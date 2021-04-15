Stock market news live updates: Stock futures trade mixed after S&P 500, Dow log record highs

Emily McCormick
·Reporter
·2 min read

Stock futures drifted Thursday evening after another record-setting day on Wall Street, with a batch of stronger-than-expected economic data and corporate earnings results helping fuel a risk rally.

Contracts on the S&P 500 ticked below the flat line after the index reached a record high. The Dow closed above 34,000 for the first time ever. Technology stocks gained, and the Nasdaq rose 1.3% to end within striking distance of its own recent record level. 

"The Dow’s push through 34,000 is a signal that investor appetite for future growth prospects is spilling over into more value-oriented names," Peter Essele, head of portfolio management for Commonwealth Financial Network, said in an email. "The demand for industrials and more cyclically-oriented areas should continue as the vaccines take hold and earnings potentially come in higher than originally expected." 

Treasury yields retreated even amid a batch of estimates-topping economic data. Retail sales rose in March by the most since May 2020, fueled by a combination of stimulus spending and broadening business reopenings, and new weekly unemployment claims fell to a fresh pandemic-era low. First-quarter corporate earnings have largely topped already lofty estimates, with the big banks that reported this week posting rising sales and profits to coincide with the strengthening economic backdrop.

To many strategists, the stronger-than-anticipated quarterly reports this week are likely just the start of a slew of strong results in the coming weeks. 

"We are expecting this economic recovery. It's only just starting to unfold," Seema Shah, Principal Global Investors chief strategist, told Yahoo Finance. "We think that as our earnings numbers go through, showing that really positive picture, confirming that positive picture, then that's going to give the market an additional 'oomph.' But certainly, the rotation that we've already seen over the last couple of weeks, couple of months, has still got further to go. And really equity markets are in a very good position given this very strong economic backdrop." 

6:07 p.m. ET Thursday: Stock futures mixed after index reach record highs 

Here's where markets were trading Thursday evening: 

  • S&P 500 futures (ES=F): 4,161.5, down 1 point or 0.02%

  • Dow futures (YM=F): 33,928.00, up 5 points or 0.01%

  • Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): 13,997.5, down 16.5 points or 0.12%

People are seen on Wall St. outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter: @emily_mcck

