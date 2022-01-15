Stock market, most banks closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, while stores, restaurants open

Kelly Tyko, USA TODAY
·2 min read

U.S. stock markets and most banks will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Unlike some federal holidays, expect to find most national restaurant chains and retailers open on the day that honors the civil rights icon. Many stores will have sales over the holiday weekend.

As the omicron variant continues to spread, some businesses are operating with reduced hours and some locations may be temporarily closed.

Private businesses including smaller, independent shops and local restaurants may be closed and most schools, colleges and universities won’t hold classes.

State and federal offices are typically closed on federal holidays and all United States Postal Service locations are also closed.

MLK Day 2022 sales: The 47 best MLK Day sales to shop all weekend long—Michael Kors, Fenty Beauty, Macy's, QVC and more

Food shortages 2022: Grocery stores still have empty shelves amid supply chain disruptions, omicron and winter storms

President Ronald Reagan signed a bill marking the third Monday of January as Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 1983 and the first holiday was observed in January 1986. It was not observed in all states until 2000.

King was born on Jan. 15, 1929. He would have been 93 this year.

Here's a look at what is open and what is closed Monday. For businesses, hours can vary and it's advised to check ahead before going out.

Is there mail on MLK Day 2022? Do FedEx and UPS deliver?

USPS won't deliver mail Monday and all locations will be closed, but UPS and FedEx will deliver packages.

Is Costco open on MLK Day?

While Costco is closed on seven holidays each year – including New Year's Day, Easter, Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas – the wholesale club is open Monday.

Is the stock market open for MLK Day 2022? Are banks open?

No, U.S. stock markets and most banks are closed Monday.

Are grocery stores closed Monday? Department stores like Macy's?

No, major grocery store chains across the nation are open Monday but hours can vary. It's also possible some locations will be closed or operate with shorter hours because of COVID-19 pandemic and staffing shortages. Department stores are open Monday but Macy's has temporarily revised store hours for the rest of January.

Macy's store closings 2022: Macy's is closing more stores in 2022. Will your location close? See the list.

Bed Bath & Beyond closing sales: Is your Bed Bath & Beyond store closing? See the stores slated to close by the end of February

Are restaurants open for MLK Day?

Yes, expect to find most restaurants open Monday but hours may vary. Starbucks said in an email to customers Friday that some of its locations have shortened hours.

Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter: @KellyTyko. For shopping news, tips and deals, join us on our Shopping Ninjas Facebook group.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: MLK Day 2022: Stock market, banks closed; stores, restaurants open

