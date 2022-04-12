Stock market news live updates: Stock futures open higher ahead of earnings reports

Emily McCormick
·Reporter
·4 min read

U.S. stock futures opened higher Tuesday evening after a choppy day in markets, as investors digested another hot print on inflation and looked ahead to a busy day of earnings on Wednesday.

Contracts on the S&P 500 were flat to slightly positive. The index closed lower for a third straight session during the regular trading day on Tuesday, and both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite also declined.

Investors on Wednesday are set to receive a number of quarterly reports from some major U.S. companies and stock index components. These will include JPMorgan Chase (JPM) — the largest U.S. bank by assets — along with Bed, Bath & Beyond (BBBY), BlackRock (BLK) and Delta Air Lines (DAL).

These reports will help set the tone for what is expected to be a much milder quarter for earnings growth than in recent periods, as companies grapple with rising labor, raw material and transportation costs, and lap last year's initial reopening-fueled jump in activity. Across the S&P 500, companies in aggregate are expected to report year-over-year earnings growth of just 4.5%, which if realized, would mark the slowest rate since the fourth quarter of 2020, according to FactSet.

"This earnings season becomes one of the most important earnings seasons because it's going to give you a lot of insight into which companies ... have that durable demand, which companies have that pricing power," Kristen Bitterly, Citi head of global wealth investments, told Yahoo Finance Live on Tuesday.

"Even in decades like the 1970s, when we had extreme inflation, large-cap quality U.S. equity shares were able to double their share price over that period," she added. "So that's the pocket of the market where we're confidently either staying invested or getting invested."

And indeed, inflation has remained a primary concern for investors, threatening to weigh further on both consumers' wallets and corporate profits. The Bureau of Labor Statistics' March Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed inflation rose at the fastest rate since late 1981 last month, jumping by a slightly faster-than-expected 8.5% over last year.

However, some economists suggested the report was not all bad news, and showed some tentative signs of a peak in the rate of price increases.

"The CPI report I think actually has a little bit more good news in it than it appears right on the surface ... there're a number of things in here that suggests that we're starting to see inflation peak, and it will roll over in the next few months," Tom Simmons, Jefferies fixed income money market economist, told Yahoo Finance Live on Tuesday. "[It's] important to keep in mind that CPI, for March, the reference period here was right after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. So really, it's capturing the most acute period of gasoline price increases. And we've seen them already starting to soften in the market a little bit in the few weeks since."

"The other thing is that services ex-energy — and if you strip out the airline component — that was actually a little bit softer as well than the last few months," he added. "Housing actually came in a little bit softer in the last few months as well, and goods ex-energy also are coming in a little bit softer as well. So you know, the consumer has been pretty well able to weather the storm here with inflation."

6:10 p.m. ET Tuesday: Stock futures head for a lower open

Here's where markets were trading Tuesday evening before the opening bell:

  • S&P 500 futures (ES=F): +4.25 points (+0.1%) to 4,397.25

  • Dow futures (YM=F): +33 points (+0.1%) to 34,172.00

  • Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): +17.75 points (+0.13%) to 13,962.75

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 12: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during afternoon trading on April 12, 2022 in New York City. Data released this morning showed that inflation rose 8.5 percent in March, the highest annual increase since December 1981, amid energy prices soaring due to Russia&#39;s war in Ukraine. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 12: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during afternoon trading on April 12, 2022 in New York City. Data released this morning showed that inflation rose 8.5 percent in March, the highest annual increase since December 1981, amid energy prices soaring due to Russia's war in Ukraine. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Recommended Stories

  • Bed Bath & Beyond earnings will be ‘very, very terrible,’ strategist says

    Bed Bath & Beyond has had a rough go as of late, with lackluster financial results in the previous few fiscal quarters weighing down its stock price. And with the company set to post fiscal Q4 2021 earnings on April 13 before market open, Loop Capital Managing Director Anthony Chukumba believes the outlook for the report seems bleak.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks reverse earlier gains to close lower with inflation data in focus

    U.S. stocks pared gains and fell in the final hour of trading Tuesday to close a second straight session in the red as investors assessed fresh inflation data out of Washington that showed prices in March further accelerated to a new 40-year high.

  • JPMorgan earnings preview: Bank expected to report lackluster Q1 results

    JPMorgan Chase & Co., the largest U.S. bank by assets, is the first among a lineup of mega banks set to unveil first quarter results this week as earnings season kicks off.

  • The No. 1 factor that will set stocks apart this earnings season

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

  • ‘Calamity’ may be coming, stock-market setup similar to 1999: Jeffrey Gundlach

    A “calamity” is coming for markets, potentially in 2023, Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive officer and chief investment officer of DoubleLine, said Tuesday on stage at the Exchange ETF conference in Miami.

  • Charles Schwab Says Now Is the Time to Add This Asset to Your Retirement Portfolio

    The first quarter of 2022 has been difficult for retirement savers and retirees alike, and according to investment firm Charles Schwab, it was one of the worst quarters for fixed-income in decades. However, the rising yields and changed Federal Reserve … Continue reading → The post Charles Schwab Says Now Is the Time to Add This Asset to Your Retirement Portfolio appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Safe Investment That Will Soon Yield Almost 10%

    The March surge in the consumer-price index is the latest boon to buyers of U.S. savings bonds that are adjusted for inflation, known as I Bonds.

  • The silver lining of surging inflation: I-bond yields should climb above 9%

    CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –Want to lock in a greater-than-8% return with U.S. Treasurys over the next 12 months? Of course you would, especially given the higher-than-expected inflation numbers reported this week, with the Consumer Price Index rising 8.5% over the last 12 months. The one-year Treasury yield currently stands at just 1.9%.

  • New California bill proposes four-day workweek for larger companies

    Yahoo Finance Live examines the proposed legislation in California that would limit workdays and work hours in large businesses and how similar proposals are believed to affect worker productivity.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally On Inflation Report Fizzles As Fed Sends This Hawkish Signal; What To Do Now

    Tuesday's stock market rally following the CPI inflation report fizzled as a top Fed official called for aggressive action.

  • Tesla Roadster reservations are back — with a big deposit

    For those who worship at the altar of Tesla, another (financial) offering can be made. Tesla has once again, albeit quietly, made reservations available for the second-gen Tesla Roadster.

  • Nvidia Is Piling Up Some Very Bad News

    The bad streak continues for Nvidia . The semiconductor manufacturer starts the second quarter as it ended the first: badly. During the week of April 4 to April 8, the company known for its graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence saw its market capitalization falling from $665.1 billion on April 1 to $576.1 billion on April 8.

  • Retail expert: ‘The mall is not dead’ despite increase in online shopping

    Natalie Kotlyar, BDO National Managing Partner, Industry Groups & Retail & Consumer Products National Industry Leader, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about misconceptions on the state of mall retail, trends in online and in-person shopping, and the commercial real estate industry in relation to mall and warehouse spaces.

  • Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age

    A recent study from the career experts Zety says that 40% of respondents fear retirement more than death. And almost nine in 10 responded that their biggest retirement fear is not having enough income. For married couples, planning retirement for two people can … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Buffett needed two weeks for $11.6 billion Alleghany purchase, balked at Goldman fee

    Warren Buffett needed just two weeks to put together Berkshire Hathaway Inc's $11.6 billion takeover of Alleghany Corp, its largest acquisition in six years, even as he balked at paying the insurer's banking fee, a regulatory filing on Monday shows. Alleghany said its Chief Executive Officer Joseph Brandon met with Buffett for dinner in New York City on March 7, where after some "casual conversation" Buffett offered $850 per share in cash for the company, less the fee for bankers at Goldman Sachs.

  • Ambev to focus more on the long term, less at market gain, says CEO

    Brazilian brewer Ambev SA is more concerned with improving return on invested capital than with its market share, said its Chief Executive Jean Jereissati Neto on Tuesday. "When we stop looking at market share all week, we get more free to work on the long term," said the CEO during the first of two days of company presentations to investors and analysts. The first day of the company's presentations was focused on the various business digitalization initiatives that Ambev, part of Belgium's Anheuser-Busch InBev SA, is implementing to expand its revenue base beyond simply selling beverages.

  • U.S. stocks end lower in choppy session after data shows inflation running hottest since 1981

    A bounce by U.S. stocks loses steam in afternoon trade as investors question whether the sharpest rise in the consumer price index in more than 40 years marks peak inflation.

  • Credit determinations committee is asked question on Russia potential failure to pay

    LONDON (Reuters) -The EMEA Credit Derivatives Determinations Committee (CDDC) has been asked on Monday whether a potential failure to pay occurred on Russia's hard-currency bonds, possibly bringing payout on billions of dollars in default insurance a step closer. Russia made a payment due on April 4 on two sovereign bond in roubles rather than the dollars it was mandated to pay under the terms of the instruments. Credit Default Swaps (CDS) are a way of insuring the buyer against exposure to specific risks, in this case Russia defaulting on its sovereign debt.

  • JPMorgan Earnings Preview: The Must-Know Levels Ahead of Earnings

    JPMorgan stock has not been performing well, but you could say that for many of the bank stocks out there. Currently, JPMorgan stock is working on its sixth straight monthly decline. With earnings season set to begin in earnest on Wednesday with JPMorgan kicking things off for the banks, bulls are hopeful that the bank can turn its trend around.

  • Credit determinations committee agrees to look into Russia's potential failure to pay

    The EMEA Credit Derivatives Determinations Committee (CDDC) on Tuesday accepted a request to address the question of whether a potential failure to pay occurred on Russia's hard-currency bonds, possibly bringing payout on billions of dollars in default insurance a step closer. Russia made a payment due on April 4 on two sovereign bonds in roubles rather than the dollars it was mandated to pay under the terms of the instruments. Credit Default Swaps (CDS) are a way of insuring the buyer against exposure to specific risks, in this case Russia defaulting on its sovereign debt.