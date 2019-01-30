Stock Market News For Jan 30, 2019

U.S. stocks closed mostly lower as trade war concerns escalated further. Moreover, investors waited for the Fed’s monetary policy statementdue late on Wednesday. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite ended in the red while the Dow managed to finish the green.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) closed at 24,579.96, gaining 0.2%. However, the S&P 500 Index (INX) declined 0.2% to close at 2,640. The Nasdaq Composite Index (IXIC) closed at 7,028.29, losing 0.8%. A total of 6.7 billion shares were traded on Tuesday, lower than the last 20-session average of 7.6 billion shares. Advancers outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1.42-to-1 ratio. On the Nasdaq, decliners had an edge over advancers by 1.23-to-1 ratio. The CBOE VIX increased 1.4% to close at 19.13.

How Did the Benchmarks Perform?

The Dow ended in positive territory reversing some of previous day’s losses. Notably, 18 stocks of the 30-stocks blue-chip index finished in the green while twelve ended in red. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite ended in the red for second-straight day, due to weak performance by large tech stocks.

The S&P 500 closed in negative territory for the second consecutive days. The Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK) lost 1% while Communication Services Select Sector SPDR (XLC) dropped 1.2%. However, Industrials Select Sector SPDR (XLI) gained 1.4%. Notably, seven out of 11 sectors of the benchmark index closed in the green while the remaining four in the red.

Trade-related Tensions Escalate

On Jan 28, the U.S. Department of Justice filed criminal charges against Chinese telecom behemoth Huawei Technology’s CFO Meng Wanzhou and the daughter of the company’s founder and President Ren Zhengfei. The Justice Department is seeking the extradition of Meng Wanzhou from Canada. Huawei was charged for violating U.S. sanctions on Iran and a 2014 civil trade secrets lawsuit filed by T-Mobile US Inc. TMUS for stealing trade secrets. T-Mobile carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

A major concern for the Trump administration is that China is stealing intellectual property from U.S. companies by unfair means. This is the central point of trade conflict between the two largest trading countries of the world. Notably, the two countries are currently going through a 90-day truce period related to imposition of fresh tariffs on each other. The deadline will come to an end on Mar 1.

Fed’s Monetary Policy in Focus

Investors also awaited the outcome of a two-day Federal Reserve meeting which started on Jan 29. It is widely expected that there will be no changes in the key interest rates at this meeting. After the conclusion of the meeting, Fed Chief, Jerome Powell is scheduled to hold a news conference on Jan 30 and is expected to shed light on the future of monetary policy in America. Notably, the Fed has already hinted at adopting a dovish monetary stance in 2019.

Economic Data

The S&P/Case-Shiller 20-city index increased a seasonally adjusted 0.3% in November 2018. Year over year, the index grew 4.7%, its slowest annual growth rate since January 2015.

The Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index decreased to 120.2 in January from 126.6 in December, The consensus estimate was 125.3. The Present Situation Index – indicating consumers' assessment of current business and labor market conditions – declined from 169.9 in December to 169.6 in January. Importantly, the Expectations Index – indicating consumers' short-term outlook for income, business and labor market conditions – decreased from 97.7 in December to 87.3 in January.

