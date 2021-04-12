Stock market news live updates: Stock futures drift slightly higher

Emily McCormick
·Reporter
·3 min read

undefined

Stock futures opened in slightly positive territory Monday evening following a mild session of market moves earlier in the day, with the S&P 500 and Dow closing narrowly below record levels. 

Contracts on the S&P 500 ticked up as the overnight session kicked off. During the regular session, the three major indexes meandered in another relatively low-volume trading day. Shares of Dow component Intel (INTC) stabilized in late trading after dropping 4% earlier, following an announcement that Nvidia (NVDA) was developing its own server microprocessors, encroaching on a key profit source of Intel's business. 

Traders have been looking ahead to more action later this week, with a print on consumer price inflation due out Tuesday and a host of big bank earnings slated for release later this week. 

The Commerce Department's headline consumer price index (CPI) is expected to rise by more than 2% year-over-year for the first time since February 2020, as prices begin to bounce above last year's pandemic-pressured levels. And on the earnings front, banks are likely to be the first industry to report a strong rise in profits to coincide with the recovering economy, with earnings results from companies across the S&P 500 to follow in the coming weeks. 

"We've still got a lot of fuel in the tank as far as the economy is concerned," James Bruderman, 1879 Advisors Vice Chairman, told Yahoo Finance. "We're still poised, I think, in the early stages of the recovery, maybe getting a little bit into the growth stage. But I think we've got a lot of runway – especially with all the stimulus that's yet to be spent – to let earnings continue to support and maybe even provide some more upside." 

"Where we are in the economic cycle, I'm feeling rather confidence about the prospects for equities," Bruderman added. "That being said ... the risk of any shock can certainly have a little bit more of a multiplicative effect given those higher valuations." 

6:10 p.m. ET: Stock futures open slightly higher

Here's where markets were trading Monday evening: 

  • S&P 500 futures (ES=F): 4,123.25, up 3 points or 0.07%

  • Dow futures (YM=F): 33,642.00, up 11 points or 0.03%

  • Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): 13,838.00, up 19.25 points or 0.14%

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2021 -- Pedestrians walk in front of the New York Stock Exchange NYSE, in New York, United States, Jan. 8, 2021. U.S. employers slashed 140,000 jobs in December, the first monthly decline since April 2020, as the recent COVID-19 spikes disrupted labor market recovery, the Labor Department reported Friday. The unemployment rate, which has been trending down over the past seven months, remained unchanged at 6.7 percent, according to the monthly employment report. (Photo by Michael Nagle/Xinhua via Getty) (Xinhua/Michael Nagle via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2021 -- Pedestrians walk in front of the New York Stock Exchange NYSE, in New York, United States, Jan. 8, 2021. U.S. employers slashed 140,000 jobs in December, the first monthly decline since April 2020, as the recent COVID-19 spikes disrupted labor market recovery, the Labor Department reported Friday. The unemployment rate, which has been trending down over the past seven months, remained unchanged at 6.7 percent, according to the monthly employment report. (Photo by Michael Nagle/Xinhua via Getty) (Xinhua/Michael Nagle via Getty Images)

Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter: @emily_mcck

Read more from Emily:

Recommended Stories

  • General Electric (GE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    General Electric (GE) closed at $13.59 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.07% move from the prior day.

  • Microsoft to Acquire Nuance for $19.6 Billion in Health-Care Bet

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. is buying speech-recognition pioneer Nuance Communications Inc. in an all-cash deal valued at $19.6 billion, gaining artificial-intelligence technology aimed at helping doctors predict patients’ needs and upgrading hospitals’ digital record-keeping.The software giant is offering to purchase Nuance at $56 a share, a 23% premium to Friday’s close, according to a statement Monday, which confirmed an earlier Bloomberg report. The deal marks Microsoft’s largest acquisition since LinkedIn Corp.The transaction value is derived by the $56 a share multiplied by about 350 million fully diluted shares of Nuance, including stock options and stock awards. The acquisition will decrease earnings by less than 1% in the year that begins July 1 and start to add to profit the following year, Microsoft said.Microsoft is tapping the company tied to the Siri voice technology to develop solutions that free doctors from note-taking and better determine health-care needs. It has been working with Nuance for two years on AI software that helps clinicians capture patient discussions and integrate them into electronic health records, and combining the speech technology company’s products into its Teams chat app for telehealth appointments.“The Nuance deal is a strategic no-brainer,” Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives wrote in a note Monday. It “fits like a glove into its health-care endeavors at a time in which hospitals and doctors are embracing next-generation AI capabilities,” Ives said, also praising Nuance Chief Executive Officer Mark Benjamin for leading a turnaround that has made his company a “unique asset” for Microsoft.Under Benjamin, Nuance has narrowed its focus and separated peripheral businesses, such as Cerence Inc., the automotive AI unit that was spun off two years ago. It also sold its imaging division to Thoma Bravo’s Kofax for $400 million, and zoomed in instead on partnerships with health-care providers and the biggest electronic medical records companies.Although the companies have partnered for two years, “together we can really bend the curve around health care – really improve the health outcomes and reduce costs,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in an interview. “Every provider, that’s what they want coming out of this pandemic, they want to look for a trusted partner, in this case the combination of Nuance and Microsoft, to help them.”Microsoft has been trying to make inroads into the health-care sector, selling more cloud software to hospitals and doctors. As AI software gets better at parsing language and predicting medical needs, Nuance and Microsoft may be able to develop technology that searches for certain words in health records to make better suggestions to doctors for patient care. The acquisition is likely to deepen competition between Microsoft and Amazon.com Inc. The retail giant in recent years has pushed to sell its cloud-computing services and Alexa voice software to health-care companies. And Amazon and Alphabet Inc.’s Google are both also investing heavily in the field of artificial intelligence.As of Friday, Nuance’s shares had climbed 3.4% this year, giving the company that laid the groundwork for the technology used in Apple Inc.’s Siri a market value of almost $13 billion. The gain still trailed the 9.9% jump in the S&P 500 Index, while Microsoft added 15%. Microsoft shares were little changed Monday in New York, and Nuance rose 17%.Microsoft expects the deal to close this calendar year, and Nuance’s Benjamin will join Microsoft, retaining the CEO title and reporting to Microsoft cloud chief Scott Guthrie. Nuance’s financial results will be included as part of Microsoft’s intelligent cloud unit.Nuance, whose products include Dragon speech-recognition software, had net income of $91 million on revenue of $1.48 billion for its fiscal year ending Sept. 30., after losing $217 million the previous year.Nuance already has partnerships with large electronic medical records companies like Epic Systems Corp. and Cerner Corp., and Microsoft plans to continue those, Nadella said. The goal is “absolutely not” to try to replace those companies, he said. “If anything we want to double down on our partnership with Epic and Cerner.”Nuance and Microsoft also plan to offer the Dragon Ambient Experience software, used to ease how clinicians document patient care, in other industries where AI tools to turn speech into records can be useful, Benjamin said.Microsoft has also been increasingly focused on health care. In May, the software maker unveiled a package of industry-specific cloud software, and has also hired executives with medical backgrounds and researching machine learning and AI tools for areas including clinical trials.“The more we worked together, the more we realized that we’re solving some of the greatest, most challenging and complex scenarios and speed matters,” Benjamin said in an interview.Coincidentally, one of Microsoft’s Boston-area offices is located right next to Nuance’s headquarters.Still ActiveWith a market value of $1.93 trillion, the most in the world after Apple, Microsoft remains active on the deals front.Last month, Bloomberg News reported that the software giant was in talks to acquire Discord Inc., a video-game chat community, for more than $10 billion. It also bought video-game maker Zenimax Media Inc. for $7.5 billion in cash in a deal that closed this year.The Nuance deal would rank as Microsoft’s second-largest acquisition, behind the 2016 LinkedIn purchase at an equity value of more than $26 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The company, which had more than $130 billion in cash and short-term investments at the close of last year, said it will continue its stock buyback program, despite spending cash on Nuance.Microsoft entered the artificial intelligence space decades ago with research projects and an early focus by co-founder Bill Gates on finding ways to make it easier for people to speak to computers using plain English.The Nuance purchase will complement efforts in recent years, where Microsoft has assigned thousands of employees to its AI work and released tools customers can use to build applications that understand and translate speech, recognize images and detect anomalies. The company views AI as a key driver of future sales of cloud services.(Updates with analyst’s comment in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Is Home Depot Stock A Buy Right Now After Q4 Earnings? Here's What Earnings, Charts Show

    Home Depot is one of the biggest companies in the United States and a stock leader on the Dow Jones industrials, but is Home Depot stock a buy right now?

  • 4 Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch In April 2021: Apple Sells Off

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average remain near record highs at the end of March, as the current stock market rally continues. The best Dow Jones stocks to buy and watch in April 2021 are Apple, Boeing, Disney and Microsoft.

  • Why Marijuana Stocks Went to Pot Monday

    Investors came into the new week on a downbeat note, consolidating substantial gains from last week that sent the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) to new record heights.

  • Why Energy Fuels Stock Fell as Much as 11% Today

    Shares of the uranium miner have been hot because of a strategic shift. A little cold water may have been splashed on the idea this weekend.

  • Vltava Wants Berkshire (BRK-A)’s Share Price to Remain as Low as Possible for as Long as Possible

    Vltava Fund, an investment management firm, published its first quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Vltava Fund’s NAV jumped over the next 365 days (23 March 2020 – 23 March 2021) almost by 90%. The Vltava Fund portfolio as a whole had a P/E of 12.7 at the […]

  • 5 ETFs That Gained Investors' Love Last Week

    The rally came on the back of a rebound in technology stocks as investors focused on prospects for an economic rebound, shrugging off concerns over inflation.

  • Is BHF Stock A Buy or Sell?

    After several tireless days we have finished crunching the numbers from nearly 900 13F filings issued by the elite hedge funds and other investment firms that we track at Insider Monkey, which disclosed those firms’ equity portfolios as of December 31st. The results of that effort will be put on display in this article, as […]

  • Tesla rallies after Canaccord upgrades rating, says it is like Apple

    Shares of Tesla climbed 3% on Monday after Canaccord Genuity raised its rating on the electric car maker to "buy" and compared its brand to Apple. Canaccord Genuity analyst Jed Dorsheimer upgraded Tesla to "buy" from "hold" and increased his price target to $1,071, the second highest among 37 analysts tracked by Refinitiv. "TSLA is rapidly creating an Apple-esque ecosystem of energy products, harmonized in electrification, to become The Brand in energy storage," Dorsheimer wrote in a client note focused on Tesla's battery technology and residential energy products.

  • Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Canadian Solar (CSIQ) closed at $43.27 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.23% move from the prior day.

  • Biden Reassures Chip Summit of Bipartisan Support for Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden told companies vying with each other for a sharply constrained global supply of semiconductors that he has bipartisan support for government funding to address a shortage that has idled automakers worldwide.During a White House meeting with more than a dozen chief executive officers on Monday, Biden read from a letter from 23 senators and 42 House members backing his proposal for $50 billion for semiconductor manufacturing and research.“Both sides of the aisle are strongly supportive of what we’re proposing and where I think we can really get things done for the American people,” Biden said. “Now let me quote from the letter. It says, ‘The Chinese Communist Party is aggressively -- plans to reorient and dominate the semiconductor supply chain,’ and it goes into how much money will be they’re pouring into being able to do that.”Chief executives including General Motors Co. CEO Mary Barra, Ford Motor Co. CEO James D. Farley, Jr., and Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet and Google participated in the virtual summit.White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the meeting showed the administration is serious about addressing supply-chain constraints and softening the blow for affected companies and workers.National Economic Council director Brian Deese and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan hosted the meeting, with Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo also participating. Companies invited to join included Dell Technologies Inc., Intel Corp., Medtronic Plc, Northrop Grumman Corp., HP Inc., Cummins Inc., Micron Technology Inc., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., AT&T Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co., as well as GM, Ford and Alphabet Inc.Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said in an interview after the meeting that the White House and Congress are working aggressively to support the semiconductor industry with more domestic manufacturing, research and development as well as efforts to build the workforce.The administration intended to highlight elements of the president’s proposed $2.25 trillion infrastructure-focused plan that they believe would improve supply-chain resilience, a White House official said. The agenda also included discussions about the auto industry’s transition to clean energy, job creation and ensuring U.S. economic competitiveness, the official added.Many of the lawmakers supporting additional funding for semiconductors want to see the measure in a standalone competitiveness bill aimed at China, not as part of Biden’s infrastructure package, as it is now. The China bill has some bipartisan support and could have a quicker path through Congress.Intel, Micron, GM, A&T on Roster for White House Chips MeetingBut exactly how to spend and allocate the semiconductor funding is a source of debate among automakers and other consumers of chips, as well as the semiconductor companies themselves.Carmakers are pushing for a portion of the money to be reserved for vehicle-grade chips, warning of a potential 1.3 million shortfall in car and light-duty truck production in the U.S. this year if their industry isn’t given priority.Yet makers of other electronic devices affected by the chip shortage, such as computers and mobile phones, have taken issue with the carmakers’ demands, worried their industries will suffer. The debate was also a factor in the White House meeting.“There were many, many voices saying, ‘hey, we can’t just start carving things up for particular industries. We need a solution that works in the medium and long term and that are sensitive to some of the unique challenges of the immediate term,’” Gelsinger said in the interview. “I think we’re working pretty well through that process right now. Nobody will be entirely happy but we’re heading in a good direction.”The White House has not taken a public position on the issue but has indicated privately to semiconductor industry leaders that it would not support special treatment for one industry, according to people familiar with the matter.Matt Blunt, president of the American Automotive Policy Council, which lobbies for Ford, General Motors and Stellantis NV (formerly Fiat Chrysler Automobiles), expressed optimism that the Biden administration would at least consider his industry’s arguments.Congress Weighs Countering China on Chips, GOP Wary of Cost (1)He said the White House has not endorsed any specific plans for setting aside money for carmakers, but administration officials “understand why the proposal was made.”To avoid future chip shortages, Blunt’s group proposed that at least 25% of any federal support for the construction of semiconductor factories must go to U.S. facilities that commit to allocating at least 25% of their capacity to automotive-grade chips.John Neuffer, president and chief executive officer of the Semiconductor Industry Association, said the industry understands “the difficulty the auto sector is feeling right now, and chipmakers are working hard to ramp up production to meet demand in the short term.”For the long term, he said, the industry needs a boost in domestic production and innovation across the board “so all sectors of our economy have access to the chips they need, and that requires swiftly enacting federal investments in semiconductor manufacturing and research.”(updates with comments from Intel CEO Gelsinger in paragraph seven, twelve)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Chip Shortages Are A Tailwind For Semiconductor Stocks

    Several Wall Street analysts pounded the table for semiconductor stocks on Monday, saying that lingering chip shortages are a positive sign for the sector. Nvidia was called a top pick.

  • US STOCKS-Wall St ends lower as investors await earnings, inflation data

    The S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrial average ended lower on Monday, with investors waiting for cues from the upcoming corporate earnings season and a key inflation report later this week. Big Wall Street names are due to kick off earnings season on Wednesday, giving new catalysts to buy or sell off stocks in a record-high market. "Investors are now going to pay close attention to earnings season, because this is the time where they are expecting guidance from companies, where valuations start to matter again," said Ed Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

  • ‘Don’t fight the Fed,’ Goldman says. These stocks can benefit from higher inflation.

    U.S. stocks look set to start Monday on the back foot ahead of key inflation data and earnings reports later in the week.

  • EH ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 19, 2021 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ehang Holdings Limited Limited Shareholders

    New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2021) - The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Ehang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.Class Period: December 12, 2019 and February 16, 2021Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 19, 2021Learn more about your recoverable losses in EH:http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/ehang-holdings-limited-loss-submission-form?id=14597&from=5The filed complaint alleges that Ehang Holdings Limited made materially false and/or misleading statements ...

  • Bank earnings, retail sales: What to know this week

    A deluge of corporate earnings results and economic data due for release this week will test investors after the stock market's latest record-setting rally.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall With Bull Market Rally Running: Alibaba Jumps After Fine; 5 Stocks Near Buy Points

    The market rally has improved dramatically, but could be due for a pullback. Square, JPMorgan and Apple supplier Skyworks are near buy points.

  • China Auto Sales on Fast Track: Will it Hit a Speed Bump?

    Vehicle sales in China soar for the 12th straight month in March and rise 76% year over year for Q1. However, the global chip crunch is likely to play a killjoy in the coming quarters.

  • The Cast of Shameless: Where Are They Now?

    Showtime's longest-running show has entered its eleventh and final season since its 2011 debut. For nine seasons, Rossum played Fiona, the oldest of the five Gallagher children who hail from Chicago's South Side. Although nothing has been announced, fans are anticipating Rossum will return as a surprise during the show's final season.