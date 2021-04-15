Stock market news live updates: Stock futures point to a higher open
Stock futures rose Thursday morning after a mixed session a day earlier, with traders awaiting the next batch of earnings results and a slew of economic data Thursday morning.
Contracts on the Dow gained more than 150 points, or about 0.5%, after the index hit a record intraday high during Wednesday's regular session. Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also rose to reverse declines from a day earlier. Shares of Coinbase (COIN), the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S., jumped more than 6% in early trading after closing below its opening trade price in a volatile first day on the public markets.
Traders are looking ahead to a key print on the strength of the U.S. consumer on Thursday, with the Commerce Department's March retail sales report due for release. Consensus economists expect to see a 5.8% jump in monthly retail sales, with stimulus checks and easing social distancing standards helping fuel the biggest gain in retail sales since January. Meanwhile, a new print on weekly jobless claims will likely show a decline in the number of individuals filing for first-time unemployment benefits.
Members of the Federal Reserve has also underscored the recent pick-up in economic activity. In the Fed's Beige Book, or collection of anecdotes about economic conditions across the Fed districts, the central bank noted that "national activity accelerated to a moderate pace from late February to early April," with the leisure and hospitality industry especially boosted by rising demand for travel.
Other economist agreed with this assessment.
“We expect a strong rebound in growth in the second half of the year driven by vaccines, by improving virus trends, and the opening of the service sector,” Wilmington Trust's Rhea Thomas told Yahoo Finance. “All of those will come with a rebound in consumer demand that will push inflation higher as well as interest rates.”
But even given the recovery, central bank officials have stuck to their script that the economy still needs significant support as it emerges from the pandemic. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said during remarks at The Economic Club in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday that the Fed's criteria for considering an interest rate hike would not likely be reached before 2022, and that the central bank was inclined to taper its aggressive asset purchase program "well before" moving on rates.
7:22 a.m. ET: UnitedHealth shares jump after topping Q1 estimates, raising full-year guidance, but still cites virus-related impacts
Dow component UnitedHealth (UNH) posted first-quarter results and full-year guidance that came in stronger than expected.
The managed care company delivered adjusted earnings of $5.31 per share on revenue of $70.2 billion, with both metrics growing over last year and beating expectations for $4.40 per share on revenue of $69.3 billion, according to Bloomberg data. UnitedHealth sees adjusted earnings coming in between $18.10 and $18.60 per share for the full year, versus prior guidance for between $17.75 and $18.25 a share.
The guidance still includes an expected impact of $1.80 per share due to virus-related disruptions, however.
"This outlook continues to include approximately $1.80 per share in potential net unfavorable impact to accommodate continuing COVID-19 effects, such as: testing and treatment costs; the residual impact of people having deferred care in 2020; and unemployment and other economy-driven factors. COVID-19 treatment and testing during the quarter was higher than expected, paired with higher elective care deferral patterns," the company said in a statement.
7:16 a.m. ET: PepsiCo shares tick up after posted Q1 earnings, sales that topped estimates
Shares of PepsiCo (PEP) edged higher in early trading after the food and beverage giant posted first-quarter results that beat expectations, driven by an ongoing trend toward eating at home during the pandemic.
First-quarter core earnings per share were $1.21, or better than the $1.12 expected. Net revenue of $14.82 billion grew 7% over last year, or slightly slower than the 9% growth rate from the fourth quarter, but beat estimates for $14.55 billion.
"Following our first quarter results, we have greater confidence in delivering on our financial guidance for the full year," CEO Ramon Laguarta said in a press statement.
7:12 a.m. ET Thursday: Stock futures rise
Here's where markets were trading Thursday morning:
S&P 500 futures (ES=F): 4,138.50, up 20.5 point or 0.5%
Dow futures (YM=F): 33782.00, up 158 points or 0.47%
Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): 13,894.00, up 95.25 points or 0.69%
Crude (CL=F): -$0.08 (-0.13%) to $63.07 a barrel
Gold (GC=F): +$11.20 (+0.65%) to $1,747.50 per ounce
10-year Treasury (^TNX): -1.9 bps to yield 1.617%
6:01 p.m. ET Wednesday: Stock futures trade higher
Here's where markets were trading Wednesday evening:
S&P 500 futures (ES=F): 4,123.00, up 5 point or 0.12%
Dow futures (YM=F): 33,657.00, up 33 points or 0.1%
Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): 13,824.00, up 25.25 points or 0.18%
