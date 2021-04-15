Stock market news live updates: Stock futures point to a higher open

Emily McCormick
·Reporter
·5 min read

Stock futures rose Thursday morning after a mixed session a day earlier, with traders awaiting the next batch of earnings results and a slew of economic data Thursday morning.

Contracts on the Dow gained more than 150 points, or about 0.5%, after the index hit a record intraday high during Wednesday's regular session. Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also rose to reverse declines from a day earlier. Shares of Coinbase (COIN), the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S., jumped more than 6% in early trading after closing below its opening trade price in a volatile first day on the public markets. 

Traders are looking ahead to a key print on the strength of the U.S. consumer on Thursday, with the Commerce Department's March retail sales report due for release. Consensus economists expect to see a 5.8% jump in monthly retail sales, with stimulus checks and easing social distancing standards helping fuel the biggest gain in retail sales since January. Meanwhile, a new print on weekly jobless claims will likely show a decline in the number of individuals filing for first-time unemployment benefits.

Members of the Federal Reserve has also underscored the recent pick-up in economic activity. In the Fed's Beige Book, or collection of anecdotes about economic conditions across the Fed districts, the central bank noted that "national activity accelerated to a moderate pace from late February to early April," with the leisure and hospitality industry especially boosted by rising demand for travel. 

Other economist agreed with this assessment. 

“We expect a strong rebound in growth in the second half of the year driven by vaccines, by improving virus trends, and the opening of the service sector,” Wilmington Trust's Rhea Thomas told Yahoo Finance. “All of those will come with a rebound in consumer demand that will push inflation higher as well as interest rates.”

But even given the recovery, central bank officials have stuck to their script that the economy still needs significant support as it emerges from the pandemic. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said during remarks at The Economic Club in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday that the Fed's criteria for considering an interest rate hike would not likely be reached before 2022, and that the central bank was inclined to taper its aggressive asset purchase program "well before" moving on rates.

7:22 a.m. ET: UnitedHealth shares jump after topping Q1 estimates, raising full-year guidance, but still cites virus-related impacts 

Dow component UnitedHealth (UNH) posted first-quarter results and full-year guidance that came in stronger than expected.

The managed care company delivered adjusted earnings of $5.31 per share on revenue of $70.2 billion, with both metrics growing over last year and beating expectations for $4.40 per share on revenue of $69.3 billion, according to Bloomberg data. UnitedHealth sees adjusted earnings coming in between $18.10 and $18.60 per share for the full year, versus prior guidance for between $17.75 and $18.25 a share. 

The guidance still includes an expected impact of $1.80 per share due to virus-related disruptions, however. 

"This outlook continues to include approximately $1.80 per share in potential net unfavorable impact to accommodate continuing COVID-19 effects, such as: testing and treatment costs; the residual impact of people having deferred care in 2020; and unemployment and other economy-driven factors. COVID-19 treatment and testing during the quarter was higher than expected, paired with higher elective care deferral patterns," the company said in a statement. 

7:16 a.m. ET: PepsiCo shares tick up after posted Q1 earnings, sales that topped estimates 

Shares of PepsiCo (PEP) edged higher in early trading after the food and beverage giant posted first-quarter results that beat expectations, driven by an ongoing trend toward eating at home during the pandemic.

First-quarter core earnings per share were $1.21, or better than the $1.12 expected. Net revenue of $14.82 billion grew 7% over last year, or slightly slower than the 9% growth rate from the fourth quarter, but beat estimates for $14.55 billion. 

"Following our first quarter results, we have greater confidence in delivering on our financial guidance for the full year," CEO Ramon Laguarta said in a press statement.

7:12 a.m. ET Thursday: Stock futures rise 

Here's where markets were trading Thursday morning: 

  • S&P 500 futures (ES=F): 4,138.50, up 20.5 point or 0.5%

  • Dow futures (YM=F): 33782.00, up 158 points or 0.47%

  • Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): 13,894.00, up 95.25 points or 0.69%

  • Crude (CL=F): -$0.08 (-0.13%) to $63.07 a barrel

  • Gold (GC=F): +$11.20 (+0.65%) to $1,747.50 per ounce

  • 10-year Treasury (^TNX): -1.9 bps to yield 1.617%

6:01 p.m. ET Wednesday: Stock futures trade higher 

Here's where markets were trading Wednesday evening: 

  • S&P 500 futures (ES=F): 4,123.00, up 5 point or 0.12%

  • Dow futures (YM=F): 33,657.00, up 33 points or 0.1%

  • Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): 13,824.00, up 25.25 points or 0.18%

The hand of a sculpture of former U.S. President George Washington is pictured with the facade of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) building after the start of Thursday&#39;s trading session in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
The hand of a sculpture of former U.S. President George Washington is pictured with the facade of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) building after the start of Thursday's trading session in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter: @emily_mcck

Read more from Emily:

Recommended Stories

  • Ethereum hits new all-time high but bitcoin retreats after Coinbase IPO

    'Many in crypto believe the IPO will serve as a ‘stamp of approval’ for crypto as a whole,' one analyst said.

  • JPMorgan, Goldman, other banks jumpstart Q1 earnings season: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

  • European stocks higher ahead of US retail and jobless data

    Traders will be hoping the latest batch of US stimulus checks signed off last month have already boosted consumer spending.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise On Strong Earnings Amid Latest Market Rally Shift; Coinbase Jumps Again; 5 Stocks In Buy Zones

    Futures are rising amid seemingly endless stock market rotation. Coinbase is set to jump again. Taiwan Semi earnings beat.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks end mixed after bank earnings, Coinbase falls below debut price

    Stocks traded mixed Wednesday afternoon, with traders digesting a slew of earnings results from big banks that largely topped expectations. The Dow set a fresh record high as shares of Goldman Sachs advanced after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly results.

  • Lamborghini CEO on strong 2020 sales, 2021 plans, and adapting the brand

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian spoke to Lamborghini President & CEO Stephan Winkelmann on the Italian automaker's suprisingly good 2020, strong start to 2021, and how the brand needs to adapt for the future ahead.

  • Investing in These 2 Stocks Could Double Your Money, Say Analysts

    So, you have decided it is time to get in on the investing game. Rest assured, you are not alone. Since November, investors have parked $569 billion into global equity funds. For some context of how popular investing has become, this is far more than the total of the last 12 years - $452 billion flowed into stock-based funds between 2009 and 2020. Is the investing frenzy another sign of a bubble? Not according to National Securities’ chief market strategist Art Hogan. “There’s a certain amount of logic to markets right now,” Hogan noted. “It’s less about irrational exuberance in the overall market, less about the 1999-2000 levels, and more about what’s the driver. The driver is clearly an explosion in economic activity that likely will have some earnings growth in its wake.” If it’s explosive growth we’re talking about, then it is certainly what’s anticipated for shares of two names we pulled out of the TipRanks database. We found two stocks whose valuations are expected to more than double over the next 12 months, according to some Street analysts. Let’s see what’s behind the bullish outlook. Anixa Biosciences (ANIX) We’ll start with Anixa Biosciences, a biotechnology company focused on developing treatments and vaccines for cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s leading pipeline is still in its early stages, but H.C. Wainwright’s Yi Chen believes Anixa’s differentiated approach is “potentially groundbreaking.” The FDA has accepted the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for Anixa’s breast cancer vaccine back in December, and two Phase 1 trials are expected to kick-off in mid-2021. So far, developing prophylactic vaccines for breast cancer has provided little joy and vaccine development in the area has targeted therapeutic vaccines for patients following diagnosis. But Anixa – in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic researchers - is developing a vaccine that teaches the immune system to destroy cancer cellsas they surface before they form into tumors. In preclinical in vitro and animal studies, the vaccine has displayed the ability to prevent breast cancer. The 5-star analyst expects Phase 1 results to become available in 2022. “Of note,” Chen went on to say, “The potential prophylactic use of the vaccine may target the female population above age 40, which totals approximately 80M individuals in the U.S. alone and implies a target market of up to $40 billion annually.” Additionally, a Phase 1 trial for Anixa’s ovarian cancer CAR- T therapy could start in mid-2021, after the company last month filed the IND application. Here too, Anixa is trying to establish precedents, by enabling CAR-T to target solid tumors. Right now, CAR-T therapies are indicated for hematological malignancies as so far it has been clinically difficult to target solid tumors. Anixa’s novel type of CAR-T is aimed at the follicle-stimulating hormone receptor (FSHR) that is present only on ovarian cells and is designed with follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) to find and destroy cells that have FSHR protein on their surfaces. The CAR-T therapy space has shown to be highly lucrative, and in the past, has generated multiple multi-billion-dollar acquisitions. If successfully developed and commercialized, Chen thinks that in the U.S. alone, the ovarian cancer CAR-T therapy could generate peak annual sales of $900 million. In addition to these trials, in collaboration with OntoChem, Anixa is also in the preclinical-stage of developing oral compounds for the treatment of COVID-19. In February, the company began testing the Covid-19 candidates on animals and could report final data in 2H21. With these catalysts in mind, Chen rates Anixa a Buy along with an $11 price target. The implication for investors? Upside of 139% from current levels. (To watch Chen’s track record, click here) Anixa appears to be flying under Wall Street’s radar right now, and over the last 3 months, Chen is the only analyst to have reviewed its prospects. (See ANIX stock analysis on TipRanks) Gain Therapeutics (GANX) Let’s take a look now at another biotech company for which big things are projected. Gain Therapeutics is set on creating new medicines by finding and optimizing newly targeted allosteric binding sites. By doing so, Gain is hoping to unlock new treatment choices for disorders defined by protein misfolding. GANX entered the public markets on March 19, trading on the NASDAQ. The IPO put 3.63 million shares of common stock on the market, and closed its first day trading at $12.20. This was above the $11 initial price. The gross proceeds from the offering amounted to approximately $40 million. It’s early days too for Gain’s pipeline and its leading candidates are still in the pre-clinical stage. Of note is the GM1-gangliosidosis and Morquio B disease program. Both are ultra-rare lysosomal storage disorders caused by a lack of the β-galactosidase enzyme caused by mutations in GLB1 (the gene encoding the β-galactosidase enzyme). While there are several biotech companies presently focused on enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) and gene therapy (GT) approaches to address GM1-gangliosidosis, Oppenheimer’s Hartaj Singh believes it is a field where Gain’s small molecule approach “could complement/dominate.” For Morquio B, Singh is unaware of “any other players” developing a therapy for this rare disease. However, the biggest potential commercial opportunity is reserved for the Gaucher Disease (GD) & Parkinson’s Disease (PD) program. These two are linked together because, like GD patients, some PD patients have the GBA1 gene mutations’ involvement. Right now, the program is in the lead optimization phase, and this year Gain is focused on achieving PoC in GD and PD animal models. IND-enabling studies and Phase 1/2 studies are slated to come over the next two years. “While GM1/Morquio B could potentially bring the first clinical proof-of-concept efficacy and a first-ever STAR molecule to market for Gain Therapeutics,” the 5-star analyst noted. “(Neuronopathic) Gaucher disease (GD) and Parkinson’s disease (PD) are the indications attached with blockbuster sales commercially for Gain in the future.” To this end, Singh initiated coverage of Gain with an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating and $30 price target. Investors could be pocketing gains of 114%, should the target be met over the next 12 months. (To watch Singh’s track record, click here) One other analyst is currently keeping a tab on GANX, suggesting an identical price target and rating as Singh. All in all, the stock qualifies with a Moderate Buy consensus rating. (See GANX stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Earnings Edge Estimates For First Quarter

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world's largest contract chipmaker, on Thursday narrowly beat Wall Street's target for its Q1 earnings. But its Q2 sales outlook was light.

  • Coinbase shares close 14% below opening price after trading debut

    Coinbase opened for trading on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.

  • ‘The Biggest IPO in History’ — Experts Weigh In on Coinbase IPO

    In a first for the industry, popular cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase will go live on the Nasdaq stock exchange. This is a historic moment and experts believe it is a catalyst for even more listings going forward. This year has already been a good one for the company. Following a phenomenal first quarter, the company generated … Continued

  • Elon Musk's SpaceX satellite comes within 60m of crash with another owned by British-backed firm

    Elon Musk's SpaceX satellite prompted a 'red alert' warning after coming within 60m of smashing into another satellite owned by a British-backed firm. Engineers at OneWeb and SpaceX scrambled to avoid what could have been a disastrous collision last month after the United States Space Force sent multiple "red alert" warnings that the two companies' satellites were about to crash. Both SpaceX and OneWeb are in direct competition to establish an infrastructure of satellites that can provide high-speed and low-latency internet access to remote or rural locations around the world that were left behind by traditional cable-based providers. OneWeb, which was founded in 2012, was bought out of bankruptcy in late 2020 for $1 billion in a joint investment by the UK government and Bharti Global, an Indian telecoms company. SpaceX, which was founded in 2002 by Elon Musk, the world's second-richest man and chief executive of Tesla Motors, has already started providing broadband for customers in Britain using its Starlink network of satellites. Starlink has a network of 1,378 satellites operating in low-Earth orbit at an altitude of 550km. By comparison, OneWeb's 148 satellites in orbit operate at a higher altitude of around 1,200km, and as a result have to pass through Starlink's constellation on their way up.

  • Is BP Stock A Buy or Sell?

    After several tireless days we have finished crunching the numbers from nearly 900 13F filings issued by the elite hedge funds and other investment firms that we track at Insider Monkey, which disclosed those firms’ equity portfolios as of December 31st. The results of that effort will be put on display in this article, as […]

  • Coca-Cola Earnings: What to Watch

    Coca-Cola's (NYSE: KO) business was hit extra hard during the COVID-19 pandemic as people avoided restaurants, sporting events, and most other gathering places. Its focus on these point-of-sale drinks translated into sharp volume drops for fiscal 2020 even as peers like PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) grew thanks to booming demand at supermarkets and warehouse retailers. The flip side of that weakness is that Coke may be gearing up for a sparkly rebound as the virus threat recedes over the next few months.

  • Walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations offered at Dorchester site on Wednesday

    Setting up a vaccine appointment has been a challenge for a lot of Massachusetts residents, so the walk-in clinics are a welcome sight.

  • Lisa P. Jackson: The Fight Against Climate Change Is a Fight for People

    When I was 8 years old, I wrote a letter asking President Nixon to do what he could to protect our planet. Equity should be the bedrock of environmental progress. Apple is already carbon neutral for our direct emissions, and by 2030, our carbon footprint will net to zero — from our supply chain down to the energy used to charge an iPhone.

  • Democrats to unveil bill adding four new justices to the Supreme Court

    The bill aims to expand the number of Supreme Court justices from nine to 13

  • CEO who Fox News called 'socialist' for $70k minimum wage says company is now worth $10billion

    The company’s revenue has tripled since the change was implemented

  • Biden’s civil rights nominee has to explain to GOP senator that article she wrote was satire

    Kristen Clarke would be first Black woman to lead crucial Justice Department division amid rise in white supremacist violence and threats to voting rights

  • What's behind the China-Taiwan divide?

    China sees Taiwan as a breakaway province, but many Taiwanese people want a separate nation.

  • Pelosi says she would have ‘battled’ capitol rioters with stilettos: ‘I’m a street fighter’

    Rioters were seen searching for the House Speaker on 6 January