Stock market live news updates: Stocks higher after run of bad economic data

Myles Udland
·Senior Markets Editor
·5 min read

Stocks were trading higher early Tuesday after a rush of downbeat data about the U.S. economy hit the wires.

About 40 minutes into the trading session, the S&P 500 was up 0.3%, the Dow up 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq up about 0.9%.

All three major indexes suffered losses to start the week, with the S&P 500 falling by the most since June 16 while the Nasdaq dropped some 2.6% on Monday. The tech index is closed Monday's session down about 6% from its most recent high after a 25% rally from mid-June to mid-August.

A busy week for economic data got underway in earnest Tuesday morning, with the preliminary August reading on service sector and manufacturing activity from S&P Global showing a further decline in business activity in the private sector this month.

The report showed service sector activity fell to 44.1, a 27-month low and down from 47.3 the prior month and below the 49.8 that was expected. Any reading below 50 shows contraction in the sector. Manufacturing activity, meanwhile, stayed in modest expansion territory, with the index hitting 51.3, down from 52.2 in July.

Excluding the drop in this index seen between March and May 2020 when the pandemic rocked the global economy, Tuesday's data signaled the sharpest decline in output in 13 years.

"August flash PMI data signaled further disconcerting signs for the health of the US private sector," Siân Jones, senior economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said in a statement on Tuesday. "Demand conditions were dampened again, sparked by the impact of interest rate hikes and strong inflationary pressures on customer spending, which weighed on activity. Gathering clouds spread across the private sector as services new orders returned to contractionary territory, mirroring the subdued demand conditions seen at their manufacturing counterparts."

At 10:00 a.m. ET, reports on new home sales and the Richmond Fed's manufacturing index were released and both missed consensus expectations.

The Richmond Fed's report showed a decline in activity during August, registering a reading of -8 against expectations for a reading of -2.

The pace of new home sales also plummeted in July, falling 12.6% from the prior month to an annualized pace of 511,000 homes. At the current rate of new home sales, there are 10.9 months of supply on the market; in July 2021, there were just 6 months of supply on the market.

The read-through on the market's reaction to Tuesday morning's data is that a weaker economy dampens the case for the Federal Reserve to be aggressive raising interest rates next month.

Investors were also eyeing currency markets on Tuesday, with the euro again falling below parity — or a 1:1 ratio — with the dollar. Following Tuesday morning's data releases, the dollar was weakening and the euro was trading back above parity with the greenback.

In commodities markets, crude oil futures were rising, with the WTI crude trading up about 3% to around $93 per barrel. On Monday, energy had a particularly volatile session with WTI futures trading below $87 at one point before headlines out of Saudi Arabia suggested potential production cuts could be on the table from OPEC+.

Investor attention has also turned to the natural gas market in recent days, as investor preparations for an energy crunch in Europe this winter have sent natural gas prices towards 14-year highs.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD), which fell about 8% at the end of last week as its own summer rally stalled, was little-changed early Tuesday to trade near $21,400.

On the individual stock side, investors continue to watch the situation at AMC (AMC), which fell 42% on Monday as the company's new preferred shares, which trade under the ticker, APE (APE), began trading. At the opening bell on Tuesday APE shares were up about 15%, while AMC shares were up a more modest 2%.

Earnings continue to trickle out, with shares of Macy's (M) up about 2% in early trading after the retailer reported a better than expected quarter. The company did, however, lower its full-year outlook, citing, "the risk [Macy's] sees in the continued deterioration of consumer discretionary spending in some of its categories and the level of inventory within the industry, as well as risks associated with a more pronounced macro downturn."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 26: The Macy’s logo is displayed at a Macy’s store on May 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Macy’s reported strong sales growth today and increased its guidance for earnings for the year, with net sales rising almost 14 percent in the first quarter, compared to the previous year. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
The Macy’s logo is displayed at a Macy’s store on May 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Zoom (ZM) shares were down over 13% in early trading on Tuesday after the company lowered its outlook in quarterly results posted last night.

The video conferencing giant now expects full-year revenue to total around $4.4 billion, down from prior forecasts of closer to $4.6 billion. In its most recent quarter, the company reported sales from 7.6% from the prior year period, which Bloomberg notes is the company's slowest growth on record.

Zoom is perhaps the poster child for pandemic-era trades that have completely reversed. Bespoke Investment Management's George Pearkes noted Monday the company's market cap has fully round-tripped from pre-pandemic levels, sitting at around $29 billion after Monday's report, down from a peak in late-2020 of $200 billion.

This post will be updated

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Macy's warns of discounts hitting annual profit as inflation saps demand

    (Reuters) -Macy's Inc cut its full-year sales and profit forecasts on Tuesday, with the company saying it will need to offer more discounts to get rid of excess inventories of casual and athleisure apparel, even as demand for luxury products holds up. The company joined other top retailers, including rival Kohl's Corp, in warning of a hit to profitability in recent weeks, as soaring prices of everyday goods made Americans wary of spending on apparel and other discretionary items. Macy's inventories were up 7% at the end of the second quarter, prompting the department store chain to warn of increased markdowns to get back to normal stock levels by the end of the year.

  • China-Bound Ex-Apple Engineer Admits to Trade Secrets Theft

    (Bloomberg) -- A former Apple Inc. engineer pleaded guilty to criminal charges that he stole proprietary information from the company while preparing to go work for a Chinese startup that makes electric cars with autonomous driving features.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap With ChinaHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study Sh

  • There's no simple story to tell about the current market moment: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

  • World food shortage going from 'bad to worse,' UN official says

    Rising global food prices brought on by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and commodity shortages triggered by climate emergencies are threatening to “destabilize” economies around the world, a United Nations (U.N.) official warned.

  • Warren Buffett Boldly Loads Up On 4 Of His Best Stocks

    Warren Buffett likes to talk about buying more S&P 500 stocks when they're cheaper. But it turns out he's human, too.

  • 'House of the Dragon' nabs 9.99 million viewers, best HBO series premiere ever

    HBO's "House of the Dragon" drew the largest audience in the channel's history with 9.99 million viewers on Sunday night.

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Whether her investments and stock strategies are panning out or not, one thing has always been consistent. Wood has never deviated from her path, and continues to this day to urge investors to stay the path. Wood h

  • Stocks sink in Monday market meltdown; Nasdaq falls 2.6%, Dow drops 640 points

    Stocks finished lower on Monday as investor anxiety rises ahead of the Fed's key Jackson Hole meeting and as this summer's market rally appears to have lost some steam.

  • Inflation in sports media 'is going to continue,' analyst says

    Nearly $10 billion of sports broadcast rights were signed away last week and multiple industry experts have indicated the bill to broadcast live sports isn’t done growing.

  • Inflation: 'Economic picture continues to be pretty cloudy,' strategist says

    State Street Global Advisors Chief Investment Strategist Michael Arone joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how consumers are responding to inflation and the outlook for the economy.

  • JPMorgan Says You Can Safely Withdraw This Much From Your Retirement Accounts Yearly

    JPMorgan Chase says ongoing inflation and an outlook for sharply lower returns for investors means that retirees should toss the long-standing 4% rule. That's the rule that says retirees can safely draw down their savings by 4% per year without … Continue reading → The post JPMorgan Says You Can Safely Withdraw This Much From Your Retirement Accounts Yearly appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Hidden Cost of Free Trading? $34 Billion a Year, Study Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Last year, five US professors opened two brokerage accounts and placed identical orders to test an algorithm. The next day, one was down by $150. The other was up $12.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyTh

  • Down More Than 40%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Steep Discounts

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. That said, you can still find stocks trading at deep discounts, stocks whose share price has been pushed down – perhaps by fundamentals, perhaps by market conditions, perhaps by plain

  • AMC stock and APE shares bounce after bruising session

    The apes can take a breather after a tough start to the week.

  • American Girl’s latest historical doll is Claudie Wells, a girl who finds her own voice during the Harlem Renaissance

    The newest American Girl doll comes with a rich backstory, set in 1920s Harlem.

  • The Stock Market May Have Just Sent an Important Signal

    The slump in the stock market could continue while the dollar becomes stronger as Wall Street waits for Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's speech later this week and as concerns about inflation and a slower economy rise. U.S. stocks fell sharply to start the week on on Aug. 22 with the S&P 500 down 2.14% and the Nasdaq down 2.55%. The S&P 500's decline was the largest in two months.

  • Jim Cramer's REIT Picks From Earlier This Year Reveal Alarming Truth

    Jim Cramer is a lightning rod when it comes to scrutiny. On one hand, giving investing advice every day on air for years is naturally going to produce some losing picks. However, Cramer has become the focal point of a lot of targeted opposition. For instance, you can check out his ongoing (albeit one-sided) feud with George Noble, who is quick to call out Cramer. Or, you could check out the Journal of Retirement’s in-depth study of Cramer’s Charitable Trust performance and see that “Cramer’s por

  • The Fed will issue its final big rate hike next month before pivoting as inflation cools, setting stocks up to rally through year-end, JPMorgan says

    JPMorgan forecasts that US CPI year-over-year inflation will fall from its recent peak of above 8% to just 3% by July 2023.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks for Over 60% Upside Potential

    What to make of the markets today? While last week ended on a down note, we’re still looking at a general rally trend, with year-to-date losses being heavily moderated and the major indexes having climbed out of bear territory. The key point for now, as it has been so often this year, is volatility. Covering the markets for JPMorgan, global market strategist Marko Kolanovic tells investors to take advantage of down days and buy the dips. “Buying on weakness so far yielded positive returns and ha

  • Kevin O'Leary says these are the best assets to own as inflation stays white hot

    Inflation is still near multi-decade highs. Mr. Wonderful is using these stocks to fight back.