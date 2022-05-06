Believe it or not, it’s been an average year for the stock market: Morning Brief
Friday, May 6, 2022
Today's newsletter is by Sam Ro, the author of TKer.co. Follow him on Twitter at @SamRo.
It’s been an incredibly unpleasant year for stock market investors.
After setting a record closing high of 4,796 on January 3, the S&P 500 tumbled 13% to 4,170 on March 8. It then rallied to 4,631 on March 29, but then fell again hitting a closing low of 4,146 on Thursday, reflecting a max drawdown (i.e. the biggest intra-year sell-off) of 14%.
It’s understandably unsettling to see the markets shed so much value.
However, this year’s moves are . Since 1950, the S&P has seen an .
illustrated this phenomenon in the chart below, which also shows that the S&P still managed to generate positive returns in 32 of 42 years that saw intra-year drops of 14%.
And while an oncoming recession has , most economists seem to agree that the .
Assuming the economy does avoid going into recession, the current selling may be reflecting a .
Lori Calvasina, head of U.S. equity strategy at RBC Capital Markets reviewed, reviewed how the S&P 500 performed around four recent growth scares — which came with drawdowns ranging between 14.2% and 19.8%.
“If a median growth scare drawdown of 17.7% occurs, the S&P 500 would fall to ~3,950 this time around, while a late-2018-type drawdown of -19.8% would take the S&P 500 to ~3,850,” she observed in a note to clients on Tuesday.
She also pointed out that following the market troughs, the six-month returns ranged from 18.2% and 28.6%. The 12-month returns ranged from 26.6% to 32.0%. It’s a reminder that some of the sharpest rallies in the market occur during the biggest sell-offs.
Now there are all sorts of factors that make current market conditions unique to history. And of course, history doesn’t always repeat.
But don’t be surprised if the current bout of volatility eventually becomes forgotten as another stat in stock market history. Because so far, the market’s moves have .
