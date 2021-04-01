  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Stock market news live updates: Stock futures rise as tech shares outperform

Emily McCormick
·Reporter
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Stock futures traded higher Thursday morning after a record-setting day on Wall Street.

Contracts on the S&P 500 gained about 0.3% with two hours until the opening bell, after the blue-chip index reached a record high during Wednesday's regular session and closed out its best monthly gain since November. Nasdaq futures advanced, building on gains after technology stocks lifted the index higher by more than 1.5% on Wednesday. In early trading, shares of electric-vehicle stocks including Workhorse Group (WKHS) and Plug Power (PLUG) increased after President Joe Biden discussed the details of his more than $2 trillion infrastructure plan, which would include building out half a million EV charging stations. 

Thursday's session marks the first of the second quarter and of April. Historically, the month has been fortuitous for equities. Stocks have closed April higher in 14 out of the past 15 years, and since 1950, it has been the second best month for stocks, according to an analysis by Ryan Detrick, LPL Financial chief market strategist. 

Heading into the second quarter, stock leadership has tilted strongly in favor of cyclical and value stocks, which have earnings most closely tethered to the broad-based reopening of business across the U.S. economy. The energy, financials and industrials sectors have outperformed in the S&P 500 for the year-to-date, while last year's winners – like the information technology and communication services sectors – have lagged by comparison. Many analysts think this trend will continue into the coming months. 

"I think we’re going to see more of the same in terms of market leadership. This is an environment in which the economy is likely to accelerate,” Kristina Hooper, Invesco chief global market strategist, told Yahoo Finance. “And I think that means that we’ll see continued outperformance of areas like energy, like financials, like consumer discretionary, material, industrials — those areas of the stock market that are most sensitive to the economy.”

Others made similar assertions. 

"I think the really big news is that we’re at a really big tipping point right now. We’re out of the pandemic, or getting out of the pandemic. There’s a gargantuan change in how our economy’s going to be run with the stimulus plan as well as the Build Back Better plan,” Stephen Dover, Franklin Templeton head of equities, told Yahoo Finance, referring to President Joe Biden's recently unveiled, multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure proposal. “So I think investors are going to have to look very differently looking forward than they have been looking in the past.”

The hefty spending plan Biden proposed this week to revitalize roads, bridges, factories, broadband and address other concerns including climate change is also set to be a key focus for equity investors going forward, with the increased government spending poised to come alongside tax policy changes in order to fund it. Biden's plan includes lifting the corporate tax rate, with additional taxes on capital gains and individual top marginal rates likely to be unveiled later. 

"The larger impact to markets will be whether or not the corporate tax rate is raised to 28% - or somewhere in between there and the current 21% level – and whether or not a global minimum tax on corporations can be established," Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for Independent Advisor Alliance, said in an email. "It’s likely that the stock market can withstand a hike in the corporate tax rate to 25%, but unclear how much room there is above that if stocks are going to keep moving higher between now and year end." 

7:33 a.m. ET: Pfizer's vaccine shows strong efficacy after six months

Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech's (BNTX) ongoing analysis of its Phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine trial participants showed that the companies' inoculation remained effective six months after individuals received their second doses. 

The the latest analysis tracked individuals seven days through up to six months after the second dose, and showed 91.3% efficacy against COVID-19, versus the 95% efficacy the company reported earlier in November. The vaccine was also found to be 100% effective in preventing COVID-19 cases in South Africa, where one of the coronavirus variants has been prevalent. 

7:22 a.m. ET Thursday: Stock futures rise, Nasdaq futures outperform

Here's where markets were trading ahead of the opening bell Thursday morning: 

  • S&P 500 futures (ES=F): 3,979.75, +12.25 points, or +0.31%

  • Dow futures (YM=F): 32,917.00, +19 points or 0.06%

  • Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): 13,212.00, +122.25 points or 0.93%

  • Crude (CL=F): +$0.74 (+1.25%) to $59.90 a barrel

  • Gold (GC=F): -$3.80 (-0.22%) to $1,711.80 per ounce

  • 10-year Treasury (^TNX): -2.8 bps to yield 1.718%

6:00 p.m. ET Wednesday: Stock futures tick up as overnight session begins 

Here's where markets were trading Wednesday evening: 

  • S&P 500 futures (ES=F): 3,967.25, -0.15 points, or roughly unchanged

  • Dow futures (YM=F): 32,911.00, +13 points or 0.04% 

  • Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): 13,100.00, +10.25 points or 0.08% 

People walk outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., February 12, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People walk outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., February 12, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter: @emily_mcck

Read more from Emily:

Recommended Stories

  • Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine effective after 6 months; Moderna starts variant trial

    Pfizer reveals strong efficacy after six months with COVID-19 vaccine. Moderna starts new variant-specific trial.

  • Everything that had been working isn't working: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Thursday, April 1, 2021.

  • Why you should grab those low airfares now

    Air fares are rising as more people receive COVID-19 vaccines and passengers eager to vacation book plans to to get out.

  • Cramer Says Forget Tech And Look To These Sectors In Q2

    As the second quarter kicks off, CNBC host Jim Cramer has cautioned against investing in tech and healthcare stocks. What Happened: Cramer said he is bullish on industrial and bank stocks and advised investors to focus on the boom-and-bust cyclical stocks amid a booming economy. “As the second quarter gets rolling, I think this market will become even kinder to the industrials and ... the banks and even less hospitable to tech and health care,” Cramer said on CNBC’s "Mad Money" show. Cramer touted steel products supplier Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) as a likely winner in the second quarter. According to Cramer, the company is putting up numbers that are attracting money from big fund investors who are shifting away from tech stocks such as Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) and ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW). The shares of all the four tech companies are down in a range of 5% to 14% for the year-to-date period. Cleveland-Cliffs’ stock jumped almost 17% in Wednesday’s trading session after the company provided updated financial guidance for the first and second quarters as well as for fiscal 2021. The company will announce its first-quarter earnings results on April 22. Money managers are interested in companies that can deliver the biggest upside surprises and are not bothered about the most exciting long-term growth stories, according to Cramer. He also noted that higher inflation as the economy gains momentum could be devastating for stocks of companies that may represent future growth. See Also: Return On Capital Employed Overview: Cleveland-Cliffs Why It Matters: U.S. stocks closed mostly higher on Wednesday, the last day of the first quarter. The S&P 500 added 0.4% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 1.5%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.3%. However, Cramer called the Nasdaq Composite’s advance a “countertrend rally.” While tech stocks gained strongly last year amid the pandemic, investors are now shifting focus to recovery and cyclical stocks amid increased optimism about government spending and Covid vaccinations. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaElon Musk Nominated To The Board Of Miss Universe Parent EndeavorTesla To Miss Street Estimate On Q1 Deliveries But Don't Be Alarmed, Says Munster© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Sen. Cornyn hopes to place migrant children with families

    "It's almost like everybody is working together in the neighborhood to put out a fire, but the fire is overwhelming," Cornyn said.

  • NFL player Taylor Rapp is selling NFTs to help fight anti-Asian hate

    LA Rams' Taylor Rapp speaks with Yahoo Finance about selling NFTs to fight anti Asian hate.

  • Americans want to travel to these destinations on these airlines to escape the pandemic

    Search data indicates the top destinations for pandemic weary Americans who are ready to hit the road, according to SimilarWeb.

  • Stocks Rise on Growth Outlook With Jobs in Focus: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. index futures rose with stocks as signs of faster job creation in the world’s largest economy fueled optimism about the global recovery. Oil climbed toward $60 per barrel before a meeting of OPEC and allies on extending production cuts.Contracts on the S&P 500 Index advanced before Friday’s U.S. nonfarm payrolls data that may show the quickest pace of hiring in five months. Nasdaq 100 futures increased 0.9%, while technology stocks gained in premarket trading. The Stoxx Europe 600 gauge headed for the longest streak of weekly gains this year. Longer-dated Treasury yields fell as investors weighed the prospects of President Joe Biden winning approval for his $2.25 trillion stimulus plan.Traders are jockeying for position before the Easter weekend after ADP’s March data showed U.S. private employers hired the most workers in six months. Biden’s ambitious plan to rebuild U.S. infrastructure has added to the growth outlook, even though Republican opposition to the plan raises questions about how much can actually be delivered.“There is still some room for recovery in stocks that will benefit from the economic recovery and the reopening trade,” Ania Aldrich, investment principal at Cambiar Investors LLC, said on Bloomberg TV. “There’s still a lot of growth that has to come and that’s not necessarily reflected in earnings yet.”Microsoft Corp. climbed 1.2% in premarket New York trading as the company’s multibillion-dollar deal to build customized versions of its HoloLens goggles for the U.S. Army moved forward. Western Digital Corp. gained 2.3% and Micron Technology Inc. increased 3.8% after a report the two companies are individually exploring a potential deal for Japan’s Kioxia Holdings Corp.Investors remain focused on inflation risk as central banks reassert their commitment to low interest rates. Traders for now are looking past worsening virus trends, such as lockdowns in France and Canada’s Ontario province.Read More: Navigating the Recovery Trade Is Getting a Whole Lot TrickierA gauge of Asia-Pacific shares rose for the first time in three days, with Hong Kong leading gains, after data signaled a pick-up in regional manufacturing. The emerging-market equity benchmark rebounded from Wednesday’s losses.Some key events to watch this week:OPEC+ meets to discuss production levels for May on Thursday.U.S. employment report for March on Friday.Good Friday starts the Easter weekend in countries including the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Australia and Canada.These are some of the main moves in financial markets:StocksFutures on the S&P 500 Index climbed 0.3% as of 12:18 p.m. London time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index increased 0.4%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index gained 0.8%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index advanced 1.3%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index gained 0.1%.The euro was little changed at $1.1735.The British pound was little changed at $1.3781.The onshore yuan weakened 0.3% to 6.574 per dollar.The Japanese yen weakened 0.1% to 110.79 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries fell two basis points to 1.72%.The yield on two-year Treasuries climbed less than one basis point to 0.16%.Germany’s 10-year yield dipped one basis point to -0.31%.Britain’s 10-year yield sank three basis points to 0.821%.Japan’s 10-year yield gained two basis points to 0.113%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude advanced 0.4% to $59.33 a barrel.Brent crude climbed 0.2% to $62.85 a barrel.Gold strengthened 0.3% to $1,712.07 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – March 31st, 2021

    It’s a mixed start to the day for the majors. A move through yesterday’s highs would support a breakout day ahead.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks dip, with tech shares under more pressure as Treasury yields rise

    The Dow staged a recovery that drove it to a new closing high, in spite of a portfolio meltdown by a hedge fund.

  • US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down slightly; tech trims losses as yields come off highs

    The S&P 500 ended down slightly on Tuesday, with investors selling tech-related growth shares following a rise in U.S. Treasury yields. The Nasdaq was on track for its first monthly loss since November following the recent rise in Treasury yields. "It's somewhat of a leadership-less market," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at Inverness Counsel in New York.

  • Keep on Buying These 3 EV Stocks, Says Analyst Following Conference

    Investors are always on the lookout for the next big thing, the next industry that will bring the great returns. Predicting what stock sector will blast off is an inexact science, at best; but like politics, stocks run downstream from culture. And right now, culture is all-in for clean energy and electric cars. Observing the electric vehicle (EV) stock sector for Colliers Securities is industry expert Michael Shlisky. Shlisky had an opportunity last week to meet virtually with management from numerous EV companies, in Colliers’ Spring Alternative Transportation Conference, giving him a chance to sharpen his view of the sector. EV stocks have dropped significantly in the past six weeks. However, Shlisky believes this "may be the perfect time for investors to test the waters for stocks that may have fallen too far, too fast…" The analyst added, "In our view, institutional investors who have been circling the sector may finally be able to take a fresh look, with valuations much lower in recent weeks.” Even though Shlisky sees current conditions offering an opening for investors to buy in at attractive valuations, he does note that the EV sector is likely to continue to face challenges in the near term. He recommends a two-year time frame for investors in the sector – and goes on to note several EV stocks that that investors should consider. We’ve opened up the TipRanks database to get the latest details on three of Shlisky’s stock picks; let’s take a look at them, and find out what brought this analyst to these stocks. Arcimoto, Inc. (FUV) The first EV stock we're looking at is Arcimoto, an Oregon-based EV maker specializing in a line it calls the Fun Electric Vehicle, or FUV. The FUV is Arcimoto’s flagship design, a three-wheel vehicle that seats two in a tandem arrangement, boats a top speed of 75 miles per hour and a 102 mile range on a single charge. The vehicle is designed for short-range, casual driving, or a mid-range regular commute to and from work. Arcimoto is taking orders for FUV, and the vehicle is already available on the West Coast and in Florida. In addition to the FUV, Arcimoto markets variants of the vehicle built on the same chassis and dual-motor front wheel drive design. The chief variants are the Deliverator, a light delivery truck specialized for the urban landscape, and the Rapid Responder, marketed to fire departments and emergency medical services. The Rapid Responder’s key selling point is directly related to the vehicle’s small size and maneuverability – it can reach places where large emergency trucks cannot, making it likely to be the ‘first on the scene.’ Arcimoto has unveiled a motorcycle-inspired Roadster model for customer orders. Arcimoto’s shares have seen their ups and downs – and all in recent months. The company’s stock grew an astounding 721% in 2020, and then gained another 177% to reach its peak – and all-time high – in early February of this year. Since then, the stock has slipped 64%, leading investors to ask, ‘What gives?’ The explanations are actually simple; in Wall Street’s general view, FUV gained dramatically last year when the EV sector as a whole did well, and gave back some of those gains when the combination of inflation worries, rising Treasury bond yields, and questions about how to value equities during the pandemic recovery put downward pressure on markets in February and March. Shlisky sees potential for Arcimoto – in fact, it is one of his ‘top picks’ in the sector – for both the near and mid-term, with a focus on the eponymous Fun Vehicle. He notes that Florida is seeing early success with the FUV. “Congruent with the numerous happy social-media posts we have noted in recent weeks, FUV is shipping to Florida in earnest. Management noted that another truck full of vehicles was en route as we spoke at the conference. Given the significant number of tourist attractions, closed-village communities, campuses and golf facilities, Florida is a leading pre-order state for FUV. The company plans multiple physical locations in the state, including rental fleets,” Shlisky noted. Of the company’s overall position, the analyst adds, “We can expect ongoing improvements in the production rate this year, scaling up to the new r-AMP facility and full-scale assembly capabilities next year.” Based on all of the above, Shlisky rates Arcimoto shares a Buy, and his $20 price target suggests it has room for 57% share appreciation this year. (To check out Shlisky’s track record, click here) Overall, there are two reviews on record for FUV, and they are evenly split Buy and Hold. This makes for a Moderate Buy consensus view, and the average price target of $14 implies a 6% upside from the trading price of $13.23. (See FUV stock analysis on TipRanks) ElectraMeccanica Vehicles (SOLO) ElectraMeccanica Vehicles represents a company vying for a similar niche to Arcimoto. The company markets a single-seat commuter EV, designed for the urban market and featuring an 80 mile per hour top speed, a 100 mile range, and three-wheel configuration. The chassis comes with more automotive-traditional body work than the FUV, a door on either side of the vehicle, and trunk for cargo stowage. The Solo vehicle is available for pre-order, but ElectraMeccanica has not yet begun deliveries. The company has selected Phoenix, Arizona as the location for a proposed factory complex, that will include light vehicle assembly along with battery pack and power electrics testing workshops. ElectraMeccanica is also starting to diversify the product line, with a pair of two-seat vehicles. These are the Tofino sports car and the Electric Roadster. Both feature more traditional automotive styling than the Solo, as well as significantly higher performance and range per charge. Like the Solo, both are available for pre-orders. ElectraMeccanica remains a truly speculative investment; the company has yet to report more than $250,000 in quarterly revenues. At the end of the 2020, the company reported using $10.5 million in cash for operations, up from $3.6 million the year-ago quarter. However, the company also reported having $129.5 million in cash on hand as of December 31; this is a dramatic improvement from the $8.6 million reported one year earlier. The company has plans to begin vehicle deliveries later this year. In his review of SOLO shares, Shlisky focuses on the upcoming vehicle deliveries as the major catalyst for ElectraMeccanica. “SOLO reiterated that it expects to make its first retail deliveries in 2021, most likely vehicles manufactured by the company's Chinese partner. The company also continues to roll out retail locations (20 in operation or announced, in total) to generate test-drives and incremental reservations…. SOLO has finally made its choice to build its assembly facility in Arizona; what we did not expect was its first official micro-mobility announcement at the same time. That said, this was something we had expected, given the SOLO model's place between a moped and an automobile, both of which are widely rented,” the analyst wrote. At the bottom line, Shlisky says simply, “The stock has been volatile, but we would stick with it as initial deliveries begin to reach driveways.” In line with those comments, Shlisky gives SOLO a Buy rating. His $7.50 price target implies an upside of ~60% in the next 12 months. Like the Colliers analyst, the rest of the Street is bullish on SOLO. 3 Buy ratings compared to no Holds or Sells add up to a Strong Buy consensus rating. At $8.92, the average price target is more aggressive than Shlisky's and implies upside potential of ~90%. (See SOLO stock analysis on TipRanks) Forum Merger III (FIII) Last but not least is Forum Merger III, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), which is in the late stages of the merger business combination process with Electric Last Mile Solutions. ELMS is an EV maker based in Troy, Michigan, not far from the Detroit heart of the US automotive industry. Electric Last Mile is working on an urban delivery van, a light cargo vehicle with 170 cubic feet of cargo space, a 150 mile range per charge – and a short 2-hour span for full charging. ELMS’ EV van is specifically designed to compete with class 1 gas-powered delivery vans. While it has a shorter range than the combustion vehicles, it does boast a larger cargo space than the leading gas-powered van. In addition, the ELMS vehicle comes with an on-board over-the-air digital connection, allowing fleet managers to collect real-time data on vehicle routing, tracking, and efficiency. The Urban Delivery Vehicles are available for pre-orders. While ELMS has not begun vehicle deliveries yet, it has acquired the production capacity it needs to meet anticipated demand. The company has a 675,000 square foot factory in Mishawaka, Indiana, and is ramping production capability to 100,000 commercial vehicles per year. The company has plans to begin production on the first 45,000 orders by the end of 3Q21. As mentioned above, Forum Merger III will be taking ELMS public. The merger was announced in December; when complete, the combined entity will take the name Electric Last Mile Solutions, and list on the NASDAQ with ‘ELMS’ as the ticker symbol. The combination will produce a company worth $1.4 billion, and is expected to generate $379 million in funds available for operations and growth. The upcoming SPAC merger got the attention of Colliers’ Shlisky, who describes ELMS as another of his ‘top picks’ in the EV space. “ELMS is one of the more-promising EV-CV stories this year... ELMS plans to launch a Class 1-2 delivery vehicle in 2021… assembled from kits at its already-built Indiana facility,” Shlisky opined. Shlisky goes on to outline the advantages of the vehicle, and its potential for future profitability: “[Its] Class 1-2 product has the same upfront cost as incumbent ICE vehicles, yet offers 35% or more cargo space, plus savings on fuel and maintenance from there. Following a 2020 in which US e-commerce activity increased over 30% and van production was down 15%, along with the exit of three important competitor models (10% share) in 2020-2021, there is a dire need for capacity and ELMS appears uniquely poised to fill that need, if execution is strong on the launch timeline. In our view, it all adds up to one of the more-promising EV-CV ideas.” Based on these comments, Shlisky recommends Buying FIII before the merger. His price target on the stock is $13, which implies an upside of 30% from current levels. All in all, FIII has a small, but vocal camp of bullish analysts. Out of the 2 analysts polled by TipRanks, both rate the stock a Buy. With a return potential of ~81%, the stock's 12-month consensus target price stands at $18.(See FIII stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for EV stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Stock Splits From Apple, Tesla: Reminders Of Qualcomm Warning

    Stock splits come in many shapes and sizes. Apple and Tesla are reminders of the importance in knowing which splits are warning signs.

  • Arizona's Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza wins Pac-12 Softball Player of the Week - March 30, 2021

    Arizona's Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza reached base in 12 of her 15 plate appearances in a series sweep over Oregon State, earning Pac-12 Player of the Week honors for the second time in 2021.

  • Stocks rally after Biden infrastructure boost

    Stock markets rose Thursday as investors weighed US President Joe Biden's economy-boosting infrastructure project against renewed Covid lockdowns.

  • GOP Gov. Kristi Noem’s Hot Take On Biden’s Infrastructure Bill Goes Down In Flames

    "Define infrastructure. I am not AT ALL convinced that you have even the most remote idea what it is," one Twitter critic hit back at the South Dakota Republican.

  • 3 Q1 Developments to Guide Course of Investing in 2021: 5 Picks

    We have narrowed down our search to five U.S. corporate bigwigs that have strong upside potential for 2021. These are: XOM, GS, DE, COP and MU.

  • Le Creuset's Hosting a Massive Sale Where Their Most Coveted Products Are Up to 70% Off

    Owning Le Creuset cookware is like owning a piece of art. They’re highly coveted, they’re of the highest quality, and, well, they can be pricey. That’s why, when we spot a Le Creuset sale, we’re quick to shop them. And so far this year, we’ve shopped some pretty solid sales, from Wayfair’s sale where the […]

  • One of World’s Greatest Hidden Fortunes Is Wiped Out in Days

    (Bloomberg) -- From his perch high above Midtown Manhattan, just across from Carnegie Hall, Bill Hwang was quietly building one of the world’s greatest fortunes.Even on Wall Street, few ever noticed him -- until suddenly, everyone did.Hwang and his private investment firm, Archegos Capital Management, are now at the center of one of the biggest margin calls of all time -- a multibillion-dollar fiasco involving secretive market bets that were dangerously leveraged and unwound in a blink.Hwang’s most recent ascent can be pieced together from stocks dumped by banks in recent days -- ViacomCBS Inc., Discovery Inc. GSX Techedu Inc., Baidu Inc. -- all of which had soared this year, sometimes confounding traders who couldn’t fathom why.One part of Hwang’s portfolio, which has been traded in blocks since Friday by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo & Co., was worth almost $40 billion last week. Bankers reckon that Archegos’s net capital -- essentially Hwang’s wealth -- had reached north of $10 billion. And as disposals keep emerging, estimates of his firm’s total positions keep climbing: tens of billions, $50 billion, even more than $100 billion.It evaporated in mere days.“I’ve never seen anything like this -- how quiet it was, how concentrated, and how fast it disappeared,” said Mike Novogratz, a career macro investor and former partner at Goldman Sachs who’s been trading since 1994. “This has to be one of the single greatest losses of personal wealth in history.”Late Monday in New York, Archegos broke days of silence on the episode.“This is a challenging time for the family office of Archegos Capital Management, our partners and employees,” Karen Kessler, a spokesperson for the firm, said in an emailed statement. “All plans are being discussed as Mr. Hwang and the team determine the best path forward.”The cascade of trading losses has reverberated from New York to Zurich to Tokyo and beyond, and leaves myriad unanswered questions, including the big one: How could someone take such big risks, facilitated by so many banks, under the noses of regulators the world over?One part of the answer is that Hwang set up as a family office with limited oversight and then employed financial derivatives to amass big stakes in companies without ever having to disclose them. Another part is that global banks embraced him as a lucrative customer, despite a record of insider trading and attempted market manipulation that drove him out of the hedge fund business a decade ago.A disciple of hedge-fund legend Julian Robertson, Sung Kook “Bill” Hwang shuttered Tiger Asia Management and Tiger Asia Partners after settling an SEC civil lawsuit in 2012 accusing them of insider trading and manipulating Chinese banks stocks. Hwang and the firms paid $44 million, and he agreed to be barred from the investment advisory industry.He soon opened Archegos -- Greek for “one who leads the way” -- and structured it as a family office.Family offices that exclusively manage one fortune are generally exempt from registering as investment advisers with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. So they don’t have to disclose their owners, executives or how much they manage -- rules designed to protect outsiders who invest in a fund. That approach makes sense for small family offices, but if they swell to the size of a hedge fund whale they can still pose risks, this time to outsiders in the broader market.“This does raise questions about the regulation of family offices once again,” said Tyler Gellasch, a former SEC aide who now runs the Healthy Markets trade group. “The question is if it’s just friends and family why do we care? The answer is that they can have significant market impacts, and the SEC’s regulatory regime even after Dodd-Frank doesn’t clearly reflect that.”Valuable CustomerArchegos established trading partnerships with firms including Nomura Holdings Inc., Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank AG and Credit Suisse Group AG. For a time after the SEC case, Goldman refused to do business with him on compliance grounds, but relented as rivals profited by meeting his needs.The full picture of his holdings is still emerging, and it’s not clear what positions derailed, or what hedges he had set up.One reason is that Hwang never filed a 13F report of his holdings, which every investment manager holding more than $100 million in U.S. equities must fill out at the end of each quarter. That’s because he appears to have structured his trades using total return swaps, essentially putting the positions on the banks’ balance sheets. Swaps also enable investors to add a lot of leverage to a portfolio.Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, for instance, are listed as the largest holders of GSX Techedu, a Chinese online tutoring company that’s been repeatedly targeted by short sellers. Banks may own shares for a variety of reasons that include hedging swap exposures from trades with their customers.‘Unhappy Investors’Goldman increased its position 54% in January, according to regulatory filings. Overall, banks reported holding at least 68% of GSX’s outstanding shares, according to a Bloomberg analysis of filings. Banks held at least 40% of IQIYI Inc, a Chinese video entertainment company, and 29% of ViacomCBS -- all of which Archegos had bet on big.“I’m sure there are a number of really unhappy investors who have bought those names over the last couple of weeks,” and now regret it, Doug Cifu, chief executive officer of electronic-trading firm Virtu Financial Inc., said Monday in an interview on Bloomberg TV. He predicted regulators will examine whether “there should be more transparency and disclosure by a family office.”Without the need to market his fund to external investors, Hwang’s strategies and performance remained secret from the outside world. Even as his fortune swelled, the 50-something kept a low profile. Despite once working for Robertson’s Tiger Management, he wasn’t well-known on Wall Street or in New York social circles.Hwang is a trustee of the Fuller Theology Seminary, and co-founder of the Grace and Mercy Foundation, whose mission is to serve the poor and oppressed. The foundation had assets approaching $500 million at the end of 2018, according to its latest filing.“It’s not all about the money, you know,” he said in a rare interview with a Fuller Institute executive in 2018, in which he spoke about his calling as an investor and his Christian faith. “It’s about the long term, and God certainly has a long-term view.”His extraordinary run of fortune turned early last week as ViacomCBS Inc. announced a secondary offering of its shares. Its stock price plunged 9% the next day.The value of other securities believed to be in Archegos’ portfolio based on the positions that were block traded followed.By Thursday’s close, the value of the portfolio fell 27% -- more than enough to wipe out the equity of an investor who market participants estimate was six to eight times levered.It’s also hurt some of the banks that served Hwang. Nomura and Credit Suisse warned of “significant” losses in the wake of the selloff and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. has flagged a potential $300 million loss.“You have to wonder who else is out there with one of these invisible fortunes,” said Novogratz. “The psychology of all that leverage with no risk management, it’s almost nihilism.”(Updates with latest bank to detail exposure in penultimate paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • What Are the Roth 401(k) Contribution Limits?

    Understand the current contribution limits for designated Roth 401(k) accounts, including additional allowable payments for those nearing retirement.