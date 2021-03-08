Rising interest rates are a good sign for stocks: Morning Brief

Sam Ro
·Managing Editor
·4 min read

Get the Morning Brief sent directly to your inbox every Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET. Subscribe

Monday, March 8, 2021

History says rising rates are bullish for stocks

The recent bout of volatility in the bond market has investors concerned about what a sustained rally in interest rates could mean for stocks.

Rising interest rates mean rising borrowing costs, which doesn't sound great for stocks. Also, higher yields arguably make bonds more attractive as an investment, which doesn't sound great for stocks either. And so it's not too surprising to see stocks trade lower (^GSPC) in the past month as yields (^TNX) have surged.

However, financial markets are a bit more complicated than that. And it's the case that there are plenty of sound reasons to be bullish even in light of higher rates.

Demand for stocks is strong

Lower stock prices belie robust demand for the asset class.

"Equity mutual fund and ETF inflows have totaled $163 billion since the start of February, the largest five-week inflow on record in absolute dollar terms and third largest in a decade relative to assets," Goldman Sachs' David Kostin observed on Friday. "Even though the recent backup in rates has weighed on equity prices broadly, the pace of inflows into equity funds during the last few weeks has accelerated compared with the start of the year."

This isn't some historical anomaly either.

"History shows that equity funds generally experience inflows when real rates are rising," Kostin added. "During the past 10 years, the most favorable backdrop for equity fund inflows has been when both real rates and breakeven inflation were rising. This is intuitive given that the dynamic typically occurs when growth expectations are improving."

Furthermore, Kostin forecasts massive equity inflows from households and corporates, which both were hoarding cash during the most worrisome periods of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We expect households will be the largest source of equity demand this year. Accelerating US economic growth has been the most significant driver of equity purchases by households during the past 30 years," he said. "Corporate demand for shares is driven primarily by net buybacks, which is calculated as gross buybacks less share issuance. Buyback authorizations total $126 billion YTD, 50% greater than the same time last year and the largest total at this point during the year on record."

Kostin estimates net equity demand of $350 billion from households and $300 billion from corporates this year.

History says rising rates come with higher stock prices

"From our perspective, rising interest rates can mean that the bond market is correctly anticipating future economic growth and staying ahead of inflation — things that typically benefit stock prices," BMO Capital's Brian Belski said to Yahoo Finance on Wednesday. "A closer inspection of the data reveals that investors should welcome, not loathe, higher interest rates if history is any sort of guide."

In a recent note to clients, Belski observed that during seven prolonged periods of rising rates since 1990, the S&P 500 climbed at an average annualized rate of 15.1%.

"The economy is recovering because earnings are going up; the fundamentals are improving," Belski said. "So of course, interest rates are going to go up."

All that is to say that one worrisome variable like rising interest rates is no reason to think stocks should fall. Especially, when you can argue that variable is moving for other bullish reasons like an economy that's perking up.

By Sam Ro, managing editor. Follow him at @SamRo

What to know today

Economy

  • 10:00 a.m. ET: Wholesale inventories, month-over-month, January final (1.3% expected, 1.3% in December)

ALSO: Roblox goes public, inflation data: What to know this week

Earnings

  • 4:05 p.m. ET: StitchFix (SFIX) is expected to report an adjusted loss of 21 cents per share on revenue of $512.5 million

  • After market close: ContextLogic (WISH) is expected to report an adjusted loss of $3.02 per share on revenue of $736.10 million

Top News

European stocks lifted as UK business confidence hits 12-month high [Yahoo Finance UK]

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap: WSJ [Reuters]

Senate passes Biden's $1.9 trillion relief package including $1,400 stimulus checks [Yahoo Money]

Google unveils $25 million in grants aimed at empowering women and girls [TechCrunch]

Yahoo Finance Highlights

What is yield curve control: Yahoo U

Suze Orman: Something's ‘radically wrong’ if you’re getting a tax refund

Lakers star Anthony Davis talks ventures, looking to All-Star LeBron as 'reliable resource'

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit.

Find live stock market quotes and the latest business and finance news

For tutorials and information on investing and trading stocks, check out Cashay

Recommended Stories

  • Not all your money belongs to you: Profits are rising in IRAs and 401(k)s, but so are future taxes

    Putting money into retirement accounts on a pretax basis doesn't mean you will avoid paying Uncle Sam eventually. Here's what to know.

  • Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng's fourth-quarter net loss narrows 42%

    Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Xpeng Inc said on Monday its net loss in the fourth quarter of last year narrowed 42% from the same period in 2019, as EV sales increased in the world's biggest car market. New York-listed Xpeng, which sells mainly in China and competes with Tesla Inc and Nio Inc, said its net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was 787.4 million yuan ($120.7 million) for the quarter, compared with 1,354.6 million yuan a year earlier. In the final three months last year, revenue jumped 346% year-on-year to 2.85 billion yuan.

  • Tech Leads Losses in U.S. Futures; Dollar Gains: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stock futures dropped as rising Treasury yields brought renewed pressure to equities with lofty valuations. Contracts on the Nasdaq 100 fell 2% in early trading and S&P 500 futures were lower, tracking losses in Asia. Ten-year Treasury yields topped 1.6%, sparking a rally in European financial shares. The dollar strengthened against all its major peers. Brent crude traded near $70 a barrel after Saudi Arabia said the world’s largest crude terminal was attacked on Sunday by a drone from the sea. The missiles were intercepted and oil output appeared to be unaffected.“You will see a lot of volatility in markets,” Kim Stafford, Asia Pacific head at Pacific Investment Management Co., said on Bloomberg Television. “We believe that confidence is improving, especially with vaccines coming online, so we will see an uptick in growth globally. There are a lot of reasons to be confident in the market, but a lot of this is also priced in.”Global markets have become preoccupied by the risks associated with rising Treasury yields and fears that government stimulus programs could overheat economic growth. Higher yields also raise questions about whether equity valuations have become excessive, especially in speculative tech shares. The Nasdaq 100 Index has fallen almost 10% since early February.Meanwhile, China’s main stock benchmark entered a correction on Monday on concerns about liquidity conditions and lofty valuations in some of the recently favored stocks. The CSI 300 Index fell 3.5%, piercing through its 100-day moving average and putting losses from its recent February 10 peak to 13%. Here are some key events to watch:The annual session of China’s National People’s Congress continues in Beijing.Japan GDP is due Tuesday.EIA crude oil inventory report is due WednesdayThe U.S. February consumer price index will offer the latest look at price pressures Wednesday.The European Central Bank holds its monetary policy meeting and President Christine Lagarde is set to do a briefing Thursday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksFutures on the S&P 500 Index declined 1% as of 9:33 a.m. London time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index increased 0.4%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 1.2%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index decreased 1.6%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index jumped 0.5% to 1,151.68.The euro fell 0.4% to $1.1868.The British pound dipped 0.2% to $1.3816.The Japanese yen weakened 0.3% to 108.59 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries climbed four basis points to 1.60%.The yield on two-year Treasuries gained one basis point to 0.15%.Germany’s 10-year yield rose one basis point to -0.29%.Britain’s 10-year yield increased one basis point to 0.762%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude added 0.1% to $66.32 a barrel.Gold weakened 0.6% to $1,690.17 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bad loans to rise at Indian banks as easy liquidity may tighten - Fitch

    Bad loans and credit costs are expected to rise at Indian banks as easy money policies to shore up a pandemic-battered economy may start to tighten, Fitch Ratings said on Monday. The coronavirus lockdowns last year slammed an already struggling financial sector, but recent quarterly reports have shown an improvement in profits and asset quality. Noting that the recent improvement masked underlying pandemic stress, Fitch said banks would increasingly feel the pinch from the continued impact on small businesses and rising unemployment.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • US pastor on leave after Melania Trump 'trophy wife' comments

    Stewart-Allen Clark offered advice to women on weight and clothing and commented on Melania Trump.

  • Biden news - Cuomo faces fresh allegations as Obama praises president on Covid-19 relief bill

    Follow the latest in US politics

  • Lauren Boebert: Congresswoman linked to QAnon attacks Democrats for being ‘obsessed with conspiracies’

    Freshman Republican complains: ‘Judge Jeanine, this is complete bonkers that we are keeping people out the United States Capitol’

  • Rohingyas in India's Jammu fear deportation after police detain over 150

    Indian police have detained more than 150 Rohingya refugees found living illegally in the northern region of Jammu and Kashmir and a process has begun to deport them back to Myanmar, two officials said on Sunday. Dozens of Rohingya are in a makeshift "holding centre" at Jammu's Hira Nagar jail after local authorities conducted biometric and other tests on hundreds of people to verify their identities. "The drive is part of an exercise to trace foreigners living in Jammu without valid documents," said one of the two officials, who declined to be named as they are not authorized to speak to the media.

  • Biden signs executive order to expand voting rights: ‘If you have the best ideas, you have nothing to hide’

    ‘Every eligible voter should be able to vote and have it counted’

  • 'Let the people vote': Biden signs executive order promoting voter access, marking anniversary of Selma march

    President Biden signed an order directing the government to expand access to voter registration and election information, among other directives.

  • Meghan reveals royal life left her suicidal during pregnancy and palace staff took her passport

    Harry admits he was ‘ashamed’ of talking about Meghan’s mental health struggles

  • Harry and Meghan say concerns were raised by unnamed family member over how dark Archie’s skin would be

    Duchess wouldn’t reveal who raised the topic, saying it ‘would be very damaging to them’

  • Joe Manchin explains himself after Covid relief saga

    ‘I look for that moderate middle,’ West Virginia Democrat explains

  • Harry implies family were jealous of Meghan’s Diana-like connection to public

    Harry says wife’s success ‘brought back memories’ of his mother for royal family

  • Claimed value of sleepy NY estate could come to haunt Trump

    It’s sleepy by Donald Trump’s standards, but the former president's century-old estate in New York's Westchester County could end up being one of his bigger legal nightmares. Seven Springs, a 213-acre swath of nature surrounding a Georgian-style mansion, is a subject of two state investigations: a criminal probe by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. and a civil inquiry by New York Attorney General Letitia James. Both investigations focus on whether Trump manipulated the property's value to reap greater tax benefits from an environmental conservation arrangement he made at the end of 2015, while running for president.

  • Sen. Joe Manchin, a key Democratic swing vote, is open to crafting a 'more painful' filibuster

    The House is expected to clear President Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus bill on Tuesday, after the Senate narrowly passed it Saturday morning, following a lengthily negotiation with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) over unemployment benefits. The narrow Democratic majority is now discussing how to pass other legislative priorities, and Manchin said Sunday he's open to reforming the filibuster. "The filibuster should be painful, it really should be painful. and we've made it more comfortable over the years," Manchin said on Fox News Sunday. "Maybe it has to be more painful." One solution could be to require a "talking filibuster," where senators can block legislation temporarily through feats of endurance. "If you want to make it a little bit more painful, make him stand there and talk," Manchin said on NBC's Meet The Press.. "I'm willing to look at any way we can, but I'm not willing to take away the involvement of the minority." Manchin repeated that he's "not going to change my mind" on ending the filibuster, but his comments were still greeted positively by filibuster opponents. The talking filibuster "preserves some ability for the minority to slow a bill as long as they physically hold the floor, but then allows an up-or-down vote once they give up," Demand Justice executive director Brian Fallon tweeted. "This is the Jimmy Stewart model." Manchin also expressed an openness to exploring other ways to sidestep blanket GOP opposition, suggesting that perhaps the budget reconciliation process could be used to pass voting-rights legislation — it can't — or other priorities. "But I'm not going to go there until my Republican friends have the ability to have their say also," he said. "I'm hoping they will get involved to the point where we have 10 of them that will work with 50 of us." "If we continue to see obstruction from our Republican colleagues — as we saw through this COVID relief package — I think the patience is going to wear thin, even on moderate Democrats," Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) said Sunday on CNN. "But we'll see." More stories from theweek.comWhy the Dr. Seuss 'cancellation' is chilling7 spondiferously funny cartoons about the Dr. Seuss controversyBritain's tabloids, vilified by Harry and Meghan, are all agog over the 'devastating' Oprah interview

  • Meghan Markle, Prince Harry secretly got married 3 days before their televised wedding

    When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married on May 19, 2018, at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, it was their second time around. During an interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired Sunday night, Markle revealed that the pair actually were married three days before their wedding, which was televised to millions of people around the globe. The private ceremony was conducted in their backyard by the Archbishop of Canterbury, with no one else present. "This spectacle is for the world," Markle said. "But we want our union for us." She added that on the day of their wedding at Windsor Castle, the couple tried to keep things "fun and light and remind ourselves that this was our day — but I think we were both really aware, even in advance ... that this wasn't our day. This was the day that was planned for the world." A year after their wedding, Markle and Harry welcomed their son, Archie. The pair announced last month that they are expecting their second child this summer, and shared with Winfrey that it is a girl. More stories from theweek.comSen. Joe Manchin, a key Democratic swing vote, is open to crafting a 'more painful' filibusterWhy the Dr. Seuss 'cancellation' is chilling7 spondiferously funny cartoons about the Dr. Seuss controversy

  • Lindsey Graham said he deals with Trump's 'dark side' because he thinks he has a 'magic' other Republicans don't

    Graham told "Axios on HBO" that Trump could make the party bigger, stronger, and more diverse, but that he "also could destroy it."

  • Prince Harry said Charles 'stopped taking my calls' before the couple announced their step back from the royal family

    Prince Harry told Oprah Winfrey that he never blindsided the queen or Prince Charles with his decision to step back from the royal family.