the industry in the third quarter of 2022.

  • Tesla Rival Rivian Has Good News for EV Buyers

    The EV upstart is optimistic about its ability to produce more vehicles this year than previously anticipated, according to Bloomberg News.

  • US Jobs Report and Powell Testimony Take Center Stage

    (Bloomberg) -- US job growth probably moderated last month after a blistering January pace, while the unemployment rate likely held at a 53-year low, illustrating a labor market that’s proved mostly impervious to the Federal Reserve’s massive interest-rate hikes.Most Read from BloombergMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieChina’s Modest GDP Growth Target Reduces Need for More StimulusWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceAmazon Is Closing Its Cashierless Stores

  • The new era of investing is here and stocks will no longer be the key player, a top global strategist says

    Insider's Phil Rosen sits down to interview Seema Shah, the chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management.

  • If You Invested $3,000 in Berkshire Hathaway in 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), the large conglomerate run by legendary investor Warren Buffett, has been a great stock to own since Buffett took over in 1965, transforming it from a struggling textile manufacturer into one of the largest companies in the world. Between 1965 and 2022, Berkshire's stock generated compounded annual gains of 19.8%, while the broader benchmark S&P 500 generated compounded annual gains of 9.9% including dividends. If you had invested $3,000 in Berkshire's stock at the very start of 2020, here's how much you would have today.

  • If You're Doing This in Your Brokerage Account, You're Setting Yourself Up to Fail

    If you have money you don't need to put into your savings account for emergencies or near-term goals, then it pays to put it to work by investing it. Doing so could cause you to lose money in the stock market rather than grow wealth. As just mentioned, the stock market can be quite fickle.

  • Want $300 in Monthly Dividend Income? Invest $30,000 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    These high-octane income stocks average a 12.06% yield, meaning a $30,000 initial investment, split equally, can allow you to collect $300/month.